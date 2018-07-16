Fever pitch, don’t kill my vibe

When I was 11 or 12, my family had Utah Jazz season tickets. This was the golden age of the Jazz basketball. I’m talking John Stockton and Karl Malone and Jeff Hornacek (good ol’ Horny). Jerry Sloan’s strict coaching had made them a tight, unstoppable team. When they made it to the NBA Finals—thanks to a historic three-pointer provided by Stockton—my little preteen self felt an emotion that I would later recognize as love.

The trouble, however, is the Jazz were set to play the Chicago Bulls for the championship. If there was ever one team more unstoppable, it was the those ‘90s Bulls squads. And, like every other tween during that time, Michael Jordan was one of my heroes. How could I reconcile my love for the home team with devotion to my hero?

I remember those games as some of the loudest experiences of my life. The Utah crowd didn’t fuck around. Apparently, repressing all desire for vice and sin makes your cheer-game on-point.

When the Bulls won, the conflicting emotions proved too strong for me. My brain broke. Not only did I stop caring about basketball, but all sports. It has remained that way for the rest of my adult life. For the the most part, I would say the effects have been beneficial. I still get little pangs of jealousy whenever championships roll around and I no longer have a team to cheer for, but I usually shove those down to make room for my smug self-righteousness.

I didn’t expect to catch World Cup fever on my family trip to England. Not only am I a rec league soccer drop-out, but I’m among the Americans who call football “soccer.”

On my first night in England, I drink with my British brother-in-law, Lewis. We’re drinking snakebites—a delightful combination of lager and cider—at a pub called the Purple Bear in the heart of Newcastle. Above the taps, there’s a sign that says “It’s okay to cry if England lose.”

I ask—perhaps a little asshole-ishly—if he’s going to cry if England loses to Colombia.

“I did cry in 1998 when Michael Owen scored,” he says, referring to a legendary World Cup goal against Argentina. “I was just overcome with emotion. It was such a beautiful goal. I told my dad how beautiful it was, and he patted me on the back, saying,‘There, there, lad. Yes it was.’”

I realize that this is just one year after the Jazz’s overwhelming beauty caused me to fall away from sports. Maybe if I’d had a stronger constitution, I’d still be a fan.

• • •

We watch England play Colombia in Liverpool. The vacation itinerary has taken us south, and we watch the game in the hotel lobby, just up the street from the famous Cavern Club where the Beatles got their start.

The game’s tense. There’s a foosball table right in front of the TVs, and when I joke to Lewis if he thinks it’d be funny if I started playing a game, he doesn’t even laugh.

At the end of the game, the score is a draw. They go to extra time, and and after that, there’s penalty kicks.

“Anyone have any anti-anxiety meds?” Lewis asks. He’s standing up, pacing.

England wins the shootout. The lobby erupts. Even I feel the electric rush of the moment. I look over to Lewis, and he’s got tears in his eyes.

“In all my 31 years, I’ve never seen England win during penalty,” he says.

I think I’m beginning to turn into a football fan.

• • •

The day England are set to play Sweden, we’re in Brighton and it’s 80 degrees Fahrenheit outside. This is considered a “heatwave.” Newspaper headlines warn people to take four-minute showers, and the boardwalk is full of burnt people who don’t really know how to be in the sun. Everyone is drunk on lager—not only to hydrate (I’ve never drunk so little water during a 10-day period)—but to also prepare for the game.

Most pubs around us have lines of people out the door, but we eventually find a place that has a projector set up in the back. We crowd into the awkward space—pushed up against the staircase to the loo and constantly trying to see around the pillars decorating the bar.

It’s an easy win for England. It’s still daylight when we emerge from the bar. I see so many people pissing in corners. All around us, people sing the 1996 Lightning Seeds hit, “Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home).” One fella stumbles down the street with his pants around his ankles, but lifts them when he sees my mother-in-law. What a gent. For the first time ever, I’m surrounded by drunk sports fans and I don’t hate it.

• • •

I’m back in the U.S. when England loses to Croatia, but I still feel the sting in my heart, transmitted from across the Atlantic. I think of all the sad, drunk, sunburnt people, and feel their pain (well, emotional pain, at least, because I know how to use sunscreen).

But there’s no denying that the lads played well. Football might not be coming home this year, but at least something was returned to me.