Big hair don’t scare

It’s human hair, I think.

I reach out and my brain screams the reminder again.

It’s human-fucking-hair!

It’s too late. I touch the hairball. It’s stiff, brittle—how I imagine the still-growing hair of a corpse feels. I pull my hand away and shudder.

Then I remember a line from Pet Sematary: “The soil of a man’s heart is stonier.”

I don’t know why the hairball makes me think of this quote—made famous by the old Maine codger Jud Crandall in Stephen King’s novel. The line speaks to the darkness within us all, or perhaps the depravity of which all humans are capable. Both of these interpretations seem apropos in regards to “The Ball” (as I now call it), for it is truly a monstrosity borne from humankind’s unconscious desire to dye their souls with the abyss.

I back away from The Ball. There are other attractions at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not mini museum, which is within The Oddities and Curiosities Expo. But The Ball is the worst. The sight of it stirs something deep in my gut, my heart and my soul. It’s about four feet tall and large enough for two people to wrap their arms around. Metal legs protrude out of the bottom—a grotesque merging of body and industry. Yet, I can’t stop looking at it.

A representative from Ripley’s approaches me. For some reason, he’s smiling, as if we’re not both standing in the presence of this mass of dead human cells.

“Want me to take your picture with it?”

“What keeps it together?” I ask.

He reaches down and grabs a can of spray glue off the wooden platform where The Ball stands. There’s also a pair of scissors down there, and the implication is staggering and immediate.

“You mean people add to it?”

“Yep, we had our latest addition this morning. Right here.” He points out a blond, serpentine streak that looks like a platinum vein. I suppress the urge to cringe. The idea that this thing is growing—given life by living, breathing passers-by is too much, man.

I press on, even though it’s only been a few minutes and I feel like I’ve already gotten my money’s worth of heebie-jeebies. But isn’t this why I came to this sort of thing in the first place? To get a little creeped out? Without a doubt, Del Mar Fairgrounds is a very appropriate setting for this kind of freaky expo. I’m not usually a person who subscribes to woo-woo shit, but there’s an unmistakable energy that permeates the place, and it borders on phantasmic. I can’t imagine how many dead horses haunt these grounds.

Curiosity seekers, horror fanatics and goths stumble through the stark bunker that is O’Brien Hall. All the vendors appear vampire-esque and look uncomfortable in the daylight. There’s so much taxidermy; so many skeletons. I consider how many animal spines one has to have in their house without looking like (or turning into) a full-fledged psycho (I say three, tops).

Donovan’s “Season of the Witch” peels eerily out from an unseen PA system. A man runs past me holding three jars of fake (I think) fetuses and I watch him decorate his booth with them. On the drive up, I had briefly toyed with the idea of buying something in a jar, but after seeing all the immaculate bones and skulls, the jar fetuses seem too gauche.

I see a line of dead bats under glass, splayed out and vulnerable-looking. I ask the guy selling them how long it takes to taxidermy a bat, and he says, “Oh, these are just freeze-dried,” and I wonder if this guy is doing the freeze-drying, or if there’s a kit of freeze-dried bats I could just order. And then I think of Mr. Freeze saying “freeze” to Batman and spraying a freezing agent in an effort to sell a freeze-dried Batman to goths at a spooky expo.

All these thoughts of spraying lead me back to The Ball and the spray glue that holds it together. If I crane my neck, I can still see it from all the way across the room. Certainly, there are bigger balls of human hair that exist in the world (which I later confirm), but if people keep adding to this one, who knows how big it could get?

Left to my own devices, I could think about the growing hairball all day. Is it gross and dark attractions like this one that keep people like me coming back to things like the Oddities and Curiosities Expo? That keep us relegated to the outskirts of polite society? There are times when I worry about my predilection to morbidity, and whether it factors into—and maybe directly contributes to—my overarching feelings of anxiety and outsiderness. But as I’ve written before in this space, it’s the extreme emotions of fear, revulsion and humor that often dwarf the normal anxieties of everyday living.

On the way out, I overhear a woman say, “I was actually expecting more grotesque things,” and I sort of want to stick her face in the hairball. Then again, as dark as I like it, there will always be someone who likes it darker, and that comforts the stony soil of my heart.