To ride or die, or walk away

A few weeks back, pop star Ariana Grande responded to a random social media post about her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller. Miller had inspired sympathy from a fan after the rapper totaled his car and got a DUI following his break up with Grande. The fan called it “the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood.”

It’s sad, for sure, but obviously left out some important context. Grande responded to the fan with a thoughtful and honest post, “How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship.” She goes on to say she continues to care for Miller and support him, but shaming and blaming women for the behavior of toxic men is not the way to go.

All of this resonated very deeply with me.

Women aren’t just applauded for being “ride or dies,” it’s expected of them. Songs honoring the ride or die chick/bitch exalt them for putting up with infidelity, abuse, lies, drug and alcohol addiction and other factors that create an unsafe and toxic environment. It’s basically an updated way of saying, “Stand by your man.” Be a punching bag because they’re hurting. Don’t complain.

Women have often been conned into buying into the ride or die mentality, excusing men for their bad behavior because, in the end, we will be rewarded with... what? More bad behavior? The vague possibility of them getting their act together and showing real respect for our humanity? Listen, I’m not a gambler, I only go to casinos for the buffets and there are no rides I’m not willing to die on. It’s all a symptom of a misogynistic culture that upholds the needs and wants of men over the lives of women, and Black and non-Black women of color suffer the most from this.

However, this becomes a deeper issue when the toxicity stems from serious addiction and mental health.

Grande coming forward to defend herself and speak openly about what she endured at the hands of someone dealing with addiction brought back some tough memories. It’s not something I talk about much because, in all honesty, it doesn’t feel like it happened to me. It’s as though it happened to some other girl I watched in a movie, who kind of looked like me and talked like me.

My ex-husband struggled with alcohol and drug abuse. There had been signs while we were dating, though I only recognized them in hindsight. Years later, I’d be picking him up off the floor of his work because he got wrecked and passed out. There had been a lot of things I had imagined for my life, but having to carry my drunk husband to my car while he insulted me was not one of them. Locking myself in a bathroom mid-panic attack while he was on a drunk tirade was not one of them. The list is long.

Most of that I carried with me quietly, too afraid to admit to friends and especially family that something was wrong. It would mean admitting defeat. That everyone who said I was too young to get married had been right. And also, it was deeply embarrassing. I never thought I’d be in a position where someone would overpower my confidence, health and happiness to such a degree. It felt like I had been reduced to rubble. The hardest part was feeling completely alone in it. Friends would berate me for his actions or for putting up with it. My family didn’t know how bad it had gotten, so they didn’t fully support me. After all, how could they when they didn’t know?

Leaving him was the first step in laying a single brick into rebuilding myself. When I did, however, he and others often criticized me for “abandoning” him when he needed me. That was hard. My needs, safety and health weren’t considered. His needs were more important because he wasn’t well. I understand the logic behind that, though it didn’t feel right or fair. And really, it’s not.

For years the immense guilt clung to my ribs, which led to me staying in other toxic relationships fueled by alcoholism or other addictions longer than I should have. I got pummeled throughout the relationship and during the break up, and after when they moved on to women considered better and kinder than me.

And when I see family and friends in relationships where alcoholism and addiction were a major issue and have stuck it out and come out on top, I’m so happy and proud of them. At the same time, it’s another reminder that I couldn’t or wouldn’t. That I’m a bad person.

I don’t blame or think less of others who stay in these relationships. I’ve made sure to be there in any way I can for the friends and family that have needed me during their process to sobriety, and I hope I’ve done right by them. However, for me, love wasn’t enough to stick it out when it came to these issues. With my husband, I made a decision that left me financially destitute and traumatized. But I was free.

Each situation is different, and those who seek help deserve support. However, how about we throw some of that support in the direction of those who’ve been affected by the addictions of their loved ones? And we should do this whether they choose to ride or die, or leave.