An interview with far-right Internet troll, Mike Cernovich

A couple weeks ago, I was in three consecutive situations that vaguely threatened my masculinity:

1) My neighbor told me that when it rains, the dirt from our yard erodes into his. Sensing my ineptitude to solve that, he offered to fix it himself.

2) For the second winter in a row, I've paid the same guys to repair my heater, and it's still not working the way I want it to. Will I call them back to deliver the service I paid for? Probably not.

3) It took me nearly three hours to install child proof locks on two cabinets to prevent my cats from getting into cleaning supplies. Three hours.

Mike Cernovich is a bro who really cares about masculinity, male dominance and old-school chivalry. His blog Danger & Play draws a rabid following of dudes seeking information about topics ranging from calling women "whores" during sex to avoiding masturbation in an effort to blow a bigger load on your girlfriend. He's also the author of the self-published book Gorilla Mindset—a manifest cheerleading healthy mindset and body, or something (I only read the Amazon preview)—andMAGA Mindset: Making YOU and America Great Again, which is pretty self-explanatory.

He also once tweeted and later deleted: "Going to the gym to train legs with sex and period juice all over you from last night leads to an interesting aromatic bouquet."

Recently, Cernovich has become a spokesperson for the alt-right movement, using a lot of bandwidth to discredit most mainstream media as "fake news" and railing against anything-Hillary; his troll-y online presence even earned him a sizeable feature in The New Yorker.

Because of my well-documented lack of masculinity, I reached out to Cernovich, and had an email conversation that lasted the course of about four days.

[Author's note: responses remain unedited to avoid any "fake news" allegations. Any typos and errors were carried over from Cernovich's original emails.]

Ryan Bradford: Hi Mike, I'm a writer with San Diego CityBeat, and I was wondering if you'd be open to answering a couple email question about masculinity, the Internet and censorship.

Full disclosure: the paper's leftist, and I'm a Hillary supporter and probably a cuck by your definition, but I can guarantee that I won't twist your words.

Eh?

Mike Cernovich: Hi! Love the honesty. Yes ask away.

RB: With your book and Internet presence, you advocate a sort of hyper-masculinity that, in recent years, has been exploited by ISIS to gain followers. Gamergate also used this technique. Terms like "cuck," "delicate flowers", "alpha" are used to radicalize insecure people. Why—as a straight, white male—do you think masculinity in our culture is so important to uphold if it creates so much toxicity (i.e. ISIS)?

MC: Lol! ISIS and GamerGate? Come on man, this is like a satire of what we make fun of SJWs [social justice warriors] for asking. GamerGate isn't even a thing anymore. ISIS relies on Islam rather than "masculinity." Let's not treat one another as caricatures. I won't troll you as if you're an SJW and you won't troll me by comparing that work I do (which men of all races find useful) with ISIS. Deal?

RB: Okay, so what is the work you do, in your own words? Do you have a mission statement?

MC: Men of all races grow up in a world where they are taught that masculinity is toxic. Men need to learn how to focus their natural masculinity in productive ways. My writing is designed to show men there is nothing wrong with being born a man, and that one must never adopt the mindset of collective guilt. Men must also avoid the victim mindset. It's a balance.

RB: Okay, but do you think it's too much to admit that there is a difference between "toxic" masculinity and healthy masculinity? You know, part of the whole reason I reached out to you is because I do agree that there is nothing wrong with being born a man, and many times (at least online) straight white men are discouraged to express an opinion or have any say in matters.

Also, how do the ladies react to your mission statement? Do you get any that are turned off by your ideas, or are you just, like, crushing pussy all the time?

MC: Men and women should balance each other out. The Middle East is what a country under patriarchy truly looks like—a few men at the top have access to all of the women, which leaves most men frozen out of the sexual marketplace. A healthy masculinity is one based on dominance and chivalry. How to spot the balance? Ask women for the answer, as they find men who are chivalrous to be supplicating, gross, and creepy. Look no further than Tweets and articles by women about "male feminist allies."

Even feminists find weak men repulsive. Some resent that they feel this way, although biology suggests women cannot become passionately attracted to a weak man.

Women respond well to Danger & Play, and 20% of my audience is women, most of them are hot. Hot women understand dating dynamics better than everyone else. After all, hot women get to choose, they have all of the power. After hot women comes the alpha males. Non-hot women have more power than average men and beta males, and less power than alpha males and hot women. I'm happily married with a daughter on the way, though, so my female readers will find men they desire from my readership perhaps.

