An evening out with the El Cajon space cult

× Expand Image by Ryan Bradford

"Promise that you won’t let me spend any money tonight,” I tell my wife. We hit the 94 East, en route to El Cajon. “Even if they guarantee me a spot in the spaceship, or increased enlightenment, or a higher level of consciousness, or something.”

“Deal.”

We’re on our way to the Unarius Academy of Science (145 S. Magnolia Ave.) to sit in on one of its “Past Life Therapy” classes, which are held every Wednesday and Sunday. I’m not sure what to expect, but I do know that I’m a sucker who can be tricked into paying for things such as eternal happiness, enlightenment and—if I’m to believe the Unarius website—a ride in a UFO.

This UFO ride is just one of the fringe beliefs of the Unarians. However, the language on their site is so vague that, even after some full-assed perusing, I’m no closer to understanding what their deal is, apart from a couple bullet points:

• Unarius is not a religion, it’s a science (they have nonprofit status).

• It was founded in the mid ‘50s by Ernest L. and Ruth E. Norman (also known as Uriel)

• They believe in UFOs, past lives, self-healing, Atlantis, higher planes, and interdimensionality

• They’re super into Nikola Tesla (but, to be fair, who isn’t?)

Since Unarius is not a religion (well, sort of), it’s not really accurate to call it a cult. As noted in this column before, I was raised in the Mormon Church, so I know about cults. Diet cult might be a better description for Unarius.

We get to their academy—a conspicuous building with an intergalactic mural painted on the side.

“They have ample parking!” my wife says, excited.

Inside, a group of about ten people have arranged chairs into a circle with three microphones in the center, pointing outward. Two cameras are aimed at our group, which will stream each session online to (allegedly) thousands of members worldwide. A large lighting rig suffuses the room with cinematic illumination. They’re the most technologically savvy diet cult I’ve ever seen.

“Welcome, you must be Ryan,” says a woman with a soothing, one-of-us voice, and before I get freaked out about her apparent clairvoyance, I remember that I RSVP’d on the Unarius Facebook page. The woman introduces herself as Lani, who facilitates the discussion.

“With this class, I thought it would be a good idea…to give you a little introduction,” Lani says. “What is Unarius?” She has everyone explain what Unarius means in one sentence.

“It’s an acronym,” says the man next to me. “Universal Articulate Interdimensional Understanding Of Science.”

Yes, those are definitely all words—I’ll give them that—but together they mean nothing to me, and he thinks my visible confusion comes from not knowing what an acronym is. He proceeds to tell me how acronyms work. “You see, the ‘Un’ is the first part of ‘universal’…”

“Unarius is love in action,” the next woman says.

“It’s an understanding of energy in action,” says the next man.

“It’s a self-healing science.”

Mmhmm mmhmm, I think. A little vague, but not too weird. I can hang.

After everyone’s given their pitch, Lani asks if I have any questions.

“I’m noticing a lot of space planetary motifs.” I point to the spaceships, the numerous murals of blazing worlds and galaxies arranged in a starfish configuration. “How does that relate to Unarius?”

“Well, we’re not alone in the universe,” one man says.

Mmhmm mmhmm. Wait, what?

The guy sitting across from me jumps in. I can tell he’s eager to talk aliens. I mentally deem him Alien Guy.

“UFOs have been buzzing our planet since 1945 because they were able to detect the atomic bomb detonations, and that alerted them. All their alarms went off. And they started sending ships here to investigate what the heck we were doing… They keep buzzing our planet because they’re raising our consciousness… and Unarius is trying to meet their frequencies.”

He is completely serious.

We move on from aliens. We talk about how Earth is part of a 33-planet confederation waiting to be saved by the aliens. We talk about the fourth dimension, or what happens after you die. At one point, Alien Guy says that scientists don’t understand the sun, not really.

But it’s during the past-life testimonials when the members really get excited to talk. One woman claims that between the ages of 20 and 30, she had “a temperature.” It turns out that in a past life—which was revealed to her in a dream—she was burned at the stake, and this awareness made the temperature go away. And her daughter, who has asthma, was the one who burned her.

Halfway through another man’s testimonial about how his past-life revelation healed his sister’s heart problem, I realize that all these people have been hurt—or are hurting—and this is their support. Group therapy for people who don’t believe in therapy. And if it’s healing for them, who am I to judge? Who am I to say that anyone’s beliefs are wrong because they don’t align with mine?

Well, except for that thing about scientists and the sun. That’s just wrong.