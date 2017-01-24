× Expand Photo by Nico Ricoy

On Jan. 21, we built a wall. A great big wall. But it was not the wall Donald Trump had envisioned. And I proudly helped build it.

The day of the presidential election, I was engulfed in fear and filled with a heavy heart and boiling blood. I wasn’t alone in this state. Millions of others were in shock as well and asking themselves, what can I do to fight this?

A friend sent me a link for volunteer sign-ups for organizing San Diego’s Women’s March. At the time, I had already looked at flying to D.C. to attend the Women’s March on Washington. Reading about this march and immediately seeing marches popping up in other cities, I had one major concern. It’s the same concern I have anytime I’m navigating feminist spaces: will this be another thing ignoring women of color and other marginalized communities?

That’s why I got involved.

From the early stages of the planning process, inclusion, representation, diversity and accessibility were main topics of discussion. We all understood the responsibility that came with organizing such an event. We also found that we were really on our own. The national march offered very little guidance because, much like every other city, they were in the middle of trying to pull off their own historic event.

The responsibility of making this march intersectional felt heavy on my shoulders, as well as the other organizers. This march had to be built upon the work of countless others who have fought for their rights, and it needed to take a real, meaningful step toward inclusivity and unification. That every female-identifying person knew this was a space for them to speak their voice, and that our program and messaging reflected the varying experiences of women. That meant work from us all.

I served on the executive committee with five other diverse women, executing decisions and overseeing overall planning. I also chaired the public relations committee, working with a team of PR pros to craft messaging and outreach as far and wide as possible. This was on top of having a full-time job that’s become increasingly stressful, a highly creative yet time consuming part-time job, freelance responsibilities and, you know, attempting to have a personal life where I can see friends and get laid every once in awhile. The juggling of all this led to breakdowns, sleepless nights, getting sick, barely finding time to eat and plenty of exhaustion. Dear God, the exhaustion.

Still, when we complained I would often remind myself, as well as others, that we signed up for this. One person’s exhaustion is no more valid or important than another person’s exhaustion. As meetings ran for hours, and phone conferences interrupted time with our respective loved ones, work and personal lives, we had to power through.

In one instance, the executive committee had a real discussion when the possibility of moving the march to Hillcrest came up. We realized we needed a bigger space as our numbers grew, and someone suggested using the route of the Pride parade. A couple of us, myself included, strongly opposed this. We felt it was wrong and offensive to hijack the space of another marginalized community for our own march. Yes, we had a large LGBTQ contingent in the march—not to mention that members of that community were part of our team and there was plenty of outreach to ensure this community knew they were welcome—but it still did not feel right. We had to have a neutral, accessible space so everyone felt welcomed.

The conversation got heated. People got defensive, or didn’t understand the issue or didn’t feel comfortable enough to comment. It fell on two women of color to explain patiently. A sign that there’s some progress in the feminist community is that the committee listened. Another sign that it was women at the helm of this was that no one bulldozed through on the decision. Instead, we took an eight-hour break to consider everything discussed and then vote on it.

As planning became a bigger bear to wrestle and conversations got harder, a few organizers backed out. We understood. This became bigger than anyone ever anticipated. Some people dropped the ball or refused to cooperate as anxiety and frustration grew. When that happened, we all felt the effects. But because we’re women and women get shit done, we kept going. We took on extra responsibilities when we needed to and relied heavily on our respective support systems for things like watching the baby, sending food, buying us a beer, giving a backrub or simply letting us take a day off.

After all of the tears and breaking points, seeing more than 40,000 San Diegans from all walks of life join the millions of others globally to march peacefully for the health, safety and rights of women and marginalized communities filled me with so much hope. San Diegans’ fear of rain didn’t overcome their fear of the coming reign of terror.

Now it’s time to continue to build on this movement and show up for each other. March for black lives, march for Standing Rock, march for a higher minimum wage, march for childcare providers, march for all those being attacked. That all marginalized individuals, men, women, trans and genderqueer show up for each other. But really, that you white men and women need to support every day as you did on Jan. 21. This world serves you more than anyone else. If you truly care for what you marched for, you need to show up.

We built a wall that day; a wall of resistance. A wall that sends a clear message: we are not going to be fucked with without a fight. That we’re all in this together. If day one of the new administration proved one thing, it’s that.