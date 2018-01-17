Danzig is not a douchebag millennial, according to Danzig

A couple days before 2017 ends, I jump on a plane headed for Las Vegas to see the original lineup of the Misfits. I never used to be the go-somewhere-to-see-a-band-type of guy, but given the despair in the world right right now, I’ve acquired a carpe diem-like enthusiasm for even banal activities. Plus, punk rock has always been one of my favorite escapes, and I’ve been mainlining the nostalgia I feel for bands I listened to in high school as if I was a junkie. For instance, I witnessed Jawbreaker blow a fucking hole in the earth when they reunited to play Riot Fest in Chicago. It was a dream come true.

But unlike Jawbreaker, the Misfits aren’t necessarily a life-affirming band. In fact, they may be the opposite of life-affirming. Their legacy makes it easy to forget how truly horrific their songs are. Is there a more popular band that has built a catalog of songs around the subjects of monsters, killing and raping?

The MGM Grand—the venue where the Misfits are scheduled to play—couldn’t be any less punk. A giant, regal lion sits in the lobby, still adorned with Christmas decorations. The man at the reception desk doesn’t even know who the Misfits are, or that they’re playing at his hotel. However, he does give us a key to a room that’s already occupied, so I guess that’s pretty punk.

My wife tries to open the door, but it catches on the chain lock.

“Yeah?” asks a man from inside, and I swear it’s the breathy tone of someone enjoying some old fashioned coitus.

“Oh, sorry!” we say.

The hotel clerk upgrades our room, and tells us that they’re going to “investigate the situation,” which—based on the casual coldness of his tone—gives me the impression that the mystery occupant is going to get his legs broken. Whoa! I think. Has anybody ever written anything about how crazy things happen in Vegas?

We meet up with friends Zack and Shelby and develop a short-lived gambling problem. While feeding bills into a slot machine, I notice some aging punks wearing t-shirts adorning the Misfits’ Crimson Ghost mascot, which have begun to take over the casino. Not that the Misfits are a political band, but seeing so many counterculture figures in a bastion of rigged, corporate capitalism is simultaneously exciting and unnerving.

We carry glasses full of Jim Beam on our way to the venue and eventually converge with a horde of denim-clad punks (whoever’s running the denim vest factory these days must be making a killing off Misfits fans). We get to the security line and they don’t take away our glasses, but instead give us plastic cups in which to pour our whiskey. Vegas, baby!

× Expand Photo by Shelby Wentz Ryan Bradford (left) and Zack Wentz

They also provide us each a little fabric pouch that locks shut. This is a cell phone-free show per “the band’s request,” but we all know that this likely is Danzig’s doing.

It’s impossible to talk about the Misfits without talking about Glenn Danzig, the band’s singer. For better or worse (more often worse), he’s the lifeblood of the band, but it’s hard to think of a more cantankerous, finicky musician. It’s possible Morrissey is worse, but Danzig has been known to miss his set time if he thinks it’s unfavorable in any way. He once cancelled a show because the ceiling was too low. So this phone restriction is exactly the type of behavior Danzig is known for.

The Misfits take the stage. This is the part where everyone usually pulls out their phones, but instead, the crowd explodes. We pump our fists and sing along to every “whoa-oh!” The band rips through 30 classics with nary enough time for Danzig to catch his breath (and they literally slay with Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo behind the kit). Apart from three or four assholes who snuck phones in, the stadium is dark, and we’re all just thrashing in the evil. I gotta say, it’s nice.

And just when I think Danzig’s not such a bad guy, he opens his mouth.

“Hey douchebag,” Danzig says. “Quit following me around with that spotlight.” And then, a little later: “Get that spotlight off me, motherfucker.” It’s unclear why Danzig is so upset with the guy performing a basic duty of stage tech, but we’re all glad not to be the spotlight guy.

“You may notice we play our fucking instruments,” Danzig says, not holding any instrument. “Not like those douchebag millennials with backing tracks.”

OK.

“This is a question for all the gentlemen,” Danzig says. A roar of deep whoos fills the stadium. “Have you ever felt like killing your girlfriend?” Whoooa—uh, what? “That’s what this song’s about,” he says before ripping into “Die, Die My Darling.”

The drunk girl in front of us turns to her equally-drunk partner and yells, “YOU ALWAYS WANT TO KILL ME!” Ah, young love. The band then closes the set with “Attitude,” a song that does nothing to dissuade us from the notion that Danzig’s, like, really into domestic violence.

When the lights come on, everyone races out to unlock their phones. It’s been a good two hours of being present in the moment, but enough already. And when we scroll through the news on social media and remember that the real world will always be worse than whatever Danzig could dream up.