Your body is a battleground

My eldest sister recently spent an evening cuddled on the couch with my niece watching old home movies. Among them was a video of me in ninth grade getting ready for the Winter Formal.

After watching it, my niece felt compelled to send a 12 second clip of me, then 14-years-old, hamming it up for the camera. In it, I’m pulling my best ‘90s Cindy Crawford moves while rocking a tight, stretchy grey dress and what appears to be sequin-covered fish netting over it. My hair is pulled back tight in twists that end in spikes at the crown of my head, which was the look in 1998.

I pull my sequins net down to my shoulders, give a spin, run my hand up my leg like a dweeby Jessica Rabbit and land with a cheesy smoldering eye to the camera. I was wer-king it! Then, off-camera, her voice breaks my moment.

“Se le ve la gordura,” says my mom in her trademark bougie Mexican mom tone that’s both aloof and brash. You can see her fat.

Immediately, the smile and silliness fall from my face. I look down and touch my stomach, and then uncomfortably adjust that hideous netting back over my shoulders to cover up. I can hear my niece laugh as she’s filming. “Who says that?!”

My mom says that. She’s always said those sorts of things.

Seeing the video brought a wave of sadness. I grew up surrounded by this incessant criticizing of my body, just as every other woman has in varying degrees of nastiness and oppressiveness when factors like race, culture, size, privilege and class come in. And we women know that has a way of multiplying. We ingest that bitter body hate and often spread it around until, one day, we hopefully learn better.

From a very young age women are constantly told that their bodies are not good enough, sometimes blatantly and sometimes so subtly that we barely notice it. Yet it still adds water to a poisonous seed that reinforces the notion that our bodies don’t matter. We are conditioned to believe that our bodies are not our own. They are for others’ pleasure and use. Namely men’s.

This is problematic and dangerous in many ways, especially when it becomes an assault on our health and our lives.

It was infuriating to watch Congress squeak out enough votes to edge closer to a repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), in the hopes of replacing it with a system that sees medical issues stemming from rape, domestic abuse and pregnancy as potential pre-existing conditions. Planned Parenthood would be defunded, leaving millions of women, particularly poor women of color, without the vital care the organization provides them. This was all decided by a room of mostly dusty ass white men who likely finger the fold between your thigh and labia thinking it’s the vagina. That’s not my clitoris, asshole. It’s a ligament.

Our bodies our not ours. These heartless, soulless Republican ghouls are making sure they remind us. When those in positions of power play with lives, all for their own political and personal gain, it proves how life only matters to them if they can own it. Especially the lives of the poor, women, people of color, the disabled, LGBTQI+ individuals and other marginalized communities. We are all dispensable if we can’t be controlled. And so we have to fight for our bodies; to protect them, rule them as our own and apparently even keep them healthy.

But how can we do that when we are so deeply conditioned to hate our bodies, even by our own mothers who have been conditioned themselves to loathe their body?

About a year after that video, I would rebel against my mom’s cutting eye in a typical angsty teen way I knew would irk her the most. I took control of my body by wearing baggy pants and spiky dog collars I stole from the pet aisle at Walmart. I hid it from her gaze. I secretly dyed my hair bright red with Manic Panic, then later yellow and purple using Kool-Aid. I fought against any beauty I might have had because I didn’t want my value to rest upon it. It was a reverse She’s All That, if you will. That in itself is a privilege I didn’t understand then. Must be nice to get to choose if and when you want to be “hot.”

But even in the midst of my beauty rebellion, I counted my lunch celery and drank laxatives after most meals because those words were planted into my brain as truth. Body acceptance is always a struggle, but I’ve made strides and so has my mom.

This is why we have to wisely choose the words we use with our daughters and around our daughters, especially when they will grow up in a world that devalues them and continuously attempts to seize ownership of their body. We need to arm our daughters with the undoubted assertion that their body is their own and that it is worthy, regardless of what it looks like.

Artist Barbara Kruger famously painted “your body is a battleground” for the Women’s March on Washington in 1989 after various anti-abortion laws threatened to undermine Roe v. Wade. Just as it was then, just as it is today, and just as it will likely be for many decades to come, we’re at a standoff with our government. It’s our bodies versus their laws. We have to fight to for our bodies, and a good place to start is with our words.