Beware The Veganing

× Expand Image by Ryan Bradford

The day after my wife Jessica decides to go vegan, film director Tobe Hooper dies.

In Hooper’s film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a group of kids fall victim to a family of desperate cannibals during a roadtrip through deep cattle country. Although it’s far less violent than the title implies, the depiction of slaughterhouses and taxidermy make it viscerally upsetting: stink-lines practically waver out from the screen, and close-ups of cows primed for slaughter foreshadow the characters’ impending deaths.

Ostensibly, it’s one of the strongest cases for a plant-based diet ever put on film.

I briefly consider following both my wife’s and Mr. Hooper’s directives into the land of humane and cruelty-free eating.

But I don’t. Instead, I mope around because we’ll no longer have lasagna night.

• • •

Jessica’s been vegetarian for most of her life, so it really wasn’t that big of her jump into veganism—a transition that she deems “The Veganing.” It’s something that she’s been contemplating for a while, but it was one of those things that I assumed would always happen later. It’s how I navigate life: float through until something slaps me in the face. It’s how I treat things like taking out the trash, scheduling dentist appointments and clipping my toenails (just in case you had any doubts that I am a gross garbage human).

And Jessica’s veganism is assuredly a slap in the face, but not in a way that offends—because there’s seemingly few things more offensive to an All-American meat-eater than a vegan—but in a way that forces me to into the dreaded realm of self-reflection. Subjectively, there’s no good reason for me (or anyone) to eat animal products, and yet, I feel a general aversion that comes from stubborn righteousness, even if it goes against my best self-interest. I assume it’s the same sort of loathing that comes from drivers who shit-talk bicyclists, or people who make fun of protesters from the safety of their computers.

I know my health would get better if I gave up animal products. I’m not even going to try espousing on the importance of protein because I have no idea what protein actually does in the human body. And according to the last time I looked at my BMI, protein hasn’t been my best ally.

Simply, I’m just pizza (<--- actually a typo. I meant to say “lazy” but I’m going to keep in as ultimate proof of my motives, or lack thereof).

• • •

“Have you heard of the Venn diagram?” my friend Tommy asks when we tell him about The Veganing. “There’s a circle for cross-fitters, a circle for people who’ve been to Burning Man, and a circle for vegans. Where they all intersect is labeled ‘People Who Don’t Shut the Fuck Up.”

I’ve heard variations of this joke before (“How can you tell if someone’s a vegan?” “Oh, they’ll tell you”), and, yeah, they’re funny, and Jessica’s early enough into her new lifestyle that she can still laugh at them. But I think there will be a time when she’ll no longer find these jokes funny. Convictions become tied into our self-identities, so I understand the vehement defensiveness of vegans.

But still, there’s an insufferableness to a belief system as strong as veganism. Jessica’s already given me an eye-roll when I asked if I could buy meat burgers (she immediately apologized), and I threw an internal tantrum when she asked if we could buy only soy milk from now on, which—despite my belief that only serial killers drink milk straight—felt like she was forcing her plant-based agenda down my throat. Sure, you can take my milk... I thought. From my cold, strong, calcium-infused hands!

There will be changes, for sure. I get that. Just as long as she doesn’t turn into Moby, we can work through the obstacles.

A couple weeks prior, Moby had posted on Instagram from a Denny’s with a caption that read:

When a vegan goes to Denny’s and realizes:

1-he can order water.

2-our ancestors fought and died so that their offspring could eat bacon and play candy crush and talk about kardashians.

3-our species is doomed.

× When a vegan goes to Denny's and realizes: 1-he can order water. 2-our ancestors fought and died so that their offspring could eat bacon and play candy crush and talk about kardashians. 3-our species is doomed. A post shared by moby XⓋX (@moby) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

The photo is Moby’s fucking vegan face looking out at his audience with a perma-frown earned from a life of being disappointed.

I would normally laugh about this—good job, Moby, you sure stuck it to Denny’s!—but now I just pray. I don’t even believe in God.

Please, Lord. Just don’t let Jessica be like Moby.

This isn’t the first time I’ve made this request for a loved one, by the way. Nobody should ever be like Moby.

• • •

Like all good horror movies, there’s subtext in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The film, set in the early ‘70s, showcases a society undergoing change and a gas crisis. The Texas meat industry is becoming mechanized, and it’s implied that the deranged family of cannibals—former slaughterhouse workers—have been driven to cannibalism through lack of work and desperation. It’s an extreme reading, sure, but I can relate. However, I can’t tell who’s becoming a worse monster when the meat disappears: me or her.