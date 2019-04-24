Condiments are trash

× Expand iStockphoto The Trash Trinity of Condiments

There’s a scene in Sam Raimi’s 1981 horror classic, The Evil Dead in which our hero, Ash, is fighting his reanimated friend (called “deadites” in the Evil Dead universe), and places his thumbs against the monster’s eyes and pushes inwards. We watch from Ash’s point of view as his thumbs disappear into its eye sockets. The deadite screams as thick blood pours from its new orifices.

That scene scared the shit out of me when I first saw it at the way-too-young age of 12. I have seen my share of horror movies since, but we horror fans always remember our first ocular destruction.

The violence of the scene messed me up, but what got to me even more was the consistency of the blood that oozed from the eye sockets. It looked like ketchup. Fucking all-American, Heinz ketchup.

It makes sense, though, because what else would emit from a walking corpse’s skull besides one of the three most evil substances on earth?

Yes, ketchup, mayo and mustard are staples of the American dining experience, and just like the deadites in The Evil Dead, they are nearly impossible to kill. The Big Three—as I like to call them—will never die. And I, for one, am tired of it.

I’ve mentioned my hatred for condiments before in these pages, but a couple months ago Heinz announced that they’re unleashing two substances known as “Mayocue” and “Mayomust” onto the unsuspecting public. In case it wasn’t clear from the names, it’s essentially mayo mixed with barbecue sauce and mustard, respectively. It seems like an egregious act of hubris—a move so unsavory that only a megalomaniacal entity could pursue it. We’re Heinz, motherfuckers, and we are condiment law.

But these two monstrosities couldn’t have existed without the groundwork laid before them, so let’s take a look at The Big Three to see why everything about the condiment lineage is garbage.

There have been anti-ketchup takes before. After our stupid President admitted that he preferred his steaks well-done and slathered in the stuff, he became a laughing stock, as his need to drown an expensive cut of meat in a sweet, tangy sauce was widely perceived as gauche.

But Trump’s preference for ketchup highlights the condiment’s fundamental flaw: its sweetness. Ketchup is obscene; it’s the culinary equivalent to a witch that lives in a candy house. The practical reason behind the flavor is Heinz using shitloads of sugar to counterbalance the vinegar, which prevents spoilage before it hits someone’s dinosaur chicken nuggets or whatever. Mmmm, the taste of borderline rot! It blows my mind that people are so gaga for a sugary-sweet perversion when there are so many better tomato products in the world (salsa, pico de gallo, marinara, etc.).

Next up comes yellow mustard. Mustard is by far the most evil of the condiments. It’s the Dick Cheney of the Big Three: happy to take backseat to ketchup’s fame, but when it’s mustard’s turn to strike, it does so loudly, ruthlessly and violently.

I guess I sort of understand the appeal of loud and brazen things. I also understand how some people would like that in food—like how eating becomes not so much an act of enjoyment, but a dare. When I was 10, my friend had a toy called Dr. Dreadful’s Freaky Food Lab, which was a kit that allowed kids to make edible gummy spiders, fizzy brain drinks and spooky-ooky stuff you don’t find in a Betty Crocker cookbook. Everything we made from that kit tasted awful, but it was fun to eat because it was so gross. Yellow mustard is basically one of those science experiments, a food product for people who never grew out of eating zany things. Mustard is fun to eat because it’s so vile. If those suicide drinks that kids get at the gas station were a condiment, it’d be yellow mustard. It’s hard to describe the flavor because it’s every flavor—simultaneously vinegary, tangy, sour, sweet and spicy. Truly an abomination.

And mayo? I assume the only reason people like mayonnaise is because they prefer their food to have that past-its-expiration-date taste. I’m not entirely sure why people prefer to lather their sandwiches with unnerving tang, but I can only imagine it’s largely for practical reasons such as making the food easier to swallow. People harp on me for eating sandwiches “dry,” but I have no problem with it. I’m not some baby bird that needs its food figuratively chewed up for it to slide down my throat.

Sure, taste is subjective. Everybody should eat what they want. Hell, people can take a bath in Mayomust if they, er... must. However, there’s no denying that the The Big Three objectively bulldoze over subtle flavors and nuances. These condiments are basically the culinary equivalent of a summer blockbuster. I can’t think of a bigger insult to a chef than throwing one of these trash condiments on an otherwise thoughtful dish. Plus, we live in an increasingly foodie-friendly world, where superior condiments exist. I mean, why use anything when we can use hot sauce?

But if people want to keep ruining decent food with mass-produced, corporate slop, be my guest. One of the best things about being an adult is the ability to eat whatever we want, even if looks like something that just oozed out of a walking corpse.