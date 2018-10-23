24 Hours of Streaming Horror V: The Revenge

× Expand Clockwise from upper left: Channel Zero, Revenge, Terrifier, Terrified, Mon Mon Mon Monsters

The best horror doesn’t require explanations. Why does Michael Myers kill babysitters? Who cares! Likewise, there’s no reason to watch 24-hours worth of back-to-back horror films besides the fact that it’s totally badass.

This is my fifth year of curating CityBeat’s 24-hour horror marathon, so this year I’ve decided to pull out all the stops with a bunch of relentless picks. Also, any true horror fan should get on Shudder due to Netflix’s and Amazon’s increasingly lackluster selections. They offer a free week trial, which gives viewers more than enough time to damn their souls with these selections.

4–6 p.m.: Satan’s Slaves (Shudder)

In this Indonesian film, a family loses their mother to a fatal disease, setting off a series of increasingly frightening paranormal encounters. This film—which is almost goreless (good for dinner prep!)—has some of the scariest setpieces I’ve seen in a long time (there’s never been a more terrifying use of a bell).

6–8 p.m.: Ghostwatch (Shudder)

This mockumentary is about a news crew investigating a family who’ve been haunted by a ghost named Pipes (due to the mother’s initial explanation for what caused the scary noises). The BBC aired this slow-burner on Halloween night in the UK in 1992 without giving any warning that it was fake, and it legitimately gave kids PTSD. Whoops.

8–10 p.m.: M.F.A. (Prime)

Horror cinema is still largely a sausage fest, but that’s changing as evidenced by movies like Natalia Leite’s complex and nuanced M.F.A. The film is about Noelle, a shy art student who—after a sexual encounter turns non-consensual—goes on a revenge-fueled killing spree, avenging rape survivors whose assailants never faced consequences. Trigger warning for rape on this one, obviously. If the historically prevalent horror enacted on women’s bodies didn’t make viewers uncomfortable, then they’d be a lost cause. Or Republicans.

10–12 a.m.: Mon Mon Mon Monsters (Shudder)

I can’t imagine anything scarier than t-t-t-teens for when the clock strikes midnight. When a group of no-goodniks finds an injured, cannibalistic humanoid creature, they capture it and perform increasingly sadistic acts of torture on it. This Taiwanese film nails the cruelty of youth in a way that few other movies manage.

12–2 a.m.: Terrifier (Netflix)

A movie about a silent clown that stalks a woman on Halloween night. Scary clown movies are kinda basic, but I was high when I watched this and had a really good time, and I’m pretty sure it wasn’t solely because of the drugs.

2–4 a.m.: Terrified (Shudder)

This Argentinian film about a haunted suburban block begins with three different stories—each of which contain an instantly iconic scare (if the first death doesn’t shake readers to the core, there’s no hope). Even when the film explores the connective tissue between the hauntings, it still doesn’t make sense, but the sheer audacity of Terrified makes it an instant horror classic.

4–6 a.m.: Channel Zero, “Candle Cove” (Shudder)

Channel Zero is a show on Syfy that takes creepypastas (internet urban legends) and fleshes them out into miniseries that are scarier than most movies. The first season, “Candle Cove,” is about a man who returns home to investigate a fucked-up children’s show that may be causing kids to murder.

6–8 a.m.: Revenge (Shudder)

Another rape-revenge movie made by a woman, but this one ramps up the gore and action to white-knuckled extremes. A rich bro takes his mistress to an isolated getaway, but when his hunting buddies show up a day early, things turn horrific. To cover up their crimes, they throw her off a cliff. Unfortunately for them, she lives. Director Coralie Fargeat goes all out with this hallucinatory flick, and the final showdown made me whisper “holy shit” a couple times.

8–10 a.m.: The Beyond (Shudder)

Lucio Fulci was a genius who made movies as unforgettable as they are incomprehensible. The Beyond is vaguely about a house built on the portal to hell, but the brilliance of this movie is due to its unnerving dream-logic and gruesome deaths, including a super slow and excruciating death by spiders. Tarantulas are still trying to recover from this blow to their reputation.

10–12 p.m.: Society (Shudder)

I always love me a horror commentary on the ’80s class disparities, and this one might be the grossest. Wealthy, attractive high schooler Bill is about to be admitted to an elite, Skull & Bones-type society, but it turns out the society is made up of aliens who feast off the less fortunate (a ritual known as The Shunting). The flesh-melding practical effects were created by Japanese artist Screaming Mad George, who did the surreal effects in Big Trouble in Little China.

12–2 p.m.: Jacob’s Ladder (Prime)

Spoiler alert: I’ll go to bat as this being the best horror film of the ’90s (it also ruined subway trains, hospitals and house parties for me). Director Adrian Lyne created something simultaneously heartbreaking and terrifying in this tale of a dying man caught between heaven and hell. Fans of Silent Hill and even David Fincher will likely notice this film’s influence.

2–4 p.m.: Return of the Living Dead (Prime)

End all horror marathons with a little bit of laughter, and there are few greater horror-comedies than Return of the Living Dead. Funny or not, after 24 hours of watching horror, anyone would want to scream regardless.