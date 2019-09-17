A life less awkward

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Always be awkward

Hey all, this is my last column in San Diego CityBeat. I’ve never really been good at saying goodbyes and I just know if I were to attempt something profound or emotional, I would proverbially drop my notes, and accidentally fart in the microphone when I bent over to pick them up. So let’s just get to a few things that I’ve learned during my five years of writing “Well, That Was Awkward.”

Actually, wait. Before we get into it I just want to thank everyone at CityBeat who gave me this platform: Dave Rolland and Kelly Davis, my original editors, who took a chance on me and shaped my writing more than they’ll ever know. Ron Donoho who was such an enthusiastic cheerleader. Seth Combs for his continued belief and enthusiasm in the column, as well as his refining edits. Julia Dixon Evans, my bestie and writing partner, who looked at my work before anyone else. She often knew how to dig out the heart of each story better than I did.

Thank you to Carolyn Ramos, who made the words (and everything) look good.

Finally, thank you—yes you—for reading.

OK, here we go.

Anxiety is bad, but writing about it made me feel better: I set out to write “Well, That Was Awkward” as a way to document our glorious city through the lens of anxiety. Perhaps that’s a heady way to describe a column regularly covering cats, stomach issues and um, dirt. But all these things exist in a world which works to keep us feeling inadequate, nervous and worried. I spent the first half of my life stewing over every negative interaction I’ve ever had. But now I write about them. It serves as both therapy and revenge.

People will talk to you if you call them: One of the coolest things about working for a media organization is you can call or email anyone out of the blue and they’ll put aside time to talk to you. Even me! And I’m not even a hard-nosed gumshoe. I know that doesn’t sound like a big thing but try to think of the last time you called a stranger just because you wanted to know something, or invite yourself along to something bonkers.

Always say yes to weird adventures: I know there was a Jim Carrey movie where he spent a year saying yes to every opportunity and while I haven’t seen that film, I imagine it’s probably pretty heartwarming. However, saying yes to stupid promotions and weird adventures made my life way more enriched and fulfilled. For instance, someone from Wienerschnitzel recently sent me an email with a coupon for a free chili dog. Dear Readers, I ran with that coupon to the nearest Schnitz I could find. Do I feel good for doing it? Of course not. But am I proud of myself for eating that tangy-sweet monstrosity? You betcha. Carpe diem!

The chili dog at Fatboy’s Deli is really good: Speaking of chili dogs, Fatboy’s in North Park makes a killer chili dog. It’s something you wouldn’t expect to order at a sandwich shop. This may seem like a random piece of advice but Fatboys is right across the street from CityBeat offices and I don’t know if they will ever have a chili dog fan quite like me. Goodbye to you too, Fatboys.

Dig deep, but not too deep: Not everything is worth writing about. Keep some of your secrets.

Public relations is a wild career and I’m sorry to every PR person who’s ever had to deal with me: I feel for those who work in PR. I can’t imagine how difficult it is to put enthusiasm in some of the campaigns. Imagine how soul crushing it is to convince me a new Target is worth covering or the opening of a new Dave & Buster’s. A writer owes a PR person absolutely nothing, and I can only assume the job is like sinking into the abyss, but while still having to wear a smile. So, I’m sorry to everyone who’s had to deal with me being a shithead and making your job harder, especially JPR (sorry about the Harrah’s thing).

We are all anxious: Not everyone is clinically anxious but no one has their shit 100% together. It’s OK to feel alone in social settings. It’s OK to let conversations fall into awkward silences. To get sweaty when you’re nervous or terrible at job interviews. To not know the right thing to say at the right time. To avoid confrontation. Early on, I wrote “The only reason life isn’t devastatingly frightening is because we have to live it every day” and I still stand by that. We’re all working through life, often quite messily, but it’s always good to know that we’re not doing it alone.

