AND I’M FREE... FREE FALLING (down a spiral of fear)

× Expand Image by Ryan Bradford

The email in my inbox is an invitation to attend the 2018 Swoop Freestyle FAI World Championships. The subject line explains it all: Want to Take a Helicopter Ride? Skydiving Championships Happening this Friday/Saturday.

The promise of a helicopter ride does strange things to a person like me. For one, the idea that I’d be important enough to ride in a whirly-bird floods me with delusions of grandeur. Additionally, it feels like symbolic validation: Not only do I get to graduate to the league of famous journalists who get to cover things from an aircraft, but it’s literally me above—and therefore better than—everyone else. And let’s not forget the element of danger. The way I’ve built it up in my mind, covering a bunch of skydivers is no different than war correspondents flying (via helicopter, obvi) into combat.

However, the dream is short-lived. A couple days after accepting the glorious invitation, Nancy Koreen, the Director of Sport Promotion for the United States Parachute Association (USPA) has the nerve—the nerve!—to send me this:

“Apologies, we’re sorry to have to tell you that helicopter ride-alongs won’t be available for the event due to space restrictions. We’d still love it if you came out, though!”

Oh, you’d love it if I came out? I think. Well, let’s just see how much you love when the world knows of your broken promises. Hahaha! (Yes, I think the laughter, too.)

The Swoop Championships—which I begin to refer to as “The Swoopies” (and encourage everyone else to do so)—take place on the Embarcadero in Downtown. I pass a DJ playing music to an empty courtyard—her tunes mixing harshly with some unseen announcer’s excited, Australian accent. I continue toward a group of people looking out over the water, gazing across in the direction of the Coronado Bridge.

Suddenly, everyone’s looking up. I follow suit, squinting against the sun. A speck twirls in the blue sky. The announcer is screaming something. The dot becomes a parachuter, spinning, looping—their bright canopy fanned out.

Before the parachuter hits the water, they swoop forward like an airplane about to land, floating parallel to the water. They recline in mid-air, heels splashing against the water, and then they spin around and skip over the water surface, Superman-style. By now, their momentum is sapped and they fall short of hitting the target point: a large white, inflatable pontoon. And even though they failed to hit the marker, the spectacle is fucking incredible. Even my heart is racing. During my preoccupation with the helicopter, I never once considered what actually went down at a parachuting championship.

Then a father with a child on his shoulders points to a helicopter transporting the next jumper. Both the child and I express some form of longing. Ah universe, you truly are the best buzzkill.

After watching a couple more competitors, I meet up with Nancy Koreen. I gotta say: witnessing sheer displays of human excellence has dulled my desire to bring up my helicopter blue balls. In fact, Koreen’s pleasantness makes me feel bad for even considering that as a course of action in the first place.

I ask Koreen what exactly the rules are for competitors. It’s difficult to wrap my mind around the idea that someone would willingly throw themselves out of a plane while also adhering to a set of rules in order to achieve a desired score. If it were me, my desired score would be: “I SURVIVED? COOL!” I’m all for the occasional adrenaline rush, but I only remember the stories of people who die while skydiving—not any of the millions who survive every year.

“[The competitors] are judged on their approach, which is how they turn and come down to the water,” Koreen says. “As they drag the water, they’re supposed to do two tricks.” She refers to the reclined move as the “La-Z-Boy” and the superman move as, well, “The Superman.” Makes sense, I think, writing them down.

Koreen herself has been a skydiver for 24 years. Although she doesn’t compete in tournaments, she specializes in freefalls, which involve jumps from over 13,000 feet—more than twice as high as the 5,000 feet from which these competitors are jumping.

I keep asking questions like: “how do you even do that?” and “what if the parachute doesn’t open? (Koreen explains that there are two parachutes) and “How do you get over your fear?” That’s when I realize that, hell, all my questions are about fear. Who am I to think that I could ride around in a helicopter without being scared out of my wits? I’ll stay on the ground, thank you very much.

After speaking with Koreen, I head over to the VIP lounge where spectators sit in shade and sip free beer. The bartender, pouring my complimentary, land-based beverage, sees my press badge.

“What are you going to write about?” he asks. “How batshit these people are?”

We laugh. “Exactly,” I say. I turn around to watch the rest of the competition from the safety of the ground, but then catch sight of another helicopter taking a jumper up, and it sure looks fun.