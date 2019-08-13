Ashes to ashes

× Expand Photo by Karen Bradford

"We’re going to spread the ashes. Do you want to join us?”

It’s definitely one of the stranger texts I’ve received from my wife Jessica. It’s late morning on a Monday and I’m about to go to lunch.

I text back: “What time?”

“Now?”

“Oh, um sure. I can be there in 20 mins.”

“No rush, they’re not going anywhere.”

The “they” in question are Jessica’s grandparents, Burt and Dorothy Whipple. Or, more specifically, their remains, which have been sitting on our dining table in ornate wooden boxes that look a little like high-end stereo speakers.

I never knew Dorothy—who passed away before I ever met Jessica—but I was very close to Burt. Before he died last year at the age of 92, we spent a lot of time together. I have many fond memories of drinking Pacificos and watching old TV shows with him. Burt loved pointing out actors who had died. “He’s dead,” he’d say. I now have a healthy appreciation of Lawrence Welk (who’s dead) because of Burt.

I drive home to spread the ashes and think of my favorite Burt memories along the way. A few years ago, when our apartment complex was getting treated for termites, Jessica and I stayed at her mom’s condo, which she shared with Burt. One morning when it was just me and Burt, he said, “Let’s go to Denny’s. I’m driving.” I wasn’t sure if Burt was allowed to drive anymore, but I didn’t question it. Instead, I jumped in the passenger seat, buckled up tight, and held my breath for the six-block drive. It was the slowest joyride I’d ever been on and was honored that he saw a co-conspirator and enabler in me.

I remember the time when Burt gave me a pair of jeans because he said they were too small for him. “They seem to be made for a large boy,” he said. I still often think of myself as “large boy.”

I also loved his disdain for craft beer.

“Budweiser was a beer before you were born,” he once proclaimed when we went to the Firestone Walker Brewery, which, to his displeasure, did not sell Budweiser.

Of course, these are just little snapshots of the man who meant a whole lot more. To think that all of that can fit into a little wooden box feels both poetic and counterintuitive.

Jessica and her family are sipping champagne when I get home. My sister-in-law hands a glass to me. At the kitchen table, my mother-in-law is trying to pull the bag containing Burt’s ashes from the small hole cut into the bottom of the box. It reminds me of a piggy bank.

I see that Dorothy’s ashes have already been placed in a big wooden bowl we usually use to serve salads. There’s a lot of her in the bowl, more ashes than what I imagined a human body could produce—a mountain of white dotted with black specks. I imagine what our salads will taste like in the upcoming weeks.

It’s difficult to pull the bag from the box, so I suggest we cut it open and pour Burt’s ashes from the box. I take Burt and the bowl containing Dorothy outside, cut open the bag and dump the ashes. A misty plume rises from the bowl and I accidentally inhale a mouthful of Burt. He tastes like the desert.

Burt’s ashes are darker than Dorothy’s, which seems curious. What circumstances would have created darker ashes? Hotter flames, or was it something to do with Burt’s composition? I stir them together—again, using a wooden salad spoon (sorry, future dinner guests) and the mixture takes on a salt-and-pepper coloring. It’s a strangely beautiful composition. I find a small metal button, a relic from Burt’s cremation outfit. A small piece of bone emerges, I pick it out and toss it into our yard, and even though it’s my mother-in-law’s wish to spread her parents’ ashes in our yard, the nonchalance of tossing human bones into my shrubbery makes me feel like a psychopath.

We take red Solo cups and dip them into the bowl of ashes. It seems to be the most appropriate way to distribute them. Burt always enjoyed a good party. There are enough ashes for each of us to spread at least two cup fulls.

I fill my cup with ashes. They’re as dense as sand. I walk to the sage growing in the yard, and sprinkle Burt and Dorothy around the base of the plant. I don’t know why I do that; there’s no guidebook for spreading the ashes of loved ones. A wind kicks up and blows ashes onto my clothes. My shoes and pants acquire a fine dusting of grandparents.

At no point during this process do I ever question why my mother-in-law wanted the ashes spread in our yard; it just feels right. I don’t believe in God or the afterlife, and I don’t think Burt did either—he was a devout scientist and engineer throughout his life—but he also believed that matter could not be destroyed. The form he’s now taken will be in our yard, and that brings me comfort.

So here’s to Burt and Dorothy Whipple. They’re dead.