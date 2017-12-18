2017: Eating the worst pizza and liking it

× Expand Image by Ryan Bradford Artist rendition

Objectively, this pizza is gross. I’d say it’s more experiment than food—a behemoth created by a scientist whose unchecked hubris has manifested in delusions of grandeur. Not only does it steamroll over the adage “there’s no such thing as bad pizza,” its mere existence provides proof that there is no God.

My editor Seth and I look down at this, eh, thing gifted to our staff by a local PR company to promote an otherwise honorable collaboration between a pizza joint and a meatcentric restaurant. Proceeds from the sale of the pizza go to a charity or something.

The pizza’s first offense is noticeable right away: it’s Chicago-style. Sorry, Chicago, but quit calling your lasagnas “pizza.”

We cut into the pizza. Or, try to. It’s is so thick that the knife doesn’t really do anything, so we sort of just rip the motherfucker apart with our bare hands. Inside the pie, there’s a mix of chipotle, cheese and pulled pork. And not just a minimum amount of pork, because for some reason, modern foodies have dictated that the amount of craft-meat on any plate must be gluttonous to be enjoyable. I’m pretty sure there’s an entire pig inside. Grease has already seeped through the box and created a grisly halo on the glass table in Seth’s office. It must weigh at least 10 pounds. If there’s any concern as to how all this bread, pork and cheese will affect our insides, it’s minimal.

Seth and I shamefully retreat to our desks to eat, like two starving mountain lions who have divvied up an elk they just killed.

“Is this cartilage?” Seth yells from his office. I, too, get a mouthful of bone product.

So yes, objectively the pizza is gross, but I eat my whole goddamn slice. And when Seth brings the leftovers over in the soggy-bottomed cardboard box, I gladly take it.

“I’ll give it a good home,” I say.

Taking the pizza is a compromise, one that happens so often that it hardly even registers anymore. The layers of pig guts in this pizza feel like a metaphor, or at least provide a multi-layered visual aid to help explain my complicated relationship with food, life and my current state of being.

On the most basic level, it kills me to abandon food. I’m a plate-clearer because I’ve spent long periods of my life feeling broke in a writing career (despite not ever really being broke and having the cultural and familial privileges of a safety net if things ever got serious). Still, I treat food like I don’t know where my next meal will come from, even if it will ultimately kill me (probably).

But on a deeper level—we’re talking fundamental crust-level now—this pizza represents the compromises we’ve all endured over the past year. Everyone with a thinking brain should feel exhausted. Especially as a writer, there hasn’t been a year that has felt more futile. It’s difficult to not take it personally when not only the president, but acquaintances and slacktivists on social media undermine historically trusted news sources. This is my livelihood, and really not much of one. It’s sad to read about Buzzfeed writers’ $250 holiday bonus. But hey: free pizza, right?

I slide the pizza into the fridge. It’s big enough to block out my view of Tupperwares containing vegetables, black beans and other forms of actual nutrition. Good. It’s best that those reminders of my potential remain hidden.

By day three, the pizza in my fridge has finally hardened somewhat. It’s almost like Medusa half-assedly turned this thing to stone. Those pork flakes keep it moist. It’s not quite a murder weapon yet, but a slice dropped from a 10-story building would definitely do some damage.

The funny thing is, however, I’m starting to like it. I eat the pizza for all three meals, whittling away at the mess, unaware that the opposite is happening to my heart. A stale pig corpse has never tasted so delectable! Is the cheese getting sour, or more refined? I can’t tell. I don’t even recognize that this string of shrinking expectations and increased accommodations is making me thankful for the pizza. Hey, at least I have food, right? This pizza is holding me captive and I’m loving it.

And that’s the most sinister thing about this past year: living in a continued state of Stockholm Syndrome. Convincing ourselves we’re comfortable in small boxes when we’re actually trapped. Trying to maintain a sense of sanity amidst the daily barrage of heartbreak, stupidity and despair. It’s heartening to see the general increase of public engagement, but remember a time when we didn’t have to call our representatives every day just to sustain a basic level of humanity? Remember how Doug Jones just barely squeaked out a senatorial race victory over a pedophile, and we celebrated that? I can’t speak for everyone, but I know my soul feels shrunken.

The last bite of the of the pizza is delicious. I think about a couple of days before, when I didn’t even have the pizza, and those seem awful. I don’t think about the state of the world, nor my history of financial woes, nor the erosion of my capacity for caring. No, it’s just this last piece of wonderful pizza.