Drunk ghosts, spooky bars and bro-ing down in the G-G-Gaslamp

× Expand All photos by Ryan Bradford Ryan Andrews

Ryan Andrews, beverage director of GBOD Hospitality Group, offers to give me a ghost tour of the Gaslamp bar, Prohibition. It’s the weekend before Halloween, and while I’m not a man with a lot of hard-and-fast rules, “never pass up an opportunity to do ghost-y shit” is one of them.

I’m excited, but, honestly, I don’t expect to see ghosts. I want to believe in them. I like the idea of believing, but gun to my head: Nah. I ain’t afraid of no g-g-g-ghost.

That said, I’m always eager to hear a good ghost story, and I’ve heard a couple that have made my hair stand on end. I also don’t want to dismiss anyone else’s beliefs. I think we’re at our most vulnerable when we expose our fears, and ghost stories are a way to share anxieties with another person—a social lubrication that’s faster and stronger than booze. Essentially, I believe ghost stories can bring us together.

But, if ghosts do exist, I have no doubt they’re hanging out in Prohibition.

It’s late afternoon when a hostess leads me down the stairs and into the speakeasy-style bar. It’s hours before Prohibition is open to the general public, and this is my first time here because the Gaslamp scares me for reasons other than ghosts. Still, Prohibition is the type of place I imagine gets insane on the weekends. The room is composed of exposed brick, ornate tile and leather ottomans—the type of decor that attracts a craft-cocktail crowd like a mustachioed moth to a handcrafted flame.

Now, however, in the cool darkness, there’s something I can only describe as an eerie mutedness to the room. An energy, maybe. Perhaps it’s just the haunting quality of seeing a usually-active space empty, but it reminds me of the scenes in The Shining where Jack Nicholson sits in an empty bar, just before the ghosts show up.

I find Andrews sitting at the bar, alone, working on a laptop. Andrews is stoked to jump right into the lore of Prohibition.

“So some quick history,” Andrews says. “I believe the building was built in 1836. I have no idea what it was originally. I know during the 1860s it served as the San Diego morgue. This tile is actually the original tile from that time period, and from what I’ve been told by local historians, that tile was used because it was easier to clean up the blood from the bodies.”

“Nice!” I say, probably a little too enthusiastically.

“The first thing that really jumped out at us is when we were building El Chingon [another GBOD property, located next door to Prohibition], we were doing construction on the plumbing. We had radios and we also had a security guard and I kept getting calls from him like, ‘Hey, quit messing with the water. Turn the water back on. Why’d you turn the water off?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t even know where the water main is!’”

Andrews leads me back into a storage closet, shows me where the plumber eventually found the water valve hidden behind a panel in the ceiling.

“[The plumber] was like, ‘Someone had to have done this.’ I’m the longest tenured employee at the bar, before GBOD took over, and I didn’t even know it was there!”

According to the story, GBOD’s CEO ended up finding a psychic medium, who—without being prompted or given any prior information—located the haunted valve.

“[The psychic] starts communicating with this supposed spirit,” Andrews says. “She goes on to tell us that [the ghost] is a sailor, who died on a submarine. He’s trapped here, but he thinks he’s still on a submarine and he’s in charge of the water mains on the boat.”

At this point, I’m biting my tongue, but then I quickly remember the time when my mom hired a pet psychic to communicate with our dogs, and it’s one of my favorite stories to tell people (by the way: the pet psychic said my little white dog Sophie wanted her own hot tub). And hey, given the fact that Prohibition hasn’t had any further water main hauntings suggests that the psychic worked.

We exit the storage closet. As we walk back toward the bar, Andrews points to a seat and says, “There’s been multiple reports in my time of women’s hair being pulled right there.” I make a mental note not to sit where he’s pointing.

Undoubtedly, Andrews is a good storyteller, but I still have to ask: Does he actually believe in these stories?

“I grew up with a very religious background,” he says. “So [they teach you] there’s an afterlife.” He pauses. “But I don’t believe in that stuff personally. I think when you’re dead, you’re dead. Carbon and dust at that point.”

“But,” he adds. “If people ask if this place is haunted, I say it sure is.’”

It doesn’t take a sales pitch to get me to believe in Prohibition’s ghosts; I think the two seemingly contradictory statements can exist together. Just because Andrews and I—two strangers—don’t believe in things like the afterlife, doesn’t discount the fact that we’ve just spent the past 30 minutes geeking-the-fuck-out about ghosts, and we haven’t even had a drop to drink. Whether they’re real or not, ghosts bring us together.