Fandom and entitled nerds have made me slightly upset!

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford

Dear Readers, I’m not a greedy man. However, I will jump at the opportunity to make a quick buck in most cases as long as it doesn’t involve me eating condiments.

My friend Carrie invites me to a Comic-Con preview of IT: Chapter 2, it’s not making a quick buck that’s on my mind at all. It’s pure, man-child fanaticism. Well, for now. Imagine me—a lifelong horror fan—getting a sneak peek of the most anticipated kid-murdering clown film of 2019.

It’s a full house at the Spreckles Theatre. Sweaty fans pack the rows, greasy elbow to greasy elbow. Conan O’Brien, tonight’s moderator, emerges to a healthy roar. O’Brien talks about how he—the world’s least scary comedian—is the strangest choice to moderate a horror panel, but honestly, I like the shake-up. Nerds don’t often like it when things veer away from the template, but once the film’s cast takes the stage, O’Brien proves to be a great moderator.

At the end of the night, chipper volunteers hand out free Comic-Con exclusive Funko Pop toys to everyone. I’ve seen these figurines before, and I bet if you have two eyes and sense of nostalgia, you have, too. Funko Pop has cornered the market of targeting every pop-culture icon we love or have loved, rendering it into a cute, big-headed toy. With references so esoteric (there are Pops of the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus for chrissakes)—you impulse-buy them faster than your brain can assert financial caution.

The Pops we get tonight look like a cross between Pennywise the Clown and... Conan O’Brien? I look through the plastic window that encloses the toy and feel a vague sadness for everyone who gets so worked up over these things. I’m not a collector, but I know that those who are go rabid for these little nostalgia-inducing curios.

“You know, you can sell those on eBay for good money,” Carrie says. “I knew someone who once got, like, $200 for one.”

At those words, my eyes dilate and my veins constrict. My body’s going into some primordial hunting mode where I’m certain that the bounty is going to be good. Let me remind you, Dear Readers, I’m not a greedy person!

That night, I rush home and scour the eBay listings for Comic-Con exclusive Conan Pennywise Pops. There are already listings—some with bids for over $200! I’m furious. How dare these scalpers get the jump on me? I wish death upon all of them.

When staging the toy for the eBay photo shoot, I notice a small tear in the box, which probably occurred when the toy was en route to Comic-Con. It’s so small that it could fit within the area of my fingernail.

The listing goes up. It’s the last thing I check before going to bed at night, and the first thing I check when I wake up during the week that it’s live. I watch the price increase slightly with each successive bid. At the end of the auction, the winning bid is $91—not the Scrooge McDuck-esque fortune I had imagined, but not too shabby.

Almost immediately after the auction ends, I receive a message from the winner, whose screenname is medieval1978, which I have to assume makes him 41 years old—not a judgement, just a fact.

“My bid won the auction :) Could you confirm if the Pop is in great condition. I believe it is as you didn’t mention any damage in the description. If so could you pack the Pop with bubble wraps and double boxed? Do you have a soft protector for extra protection by any chance? I will appreciate that. Thank you.”

I roll my eyes. The fuck is a soft protector? I do, however, have two boxes. You’re one lucky 41 year old, I think. I pack up the Pop and send it out.

Two weeks go by. I spend the money, which only brings me relative happiness, but again, not too shabby, and I’m floating at that middling height of lukewarm happiness when I receive another message from eBay: medieval1978 wants a refund. He says that the product had “significant damage.”

No way, I think. I make an appeal to eBay, demanding to see evidence of “significant damage,” but it doesn’t take long for them to side with the buyer. When I receive the toy back, it looks the same as when I sent it, so I can only imagine that the tear was the cause of this guy’s dissatisfaction.

I guess this is a long way of saying that I should’ve expected this. When fan culture now entitles people to demand Star Wars rewrites, or sign petitions to bring back killed-off TV characters, or embolden shitheads to wreak havoc in fast food restaurants over a Rick and Morty promotion, of course they’re going to be dissatisfied with a little blemish in their toy box.

I’m keeping the toy now, even though I don’t really want it. Even if the nerds take over the world, it gives me a sick sense of satisfaction to possess something that one of them would truly love, because if I don’t do it, how are nerds going to know that they can’t always get what they want?