All the suffering I endure while my wife recovers from surgery

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

Wednesday, June 7, 2017: Wake up at 5:30 a.m. to drive my wife Jessica to the hospital to have a cyst removed from her wrist. Jesus, I didn’t know there even was a 5:30 a.m. We arrive at the parking structure before the attendant, so I don’t have to pay for parking. At least I have that going for me.

The surgery is a success. The nurse hands me something to sign before they release her into my care. “Are you the responsible party?” he asks. “Well, that’s a loose term,” I respond. He laughs. I laugh. I quietly congratulate myself on bringing levity to this serious situation.

On the way home, I take Jessica out to breakfast for some recovery French toast. Because of the sling on her dominant hand, it’s difficult for her to eat, so I help spread hazelnut on her toast. I bask in her gratitude and tell myself that not all heroes wear capes.

Thursday, June 8, 2017: Jessica asks if I can get out of bed to make coffee. I’m delighted to do so! Exclamation points hide my slight irritation! I also feed the cats, which is normally her job, but who’s keeping score, right?!

I spend the day searching for and sending condolence emojis to let Jessica know that her recovery is on my mind.

When I get home—mildly exhausted from a day looking at a computer screen—Jessica is antsy with cabin fever, eager to get out of the house. Looks like I’ll rest later. No biggie.

We take a gentle stroll around the neighborhood, not really able to talk about our days because she’s been on vicodin and talking about my job is pretty much like, “hey this happened on the internet today.”

That night, I want to watch A Cure for Wellness—a movie that I’ve heard shows a surgical torture scene. I briefly consider that maybe it’s too soon for Jessica, but I’ve really wanted to watch this movie for a while, and after such an exhausting day, I decide that it’s only fair to treat myself.

Friday, June 9, 2017: So many jars to open. Before Jessica’s surgery, I didn’t realize our lives consisted mostly of opening up food containers. Jars of pasta sauce, cans of black beans, jalapenos, green smoothie, diced tomatoes, beers—who even knew that we had this much food?

I get a haircut after work. It’s not my fault that Friday afternoons at the barbershop are particularly busy—an hour wait, at least. This is definitely not an excuse to get out of opening more jars.

When I get home, I find Jessica in that same state of medicated restlessness that settles in during any extended recuperation period. There’s a mess burned onto the stove from when she made pumpkin-spice oatmeal. I clean it up with very little complaint! Then, I make dinner by microwaving a frozen lasagna. I know, I know: I spoil her, but she’s worth it.

Saturday, June 10, 2017: I work in the yard, digging trenches with our landscaper. For some reason, I have a lot of pent-up aggression, and destroying the earth is incredibly satisfying. However, my shoveling skills are a little rusty, and it doesn’t take long for me to rub the knuckle of my thumb raw. I pull off my work gloves and reveal a dime-sized wound. It’s super painful! In that moment, I’m certain no one has ever suffered as much as me.

That night, I attend a literary reading. Jessica doesn’t want to go because her arm begins to hurt when she strays too far from her blanket cocoon, but she insists that I go. “Are you sure?” I ask, halfway out the door.

At the reading, people ask where Jessica is, and I regale them with the story of her surgery. When they express concern, I accept it by nodding and giving a look that’s says, “but we’re fine. We’re making it through this. Together.” And then I show them my landscaping wound.

When the reading ends, all the authors and my literary chums discuss where to go next—bar? Restaurant? I get a text from Jessica. She’s bored and asks if I can come home to hang out with her. I text back: No problem! Be home soon! I loudly express to my friends that I won’t be able join them.

I find Jessica looking out the window when I get home, certain there’s some unsavory activity going on in the road in front of our house. This gives me an idea: We should watch Alfred Hitchcock’s classic tale of bedridden paranoia, Rear Window. Every time it cuts to Jimmy Stewart’s cast, I look at her and go “it’s you!” Jessica thinks none of this is funny.

Sunday, June 11, 2017: Jessica and I get fancy donuts and an afternoon beer. We sit by the window at Fall Brewery and let the soft breeze comfort us. The gauze of her cast flaps gently in the wind. “This is exactly what I needed,” Jessica says. I agree. The past few days have been full of adversity, but it seems there’s an end in sight. I know, somehow, I’ll pull through.