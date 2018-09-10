‘Twas a dark and spooky night at the Marilyn Manson/Rob Zombie concert

I have a theory that a place is defined by its horror stories. What is a house without a ghost? What is a structure that isn’t inhabited by death, ghosts and the things that we fear? It’s just that: a structure without history. A big empty.

And the horror stories of Mattress Firm Amphitheatre precede itself.

“It sometimes takes two hours to get out of that parking lot,” says one friend.

“I’ve heard six,” another says.

I weigh my options. Is going to the Marilyn Manson/Rob Zombie concert worth it?

But the parking terror takes backseat in my mind to the funhouse horror of the spooky headliners. A week prior, I had previewed the Rob Zombie/Marilyn Manson concert in these pages, adorned with the caveat that I grew up terrified of Manson’s music. As a young Mormon boy, there was nothing more frightening than the damnation that his music promised. As an adult, however, I’m oddly obsessed with his music, as I am with anything the evokes fear in me. Perhaps my desire to finally see him live is some subconscious urge to strip his boogeyman powers in my imagination. It’s like exposure therapy or something like it.

Plus, Rob Zombie is a peddler of the type of hellbilly, grindhouse horror that I appreciate in an ironic, monocle-wearing way—in both his films and music. And you can’t really fuck with White Zombie’s classic, “Thunder Kiss ‘65.”

My friend Julia comes to the concert with me. She’s not familiar with with the music of Mr. Manson or Mr. Zombie, and I’m about as interested in seeing her reaction to the show as I am to experience it. Before the show, she tweets: “what does a 39-year-old mother of two wear to her first ever metal show?” It’s a good joke, but only if you know that it’s illegal to wear anything besides black to a metal show. We bring sweaters, just in case it gets chilly at the outdoor amphitheatre. We’re so metal.

We pull into Mattress Firm’s dirt parking lot. Around us, shadowy dudes lean on cars, drinking and talking shit. Passing headlights swing through clouds of dust that have risen from the ground. The scene gives flashbacks of going to spook houses in the industrial outskirts of Salt Lake City, which are magnets for hicks and horror-hounds alike.

As we get closer to the theater, the attire of the crowd becomes increasingly costumed—a style that I can only describe as a mix of Hot Topic-style BDSM, Halloween and prison.

Our seats are good, close enough to see that time has not been kind to Manson. It doesn’t help that he’s turning in a half-assed performance. Honestly, he’s kind of a shitshow: visibly drunk, unintentionally dropping the mic, missing cues. It’s almost as if a spout opens within myself and the damning power of his music begins to drain out.

That’s not to say it’s not entertaining. It’s a gothy delight to see him adorned in some feathery cape while playing shit like “The Dope Show” and cover “Cry Little Sister.” He also lights a bible on fire while singing behind his spooky stage pulpit, and it’s stupid how much I enjoy that.

“Would this fly in your household?” I ask Julia during a song that repeats lyrics You say God, and I Satan! She nods, because it’s all just kind of silly. Not scary at all.

The guy sitting on my other side is young, early 20s and wearing a button-up. He’s not into the music and spends most of the time on his fancy phone. He seems to be there only because his girlfriend is a fan. At one point, he tries to engage me in conversation during the concert.

“So are you a big metal fan?” he yells. I shrug. He then asks, “How did you get seats like this?” It’s doubly insulting because it implicates me in his just there as a lark attitude, and insinuates that I shouldn’t be able to afford the seats.

Hey buddy, I’m trying to purge some deep-seeded shit here, I think. Leave me alone.

Between the acts, I go to the bathroom, and the line is full of sordid dudes that sound and smell like they’ve been power drinking not only throughout Manson’s set, but their entire lives. There are also two women in the men’s room, and once the drunk dudes realize that, they go from zero to gross in no time.

“Prove that you’re not a man!” they say. They request sexual favors. The women can hold their own, clapping back with playful emasculation, but the situation still cripples me. Do I step in? These guys could pulverize me. Is it some patriarchal savior complex that I’m feeling? Do the women even need my help? How come these mid ’90s nu-metal fans aren’t woke enough to leave the women alone?

I sit back down. I think about the situation in the bathroom and how I did nothing, and feel a shame that still resonates.

We watch Rob Zombie, and he rules. I’m surprised by how on-point his show is compared to Manson’s, but it’s hard to fully enjoy it after witnessing the monsters in the bathroom.

We leave after he plays “Thunder Kiss ’65.” We’ll miss “Dragula,” but I want to beat the crowd. No way I’m going to wait six hours to leave the parking lot. I’m finished with the horrors at Mattress Firm.