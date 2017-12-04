Adventures with a small human

× Expand Image by Ryan Bradford

"I CAN’T. WAIT. TO. GET. HOME. AND. PRACTICE. [big inhale] VIOLINNN!”

I look around to see if anyone else hears this shouting from my six-year-old-nephew Lucas. His parents—my brother and sister-in-law—walk blissfully down Ocean Beach. They’ve spent the last two days traveling from frosty Salt Lake City to San Diego to spend Thanksgiving week with me and my wife, and they’re happy to be out of the car and in a city that doesn’t require down jackets. Lucas’ yelling doesn’t seem to affect them in the slightest.

Lucas dances ahead of us down the pier, or doing some half-dance/half-jump thing because kids never just walk. It’s like the entire world is painted with hopscotch lines that only they can see.

Is he taunting me? I think. Is this some sort of taunting dance?

I don’t have a lot of experience with children. I’m not a parent, and even though this decision invalidates my opinions when it comes to important issues (if I am to believe any of the self-important parenting blogs I’ve seen), I do get to take naps whenever I want.

I love my nephew, as well as my role as “cool uncle.” I also cherish the option to peace out whenever he requires actual maintenance.

This week, I will not have the option to disappear. It’s the first time anyone under the age of 30 has spent any extended amount of time in my home. I’m torn between wanting it to be a fun experience for him and also a little terrified of how this little guy will affect my safety bubble. By the time we get home from Ocean Beach, it’s past Lucas’ bedtime. I breathe a small sigh of relief that he will not be practicing his violin tonight.

The next morning, Lucas and I build stuff with his Legos. Lucas is excited to show me one specific piece: a battery-powered motor piece that spins an axle. It doesn’t take long before I’m encouraging Lucas to look for the most dangerous piece to stick on the end of the axle, which turns out to be a toothy gear. We use this new weapon to dismember a bunch of Lego men. This proves to be the foundation for a landscape filled with more implements of torture.

“What should we call it?” Lucas asks.

“How about Death Island?” I say.

“OK, so let’s put treasure up here, so then when people try to take it, they’ll get whapped by the whapper, and then their body will fly up and get shot by the laser, and then they’ll fall over here and get chopped up...”

I look to my brother and try to gauge his reaction to the increasing, grisly violence happening on Death Island. I don’t want to be entirely responsible for fucking up my nephew, but what kind of cool uncle would I be if I didn’t corrupt him just a little?

“Lucas,” my brother says. “That’s not very nice.”

“There’s nothing nice about Death Island, daddy,” Lucas says.

That evening, after I get home from work, Lucas tells me about his trip to the Midway Museum, but relays his story in classic kid style: while jumping on the couch and running headfirst into the cushions. I look over to our cat Harvey, who’s watching this rambunctiousness with flat ears and a puffy tail. Harvey looks at me with absolute disbelief in his eyes. It’s a look that says: fuck you.

During an insult contest, Lucas calls me “gut slime.” I take a mental note to steal that insult for future use, and then I wonder who is actually influencing whom. Is Lucas the one who’s actually corrupting me?

As we drive to dinner one night, Lucas makes us all guess what he’s thinking about. He says it starts with “F” and “A”

We guess “fart.” We guess “farthead.” We guess “fartface.” We spend ten minutes guessing variations on “fart.”

“No,” he says, somewhat annoyed. “I was thinking about family.” And we all begin to awww when Lucas cuts us off: “Just kidding, it was ‘fat farts’”.

One night we watch an Animal Planet show called Too Cute, which follows puppies and kittens and builds tiny, coming-of-age narratives around them. It’s the type of dopamine-triggering entertainment that I’d watch even without the company of a six-year-old, but my nephew becomes transfixed, and his interest in the show feeds mine. We watch episode after episode.

“There should be a show called Too Gross,” Lucas says.

This idea seems insanely brilliant to me. “What would be on Too Gross?” I ask.

Without even hesitating, Lucas says, “It would be a German Shepherd in 1885, pooping a pile of poop the size of a football stadium.”

I realize that Lucas may be brilliant. I can practically see my “cool uncle” status slip away as I submit to the power of a six-year-old.

At the end of the week, I realize that it truly went by too quickly. I hug Lucas goodbye and stand on the end of the driveway, waving until my brother’s car is no longer in sight.

Now, the house feels quiet and still. The cats gradually emerge from their hiding places. I find a Lego-piece left behind—a wall from the torture fortress on Death Island. I guess Lucas will just have to get it when he comes back.