Baby downpour

It’s the morning of my sister-in-law’s baby shower, and I’m lying in a guest room with last night’s whiskey still coursing through my veins. In fact, a good amount of it seems to have settled in the area between my brain and the front of my skull. I breathe through my nose to keep the nausea at bay. The shades are drawn and the fan spins lazily above. It feels vaguely like the opening scenes of Apocalypse Now, but instead of Saigon, I’m in Kentucky.

I blame the Benchmark Whiskey.

“It’s a game-changer,” said my brother-in-law, Lewis, the night before. Lewis’ wife is Karen (my wife Jessica’s sister) and their soon-to-be son is the reason for all this celebration, and the reason we drank so much Benchmark.

“Eighteen dollars for a handle,” said Lewis. But he’s British so “eighteen” sounded like “ei’een”, and just so goddamn cooler than anything that ever comes out of my mouth.

We finished off the bottle.

Now, lying awake in the swirling guest room, I can hear commotion downstairs as people bake and decorate. I summon the power to sit up. The idea of looking like an irresponsible 34-year-old who can’t hold his liquor, and doing so in front of the in-laws and their friends, is worse than the potential upchuck. Must. Not. Be. Garbageheap, I think.

Downstairs, Lewis is preparing the smoked meat. The smoked chickens stand upright on their racks, charred and blackened, yet still more presentable than how I feel. Likewise, Lewis appears bright and chipper, as if splitting a bottle of whiskey ain’t no thing.

“I should probably feel more hungover,” I say, trying to feign chipperness, but it’s untrue because I’m the correct amount of hungover (i.e., very).

“We did a good job on that bottle last night,” Lewis says, and this optimism makes me feel a little better. He’ll be a good dad.

I watch him slice into one of the chickens. I’m suddenly aware how ravenous I am. The knife slides into the meat as if it were butter, and an aroma steams out; it’s so heavenly that I’m sure god would salivate if he, too, were hungover. I realize that both their dog and me have the same hypnotized, middle-distant stare on our faces. I wipe drool from my mouth.

Jessica asks if I can help her hang decorations.

“Sure!” I say, trying to keep up the joyful façade, which I hope conveys that I’m a perennially useful and helpful human being.

Truthfully, I have no idea what I’m doing. This is the first baby shower I’ve been to, and I can’t seem to strike the balance of being helpful and being in everyone’s way. The hangover certainly doesn’t help, but I imagine I’d be at a loss sober. Even the general idea of baby showers seems alien to me.

I don’t have kids and am not planning to, which works for me and my relatively directionless life. It may sound sad, but I’m fine with just existing for myself. The only times when it gets to me is when I hang out with people who have happy families, or just seem to have a modicum of their shit together. But for the most part, I like doing what I want, spending inordinate amounts of time diving head-first into vanity creative projects, drinking on weeknights and taking naps whenever I want.

And then, in the back of my mind, the global repercussions sink in. I spend so much time worrying about the world these kids are going to grow up in—a world that’s expected to literally burn from the inside out within the next century—and it feels like simply existing is actually the least selfish thing I can do. Just give everything back to the animals.

“Lewis only had to use one piece of tape when he was helping,” Jessica says, shaking me from the mental downward spiral. I’ve been absent-mindedly breaking off pieces of tape to hang an “AHOY IT’S A BOY” party banner across a door frame, but I’ve used so many pieces that it looks like a web. I give up. I probably shouldn’t be up on the ladder anyway.

Guests arrive. Something in the oven begins to burn, thickening the air of the entire house. I walk through the smoke, dumb-faced and slack-jawed. Again: serious Apocalypse Now vibes.

I walk over to the snack table to feed my hunger, eating nearly half a tub of guac. I make a triple-decker meat, cheese and cracker sandwich, and someone says, “Oh, you made yourself a little sandwich!” When I use the bathroom, cracker crumbs fall off my shirt into the toilet. Good job, me.

When lunch is served, I fill my plate. With each bite, I can feel my hangover dissipating. In fact, all weird emotions disappear. I watch Karen and Lewis open gifts with unrestrained joy (so many goddamn adorable onesies!). Friends and family smile—everyone wants to be part of this little human’s life. And it makes me excited to be part of it, too.

I just hope Benchmark is still a good deal when he’s old enough to drink.