RB: Congrats on the little one! You think having a daughter will affect your brand? I mean, do you have any concerns that it'll become difficult to advocate the alpha male while living the domestic life?

MC: Thanks! My brand isn't based around being alpha. Those terms are played out, anyway. Most people in media are still running off the same PUA [pick-up artists] scripts—which are 10 years behind what is really going on. Largely this is due to only talking to people like Neil Strauss and Tucker Max—two people who created brands around hedonism, and once that failed, tried pulling off the redemption story arc by claiming to be feminists. They have no idea what is going on, and both supported Hillary, which was hilarious, because they lost their base audience of young men and gained nothing by disavowing their own pasts. Neil and Tucker's most recent books were total flops—they went from NY Times best selling authors to people begging the fake news media to write more stories about their conversion to feminism. "Hilarity ensues," indeed!

I sometimes wonder if anyone who writes about me has ever bothered to read my articles or talks to anyone about masculinity outside of a Women's Studies department.

Here is one from 2015 trolling the concept of "alpha male."

[Cernovich sends me a link to a blog post, which I skim.]

There are two realities— the one created by the fake news media, and the truth. My brand is built around mindset, which appeals to men and women of all ages.

[He then sends me a link to his self-published ebook Gorilla Mindset. I don't click on it.]

From a personal branding standpoint, a daughter will help. People think in narratives and stories. That is one reason we are irrational. We fit the evidence around a narrative rather than create a story around evidence. The media creates a monstrous caricature of me. That caricature is hard to reconcile with the visual evidence.

Right now you have a story about me. This story about me might be true or false. I have a story about you. That's the curse of humanity. When we meet other people, we don't get to know them. We already have a story about them and we only look for evidence confirming this story.

RB: Right. I know how expectations/media representations can lead to demonizations of the other side. And that trolling alpha male blog post on your site is pretty great, but reading about the silliness of status anxiety after reading your email that literally classifies people based on their status ("hot women" "hot men/alpha" "not hot women" "weak men" etc) seems disingenuous. But okay, whatever—I understand the desire to appear diplomatic and not risk saying anything that could be twisted, especially when talking to someone who writes for a paper that disagrees with you politically and socially.

Which brings me to my next point: if your brand is all about mindset, how/why did it become so political? Don't you feel like you could advocate a healthy mindset/healthy living without it being a conservative thing? Assertiveness in social or sexual situations isn't exclusively Republican/MAGA mindset. Aren't you cutting your audience in half if, in fact, you're just advocating a mindset?

MC: Do I classify people as "hot women," "alpha males," or is that the law of the land? Surely you've been on Bumble, Tinder or Grindr. There's a clear pecking order, and who dictates this pecking order? Women of peak physical attractiveness are the most picky. On Grindr, the hottest men are. This isn't the world I've created, it's the world I've cataloged and lived in.

OK Cupid even ran a data analysis on all of this stuff. This is a fascinating read.

[He sends me a link to an OKCupid blog, which is not at all fascinating.]

Status anxiety is when you buy into those classifications, much as people buy into social constructs like "rich" and "poor." Yes, there are rich people and poor people. Do you sit around agonizing over not feeling like you're enough? Do you define yourself based on these categories? I used to, and my happiness level was much lower than it is now.

You have a choice about your own mindset and outlook on the world. Yes there is a pecking order. No, that pecking order need not define you.

From a personal branding standpoint, going all-in with my politics is harmful to my business. Michael Jordan was once asked why he doesn't talk politics. “Republicans Buy Sneakers, Too?"

Liberals read mindset books, and indeed many liberals out earn my audience, which is made up of a lot of working class people. To me the trade-off is worth it. I want to make a difference in the world. Snobby New Yorker readers can stick with Alain de Botton, who likely coined the phrase status anxiety and has a book of the same title, and Sam Harris, who said on the Joe Rogan podcast that he supported the corrupt and sick Hillary Clinton because Trump "scares me." (So much for rationalism, Sam.)

RB: [ ¯_(ツ)_/¯ ]

So do you think now that your guy won the election, there's still a need to politicize your content? Seems that making a difference in the world, as you say, isn't as necessary now that your mindset is shared by the majority of electorates. You think that at this point, you'd be preaching to the choir?

