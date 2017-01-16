Bucket list item checked off: Seeing 26 million pounds of dirt

× Expand Photo by Sara Wacker Let's get dirrty

The weighty email appears at the top of my inbox, and I let out a little, breathless “oh.”

The subject, you ask? Media Alert: 26 Million Pounds of Dirt Comes to Petco Park for Supercross and Monster Jam Events.

I think about the Monster Jam billboard I pass every day on my way to work. It’s a repulsive thing but repulsive in the way that awesome things usually are—broken bones, life in peril, and in this case, gaudy monster trucks spitting up dirt.

Dirt.

Twenty-six million pounds of awesome, beautiful, dirt-ass dirt!

I read the email. It promises a behind-the-scenes look into the process of turning Petco Park into “a man-made dirt battlegrounds for both two and four wheels.” We’ll learn how they keep all that dirt dry. There will be “photo opportunities.” With the dirt? I wonder.

I hit reply. Yes, please, I would like to see the dirt.

“Guess, who I get to meet,” I say to my wife that night. “A bunch of monster truck rally dirt. 26 million pounds of it.”

“Ooooh, lucky,” she says with fake awe. “What are you going to wear? What do you think would impress Dirt the most?”

Somewhere in the back of my brain, my subconscious registers the sarcasm, and it screams: she’s right. This is very dumb. I quickly push that thought away. No, she’s wrong. They’re all wrong. The dirt is interesting—a fundamental ingredient for all sorts of American entertainment: demolition derbies, rodeos, monster truck rallies and other super classy events. But who ever thinks about the dirt?

By the time that Dirt Day (as I like to call it) arrives, I’ve aggrandized the role that dirt plays in all our lives that it’s pretty much on the same level as God in my mind.

I arrive at Petco Park just a little before noon. Tony Gwynn Parkway is congested with large, multi-bucketed dump trucks entering and leaving the ballpark’s north entrance. From my spot on the sidewalk, I can see where they’re unloading. There it is—the dirt from the email! I take a photo.

At the security station, I tell the guards: “I’m here for the, uh, dirt. I mean… the media preview.” After confirming my identification, they strap a wristband around my arm (which seems egregiously arm-hair-pull-y, but whatever, the pain is worth it! Anything for the dirt!) and let me through. I call Brandon Short, the media contact for Supercross, and he tells me to meet him in the visitors dugout.

I wander the labyrinth-like bowels of Petco Park. The place is huge, Costco-like in its open sparseness. I consider how many greats have walked these very same halls. How many home runs have been celebrated here? How many pounds of dirt have been obsessed over in these halls? (Answer: 26 million).

I emerge onto the field of Petco Park, a sensation akin to being born. The blue sky, the empty seats and the jumbotron loom over me, grand and sublime. A tractor passes in front of me, its beautiful dirt spilling from the loader shovel like a majestic, brown waterfall. Farther away, more bulldozers and tractors sculpt piles of dirt into ramps and jumps. Again, a little “oh” escapes me.

I find Brandon Short, who’s very knowledgeable and enthusiastic, and it’s immediately apparent that he loves his job (and by extension, the dirt).

“The dirt’s local to [San Diego],” he says, digging right in (puns!). “It lasts for 10 years, at which point, it will start to break down.” That is, after 10 years, the dirt begins to lose its structural integrity, and can potentially collapse. He explains that the ideal dirt condition is similar to that of a sandcastle. “We want the dirt to cooperate,” Short says.

Such a diva, that dirt, I think.

The process of protecting Petco Park’s field requires a base coat of plastic, which is then covered by a layer of plywood boards. Then, 500 dump truck-loads of dirt are brought in, transforming Petco into the dirt heaven that extends before me.

“These guys are artists in their own right,” Short says, pointing at the tractor drivers sculpting the jumps. “The blueprints change from year to year. There will never be a duplicate track.” Short points at the different kinds of jumps. The triple jump is their “showcase jump”, which sends riders 75 feet through the air. He says the tiny, knee-high jumps called “whoops” are the most challenging for riders, who basically have to gun it through choppy landscape.

We stand silently and watch the construction for a little while. Just two dudes, admiring dirt.

I ask how they keep the dirt dry when it’s not being used, anticipating a scientific answer. “Oh, we just cover it with plastic.”

Short passes me off to Sara Wacker, the other PR person, and together, we walk out in the middle of the field. I realize that I’m basically living my 5-year-old nephew’s dream. Any 5-year-old’s dream, for that matter. I take my phone out to record a video.

“Can I ask a favor,” I ask Wacker. “Can you take my picture of me holding this dirt?” I hand her my phone. I point to the dirt. “What a scoop!” I say. She’s definitely a little weirded out.