Five annoying things that I do at concerts

I fly out to Chicago to attend Riot Fest, a three-day music festival. Big, outdoor festivals aren’t usually my thing, but Jawbreaker is reuniting and their album 24 Hour Revenge Therapy is one that honestly changed my life. A lot of other bucket-list bands are also playing, including Nine Inch Nails, Cap’n Jazz, New Order, Danzig, Peaches, At the Drive-In and Gwar [obvs]. There’s no way I can’t go. I make plans to stay with my friends Anna—whom I’ve known since first grade—and her husband Ben.

After three days of standing in the sun and marinating in jorts-sweat, I feel a higher-consciousness begin to take hold. Maybe it’s the heat, or the raw agony of my chafed inner thighs, but this enlightenment forces me to realize that I do some annoying things at concerts, including:

1. Engage with stage banter. Mike Patton, virtuosic singer of hardcore supergroup Dead Cross, takes the stage and says the word “Bullshit” into the mic. I laugh: “ha ha!” Later, post-punkers Hot Water Music ask the crowd how we’re doing, and I say “good,” but I don’t shout it and I’m nearly a mile away. Not even Anna, standing next to me, really hears me. During Danzig’s set, he finishes a song and then tells the audience, “You know that song’s about killing people, right?” I give a hearty “wooo!” Look at me, applauding murder. Wooo!

2. Look for the deals. I find myself doing math for the first time since high school: If each 12-ounce beer is $7, and each 16-ounce beer is $9, what’s the most bang for my buck? I think. What if there’s a secret bar somewhere else in the park that has cheaper beer?

My quest for deals devolves into survivalist extremes: What’s more important—getting a solid buzz or having enough money for food later? Who actually needs food? Can’t a human go weeks without food, but only a couple days without liquid?

I commence a one-hour lap around the festival, only to find that, yep, $7 beers are the cheapest, and then I buy two $9 beers because I’m really thirsty from the walk.

3. Try to document things on social media. I take out my phone. My battery’s only at 30 percent, but goddamn if I’m not going to take a video of Peaches and upload it to Instagram. It doesn’t matter that I’m in a strange city and may need to find my own way home if I lose track of my friends. The people have to know! This is journalism. I’m a journalist.

4. Do this little stomping move with my heel: I do this thing where I stomp my heel to the beat. In my mind, I think this is some sort of dance that shows my appreciation of the band and enthusiasm for their music, but nobody notices it except the people in my immediate surroundings who happen to look down and see my yee-haw heel a-bouncin’.

5. Drugs. A booth at the festival sells lollipops made with CBD oil. I suck one and can’t really feel anything. So I take two more. I watch metal god Danzig with the amount of chill one would normally feel during a Sublime show. Hey man, you sing about killing people? That’s cool. Shaka, brah.

On the second night, Ben and I both take shrooms but just a small amount. A responsible amount of hallucinogens, I think, because we’re adults. The drugs release nostalgia into my bloodstream during the At the Drive-In set because they were a band I listened to in high school. I text an old friend, saying “It may be the shrooms talking, but I’m getting emotional during At the Drive-In.” He doesn’t respond. I gradually lose interest in the band in favor of focusing on the couple standing in front of me. Suddenly I know their inner lives and secrets. They’re way better than the band, which has now lost all its nostalgic appeal.

I wander off toward the porta-potties, stepping through a sea of crushed, discarded beer cans. Warzone, I think. A shirtless dad is sitting against a barrier fence, and I know he’s contemplating the value of life. I finally make it to porta-potty land and lock myself in one. In the distance, I can still hear At the Drive-In singing “Dancing on the corpses’ ashes,” but I’m safe in my porta-potty—nay—vestibule? Vestigial? I can’t find the word. Confessional?

I make my way to a stage where Wu-Tang is playing. They’re making literal dog-barking sounds onstage, and everyone around me seems to be drunk and crying. Young people are so emotional! I want these young people to know that I see them. I mean, I really SEE them.

The next day, I stand next to a man during TV on the Radio. He holds out a vape pen and says, “You want a hit?” I stare at it, and he clarifies: “It’s weed.” I shrug and take the stranger’s weed vape. Actually, I’m going to scratch “Drugs” off this list, because it turns out I’m skilled and competent at them AND NOT AT ALL ANNOYING. WOOOOO!! [STOMP, STOMP, STOMP]