All the small things

Why do things have to be normal sized? This is a question I’m constantly asking myself. I’ll begrudgingly drink a 12-ounce can of soda even though I know, in my heart, it’d be better as a 20-ouncer. On the opposite side of the spectrum, regular-sized carrots can go to hell. Baby carrots or bust, baby! And while I’ve never received a large novelty check, I can only imagine the life-affirming joy of holding one of those beauties.

Clowns have it correct: Things are better when they’re really small or really big. Big shoes, tiny cars—no normal sizes for clowns.

For this reason, I can only imagine the bountiful goodness that lies within the San Diego Miniatures Show & Sale, which takes place at the Marriott in Mission Valley. (Side note: I discover there are three hotels owned by Marriott in Mission Valley, and accidentally go to the wrong one which is actually a big-sized inconvenience and makes me feel like a regular-sized idiot.) Also, the Miniatures Show goes down on the same day as the Super Bowl, aka “The Big Game,” and to participate in something so oppositely opposed to sports’ biggest day infuses me with bigly feelings of self-righteousness.

On our way to the show, I ask my wife, Jessica, if there’s a must-have mini item that she’s going to buy if she finds it. I only half-listen to her answer (was it a tiny cat? A tiny grandfather clock?), because my mind becomes immediately and savagely focused on the prospect of finding an itty-bitty hamburger. Why? Who knows. I don’t even really eat a lot of burgers and I have no particular affinity for them. In this moment though, it feels like maybe my life would just be an eensy-weensy bit better if I owned a miniature hamburger.

The Miniatures Show is surprisingly hopping. I don’t think I’ve seen this many elderly women in the same room—and I’ve been to cat shows! Presenters appear friendly when we approach their tables, but there’s an undercurrent of distrust to their smiles, as if I’m going to dirty their models with the grime of my hands. I’m 34 years old, but they regard me like I’m a five-year-old with both hands and face covered in chocolate.

I’m immediately sucked into their little world. I gawk at tiny furniture, beer cans, cats, dogs, bento boxes, sushi, superheroes. My voice raises an octave in relation to how small each new discovery is, and pretty soon my voice is so high that it’d send dogs into hysterical howls if any were nearby. I find a table that sells tiny Halloween decorations! Why have I lived this long without owning a small Jack-O-Lantern? Can I even call it a life?

I think about the psychology behind our general interest in miniatures. Sure, small things are cute, but what do they say about us? From a maker’s standpoint, there’s the obvious tactile, technical challenge of creating a miniature recreation, and it seems the smaller the model, the more skilled the craftsperson.

But for a collector, does it imbue a sense of power? Do we cherish more the things we can reign over? I suppose my desire for some itty-bitty burger could speak volumes about a deep-seated yearning for control in an otherwise chaotic world, but it’s an insight that’s hard to fathom while neck-deep in this world filled with so much cute shit.

I lean down to take a photo of a woman’s collection of Christmas figurines, and she swiftly approaches me.

“I hope you’re not going to post that on the internet,” she says, curtly. “Personal use only.” It’s a strange and frightening experience to be chastised in public by an elderly woman, and I’m scared to bring my phone out again. A miniature-sized kernel of rage develops in my stomach. We continue walking and Jessica’s talking about memories of her late grandparents’ miniature sets or something, but again, I’m not listening because my mind races with teeny-tiny revenge fantasies.

Listen, lady, I think, playing out what I should’ve said to the woman who yelled at me. I’d be doing you a favor by posting this! In hindsight, she’s right: I’m playing tourist, demanding access to and enjoyment of her art without paying for it. But in the moment, her reaming makes me want to break a set of mini dishes.

“What are you hunting for?” asks a woman at another table. I’m too in my head to respond, so Jessica says, “Cats.”

“We have dogs!” the woman says. “And dog portraits!” She grabs a couple small squares depicting dogs wearing clothes, and fans them out in front of us. “This dog is sitting in papa’s chair, waiting for papa to come home,” she says.

This is when I decide I’m not a fan of these people. Whatever control I thought I had entering this place—the control that I thought miniatures would offer—is gone. This isn’t a world for me.

But on the way out, I see it: A little hamburger. Smaller than an aspirin. I can’t get my money out fast enough.

And it does make me feel better to have it in my pocket. This little burger represents a lot of grand things—regaining a modicum of control in life, feeling bigger than petty annoyances, the general cuteness of tiny things—I’m for all of them. Big time.