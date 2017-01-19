50 awful things that are still better than Trump’s inauguration

×
Image by Ryan Bradford
Troubled waters ahead
- Ketchup
- Being the only kid at a birthday party who doesn’t like ketchup and the kid’s mom has ordered McDonald’s burgers, which have ketchup
- A lifetime of having to explain your hatred of ketchup
- Reggae
- Acne
- Backne
- Going on a date in high school with your high-school sweetheart and then telling her that you don’t have an appetite, “probably because of the new acne medication.”
- Thinking you’ve won a Halloween costume contest, jumping up on stage, and then listening to them announce, “we’re sorry, we meant the other Teen Wolf.”
- The realization that the universe does not care for you and that everyone dies alone
- Pickles
- Accidentally thinking about owls during sex
- Getting two consecutive hernia surgeries because you pushed yourself too hard during a biking trip which your dad planned as an 18th birthday celebration—a last hurrah before leaving childhood and entering the painful, uncaring world of adulthood
- Listening to people’s dream stories
- Social mixers
- Playing that game where two of you say what you’re thinking at the count of three and, at the sacred moment, they say “I love you,” and you say “Stephen King’s The Shining.”
- Enduring the never-ending rotation of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sublime and 311 on Southern California radio
- Cargo shorts
- Living in a city that fought for two years to try to keep a losing football team but doesn’t give a shit about solving the homeless problem or fostering a robust art scene
- Finding your snore guard covered with ants
- Washing the ants down the drain instead of throwing the snore guard away
- Realizing that you might be the grossest person in the history of existence
- Discovering that your house is haunted
- Discovering that your house is haunted by a Fartasma, a ghost who farts
- Feeling proud that you made up Fartasma
- Realizing that everyone who will ever get famous from now on will be younger than you
- Considering that maybe none of this matters. None of it. That the threats to women, minorities, progressive change, the environment and the American political system as we know it are just that—threats. Maybe daily life will not change for the next four to eight years and before we know it, we’ll have new reasons to be angry or joyful
- Considering we'll probably be dead in four years
- Mustard
- People who don’t like punk and horror movies
- People who think they’re smart for knowing that popcorn and concessions are how movie theaters make their money
- Being young and so scared of the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark books that you ruin a friend’s birthday sleepover because your friend’s dad pulls out the book for some spooky fun, but just the thought of seeing one of the illustrations is so upsetting that you cry
- Fedoras
- Realizing that there is no more use for meaningful online communication. That public displays of empathy and sympathy will be regarded as weaknesses and used against you. That trolling and shitposting will get an idiot elected. That the entire Internet is just a big Tesla coil sparking hate, which has always been the case but has recently hit such a fever pitch that it's now impossible to ignore
- Literally, most things
- That moment from Woodstock '99 when Limp Bizkit played "Break Stuff" to an exhausted, dehydrated crowd already teeming with anger and violence
- Fred Durst singing "I'm like a chainsaw. I'll skin your ass raw"
- Tilikum's death
- Going to a good friend's college graduation party and telling them that you didn't walk at your own graduation because you didn't see the point, and then they tell you that they were the first person in their family to graduate college and you just stand there, feeling like a privileged piece of shit
- Telling a friend in 2009—in all seriousness—that Animal Collective "transcends music"
- Crying during Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
- Superhero movies
- Taking a bite of a Hot Pocket and pulling a blazing pepperoni out so that it folds over and scalds your lip.
- Telling people, "No, it's not herpes. It's a Hot Pocket burn."
- Being progressive, but also an anti-vaxxer
- The unnamable feeling that comes from knowing if aliens were to visit earth, they wouldn't deem you worthy of abduction
- Tom DeLonge
- Being at a tiny laundromat in Brooklyn, and the lady after you pulls your novelty Spider-Man boxers out of the dryer and goes, "Are these your undies?"
- Having to explain to your mom what "tossing salad" is during a game of Cards Against Humanity
- Imagining your own death based on earth's current warming trends and how the denial of it is not only still strong in the year of our lord 2017, but it's celebrated because fuck those liberal eggheads and their science. Fuck them all to Hell, which we'll be living in soon and our deaths will be slow and painful and our skin will crack open and the blood will steam out and our bones will blacken and even the sharks will die in their salt deserts but whatevs because at least our nation's industries had a couple good years of deregulation
- Mayonnaise