Also, I think this can segue into the next topic I wanted to talk about: censorship. You're making (you've made?) a documentary on censorship. Who's censoring you? Who is stopping you—a well-educated, straight, white man living in L.A.—from saying what you want to say? And now we have the most politically incorrect man in the white house, don't you think your war against political correctness is moot now?

MC: Here's a first look at Silenced, the documentary on free speech I produced. It's a private link, hasn't been released yet.

[He sends me a link to a movie that's 90-minutes of talking-head interviews.]

RB: Hey Mike, thanks for the link, but honestly, if I wanted to listen to a bunch of nobodies echo the same opinion for an hour and a half, I'd just log on to Twitter for that amount of time. I'm a journalist (well, sort of) and you don't need to convince me about the importance of free speech or the overreach of political correctness in online discourse.

I'm curious why this is so important to you, specifically. Have you ever been prohibited from saying what you want to say? Have you ever been punished (apart from feeling bullied) for saying something that was unpopular or offensive?

And why did you erase your period juice tweet?

MC: Alan Dershowitz is a nobody? LOL kid. That's a huge problem with "journalists" today - you haven't accomplished anyone of note, like 99% of people in media, and yet you purport to hold court about others.

Silenced has a full cast including everyone from leading constitutional lawyers to world famous cartoonists to journalists.

[He sends me a link to a Danger & Play blog post with information about his movie, which I don't click.]

In 2016 I wrote a book and produced a feature length film. I view my emails to you as a form of epistolary mentorship.

Here is a sense of what you can accomplish if you reject the cuck mindset and embrace Gorilla Mindset.

[He sends me another link to… I don't know, because by this point, I'm just tired of clicking on his self-promotional links].

RB: Mike, I'm just looking for honest answers. You haven't really given me anything that's not generic rhetoric that complies with your brand, or a subtle effort to get me to go to your blog, or seems straight-up copy/pasted from your blog. You notice how many times you've linked back to one of your products during this convo? You even talked about the birth of your kid in terms of how it'll affect your brand.

Forget about Gorilla Mindset for a few seconds and just talk like a regular human.

Also, you don't need to convince me of your accomplishments. I'm always impressed by people who can make a living off their creative endeavors.

From an objective viewpoint, though, I can imagine that only your die-hard fans will sit through a movie that's 90 minutes of talking-head interviews. Why not throw some graphics in there? Maybe some history of censorship? Find someone who's currently battling censorship case and intercut their battle with the interviews. Maybe add a star wipe or two.

MC: Ryan the issue we are running into, and this is why I don't do much media, turning down 99% of interview requests.

Most people have a caricature of me. When talk, my views are measured and nuanced - this seems "generic" to you, but it's more the "real me" than what appears online.

Years ago I led a hedonistic and self-involved lifestyle. Since then I'm realized there are a lot of problems and changed my focus onto having a bigger impact on the world.

RB: So, you keep bringing up the idea of the media presenting you as some form of caricature, and it's one that I'm trying to dismantle a little bit in an effort to portray you as a real person and not just towing the line of of your political party. Or, I don't know. Maybe that's your only goal? There sure is a lot more money in telling people what they want to hear instead of presenting a nuanced point of view.

But does the caricature portrayal bother you?

MC: The media caricature doesn't bother me on an emotional level as I'm used to it. In terms of story telling, there is no more compelling narrative than good vs. evil. There is the cowboy who wears the white hat juxtaposed with the cowboy wearing the black hat. Both the right and the left create the "good guy vs. bad guy" narrative because it sells.

I recognize my role in the game, and in that regard often play up the "bad boy" persona rather than present a nuanced view of myself. Give the media a villain and they'll promote the hell out of that person.

That said, it's grown a little boring. I've had all the media attention a person who never cared much about fame could ever need. Appear on television? Check. Full profile in The New Yorker? Check.

These days I'm more interested in nuanced conversations—the types you'll see on The Rubin Report.

RB: But don't you think that's being dishonest to your fans? Like, sure, play the media to get the exposure—I get it. But what about all your twitter followers who may not know better, who see this "bad boy/say anything" act and that's the reason they buy your books? Are you just laughing your way to the bank? I mean, I've never tried to sell a message so I don't know if that even matters.

PS: I hope the black hat/white hat mention was a Westworld reference.

[No response.]