Drunkenness, diplomacy and dick pics

I wake up in a dark room, in a strange bed. I know two things: 1.) I’ve spent the evening drinking with Lewis, my future brother-in-law, and; 2.) I’m going to die.

This is it. I’m going to die in Boston, I think. Bahhhhstan.

Lewis and I had been doing put-upon Beantown accents all night, so it’s ingrained in my speech. Now, my swan song sounds like a townie from Southie.

Images from before the blackout come to me in flashes. I know there were Irish Car Bombs. And a philosophical conversation about political morality. And a horrible karaoke rendition of “Kiss from a Rose.” And a dick pic. If this were Memento, my tattoos would be wicked awesome.

The hangover is like if God had a hangover.

Out of nowhere, a phrase Lewis said comes back to me: “The lads are going out tonight.” That moment, I think, that’s how it all started. And if his use of the word “lads” doesn’t convey his Britishness, then surely the faraway twinkle I get in my eye as I type this will.

And Lewis is eye-twinkle-inducing charming. He’s a quote-unquote “man’s man,” the type of person whose approval I’ve craved my whole life, even though we’re cut from dissimilar cloths—him, military; me, weirdo.

But I can drink, and even though my imbibing skills have decreased significantly since my college days, I can still tie one on if the situation sits right. What’s a better occasion to unleash those dark powers than when the approval of a fellow lad is on the line?

Lewis is part of the British Army, and it was during his tour of the Middle East where he met my wife's sister, Karen, who is stationed at the American Embassy in Jordan. As far as “how did you meet?” stories go, it’s a hell of a lot better than Tinder.

Lewis’ invite echoes in my aching head. “The lads are going out tonight.” It wasn’t an invite, technically, more of command. A command that I practically pissed myself to follow.

Yes, I think, that’s the moment it all went wrong. Wrahhng.

I arrived at Harvard Gardens (Hahhhvard Gahhhdens, we had said, much to everyone’s amusement [read: nobody’s amusement]) right when the Irish Car Bombs showed up. Let me tell you: enjoying a drink called an “Irish Car Bomb” with people who live close to the reality of that violence is definitely a little awkward. In fact, it’s hard not to constantly feel awkward while partying with Brits in Boston, a city that’s basically a monument to how the U.K. sucks and America rules. However, the lads had already been drinking for a couple hours—which is usually the case when anyone over the age of 21 orders an Irish Car Bomb—so nobody seemed to mind.

A handful of Karen’s FBI lads were partying, too. In the past, I’ve felt on-edge about hanging out with law enforcement, who usually swing conservative, but if anyone hates Trump and the current political climate more than I do, it’s the FBI.

“All right,” said the agent who ordered the Car Bombs. “You drop the shot glass in the beer and you slam it, but don’t let the glass come back and hit your teeth.” Only while drinking with law enforcement do you get a safety protocol.

We drank more, obviously, because soon Lewis’ friend was showing me a photo of his older brother’s penis. In the photo, the brother’s back was to the camera, but his entire package was tucked between his legs and hanging out behind him. If they gave Pulitzers for dick pics, that would’ve taken the prize. Staring at that momentous cock and balls, I couldn’t help but feel a kinship with this fellow. #Lads4lyf.

“That photo is worse than some of the dead bodies I’ve seen,” Lewis said. We all laughed. Just a bunch of lads laughing at dick pics. Jolly good.

On our way to the next bar, another lad asked my opinion on the morality of democracy and whether the last election is really as bad as we expected. I said that the Trump presidency has galvanized a resistance, and without it, maybe our priorities wouldn’t be so clear. Then I thought about how we’re all just two groups of people, Brits and Americans, stumbling around a strange city, all far away from home, all simultaneously angry at our respective governments and the state of the world, but also in love with it. And then, in a bigger sense: We’re all just wanting a place in the world. We’re all wanting to fit in. All of us, seeking companionship.

After the events of the night have calcified in my memory, I fall back to sleep.

In the morning, I’m somehow on the couch with no recollection of how I got here. I’m not dead, but not quite alive. The hangover still pounds a steady beat. I find the Ibuprofen, and then the last memory from the previous night comes back: me and Lewis, dueting the sexiest song in existence, Seal’s “Kiss from a Rose,” in an empty karaoke bar. It was us who butchered that song. And we did it together.

Togethaahh.