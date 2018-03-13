A super-chill guide to dockless bikes

× Expand Photo by Julia Dixon Evans Ofo like a mofo

Like every other Southern Californian, few things get me angrier than having to walk. Just the thought of using my two legs to get from one point to another curls my cargos. If my destination is farther than two blocks, readers best believe I’m going to drive there. Sure, the bills add up every day that I Uber from my parking place to my office a couple blocks away, but can we really put a price on comfort? How can someone expect to enjoy the chill serenity of San Diego while putting one foot in front of another?

So readers could imagine my absolute befuddlement—befuddlement!—when a legion of multicolored, dockless bikes suddenly appeared in North Park, Downtown and [checks Nextdoor complaint threads]... everywhere. Are we, as a society, finally moving away from the most boring method of moving? Dope.

However, the appearance of these bikes did concern me. Again, as a Southern Californian, I have a natural aversion to things on the road that are not cars. When I see a biker, I often think: How come you’re not in a car, my dude? Whenever I feel that familiar ill-will toward cyclists harshing my vibe, I try to remember the immortal words of Bob Marley: “One love.”

For the sake of journalism, I decided to suppress my So-Cal prejudices and give each new service a spin. Here are the results:

Ofo: I don’t think the bright-yellow coloring of these bikes is coincidental, because these bikes have appeared with wasp-like aggression. One day, we North Parkers were just chillaxin’ to the max, and then the next minute we couldn’t even get to our IPAs without tripping over one of these things.

Ofo bikes are the most basic of the dockless bikes; they’re also the cheapest. At $1 per hour, I could easily waste an afternoon for less than the cost of a California burrito. However, the service seems to be free for the rest of March to get us hooked, which seems a little nefarious but, hey, free rides? [Anthony Keidis voice] Flippidity dippity sign me up!

The app is pretty simple. On the homescreen, there’s a map that shows all the bikes in the surrounding area. It sort of reminded me of Pokémon GO but for bikes, and I experienced brief yet intense anger at yet another app trying to trick me into going outside.

I strapped on a helmet, unlocked one of those babies and took off. And it was fun. Pedaling around made me realize that perhaps I don’t need a car to feel complete, and I briefly forgot all the hurt and anger that I will forever hold against the Chargers for their decision to move out of San Diego.

But the thing I didn’t realize is that sometimes I’d have to go uphill on a bike. And these bikes—beach cruisers, essentially—are not super conducive to riding up an incline. There are three gears on Ofos, but mine didn’t work, so I spent a good 20 minutes sweating while pedaling up a slight incline. I couldn’t help but wish I was back in a car with the A/C blasting my face and the sweet sounds of 311 wafting through my speakers.

LimeBike: These bikes seem pretty much the same as Ofo, except... green? They’re also a little more expensive—$1 per half hour, which is still affordable to most. The rad thing about LimeBike is that they offer electric-augmented bikes, which are placed randomly among the regular bikes, and designated on the app by a little lightning bolt. To ride these bikes is as delightful and refreshing as an ice-cold sour beer. Each pedal activates an electric boost, which makes inclines as easy as the waves in Ocean Beach. It’s as close to being a car that a bike will ever get. More like SublimeBikes, amiright? (RIP Bradley Nowell).

Bird: Okay, so these aren’t bikes, but electrically-motorized scooters. However, the sudden appearance of these coincided with the bikes, and when things happen fast and suddenly, my hella laid-back brain can’t comprehend, so I put them in the same category.

I was definitely stoked to try the Birds out, because from what I saw, they required the least amount of effort—just hop on and go. And due to the sideways stance, it pretty much feels like I’m surfing on asphalt, which makes me look really cool (can we all agree that the rigid, nerdy posture required to ride a Segway is the least chill?).

These scooters can get up to between 15 and 20 mph, which is like whoa, and they definitely satisfied my desire for convenience, but I don’t know how somebody’s not going to die using one of these things. The scooters say that helmets are required, but I’ve not seen one scooterer wearing a helmet. Gotta protect those domes, bros!

Birds cost $1 to unlock and 15 cents every 10 minutes, which makes it the most expensive of the options. But fuck yeah, scooters!

Verdict: Listen, I love driving around in my car just as much as the next duder, but these dockless bikes don’t seem to be going anywhere. Days after testing these three, I saw even more options: Mobikes and Lime-scooters.

But if I—a chill-blooded San Diegan—can accept the need for alternative methods of transportation, so can you. Namaste.