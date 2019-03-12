Finding solace in parody songs about poop

If I were to visualize my brain, it would probably resemble something like a pasta press: slowly churning out slimy noodles until it’s something mama mia!-worthy. There are only a few times in my life when I’ve had a lightbulb moment—an idea that struck me so hard that it felt like an epiphany: 1.) When I invented pre-buttering my toast before putting it in the toaster (I invented this, don’t @ me); and, 2.) when I recently wrote the lyrics to “Bad Shits From Buffalo Wings,” my karaoke parody of Smashing Pumpkins’ “Bullet With Butterfly Wings.”

I’m on my third glass of white wine when the idea for “Bad Shits” strikes. Outside, the night is dark and stormy—a perfect setting for mad scientist brilliance or, in my case, concocting ideas for Pants Karaoke’s “What Would Weird Al Do?,” a karaoke parody night.

It’s a great concept: Pick a song from KJ Pants’ massive songbook, rewrite the lyrics, and then Pants will create custom karaoke screens, which are then displayed for all to see. Even though it’s not a competition, the last two iterations of parody night have brought considerable one-upmanship amongst Pants’ regulars. I know people are going to bring it, but dare I expose myself as the toilet-humor-obsessed bro that I am?

I text a couple of karaoke chums to feel out the idea. Turns out my friend Taylor has been working on a parody of Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” called “I Totally Shit When I Fart,” which makes me thankful that beauty can still exist in this rotten world.

I sit at my computer, metaphorical quill in hand, and open a blank document. If I were to guess, I’d say the act of penning a diarrhea-themed parody song is akin to the reverie Shakespeare felt when he wrote a dope sonnet. I paste the lyrics “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” into the doc, and go down the page, replacing Billy Corgan’s genius* wordplay with my own.

(* ¯\_(ツ)_/¯)

“The world is a vampire” becomes “My world is an assfire.”

Hark! Brilliant, old chum! I think. The inspiration begins to flow.

“Despite all my rage, I’m still just a rat in a cage” becomes “Despite all this ranch, I’ll still need new underpants.”

Ideas move through me like... well, like the thematic content of the song. “Tell me I’m the only one, tell me there’s no other one” becomes “sorry that I have the runs, my butt is going number one.” When I finish the song, I sit back in my chair, winded from the creative journey, and kiss my finger tips.

Next, I begin work on “My Chopped Boner,” a parody of The Knack’s “My Sharona.” This is actually a collaborative project that began three years ago with my Utah friends Ryen and Steph. Recently, however, I find renewed interest in writing a penis mutilation song ever since watching and obsessing over the Lorena Bobbitt documentary on Amazon Prime.

Just for fun, I “write” a parody of Crash Test Dummies “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” which changes nothing except transforming the “Mmms” to “Nnns.” (Later, when I perform this, I hear someone in the audience say, “What an asshole”).

I arrive at Til Two Club just as Taylor begins “I Totally Shit When I Fart.” It’s a gorgeous performance complete with fart sounds where the canons blasts usually go. Regulars trickle in until the bar is brimming with karaoke jokesters. Most people wear Hawaiian shirts in honor of our patron saint, the great Weird Al. If anyone is unfortunate enough to be here expecting to sing Tracy Chapman or Journey or whatever normies sing, too bad for them.

I was right to suspect people would bring it this year, because there’s not one bad song. Someone changes The Cardigans’ “Lovefool” into a politically charged “Vote Blue.” The Chromatics song, “Cherry,” becomes “Jerry,” an exhausted plea from Jerry Seinfeld’s theoretical girlfriend. Hall & Oates’ “Maneater” becomes “Mansplainer.” The Killers’ “Human,” becomes a song about not being able to tell the difference between white celebrities (“John Travolta or Glenn Danzig? / Steven Spielberg or Steve Jobs?”). The award for most awesomely-offensive parody goes to “Man, I Feel Like A Woman,” which is changed to “Man, I Feel Like a Gang Bang”:

“Oh oh oh I’m bonin’ on Darren / still married to Karen / But that don’t mean shit / Ooh whoa oh oh It’s my birthday / I’m riding all the D / Oh oh oh I’m grindin’ on Larry / His dong kinda scary / Feels like it’s 3 feet wide.”

While someone performs a Notorious B.I.G. song using a Kermit the Frog puppet, I begin to wonder: What’s the bigger lesson here? What’s the point? If I were to guess, I think our culture is so simultaneously sensitive and outraged that any extreme expression is met with equally extreme judgement or backlash. But in front of the mic, we can be as dumb and gross as we want. At the risk of sounding pretentious, we’re all just looking for a connection that probably can’t exist anywhere else.

My turn comes. I climb the stage. The graphic appears: “Bad Shits From Buffalo Wings.” The music starts and I let loose. I mean, figuratively. Figuratively!

BAD SHITS FROM BUFFALO WINGS (in the style of Bullet with Butterfly Wings)

My world is an ass fire, so much pain

Hot wings for dinner, now my butt is in flames

Guess I deserve it, this shitty fate

Ruined attire! And many years of shame

****

Even though I know: don’t eat habanero

Now my stools are soft—and nonstop!

****

Despite all this ranch I’ll still need new underpants

Despite all this ranch I’ll still need new underpants

I thought it was gas, but I pushed, and it is not gas

Despite all this ranch I’ll still need new underpants

****

Now I’m naked, shaking on the toilet bowl

Shouldn’t have ate it! Heat level: diablo

And what do you want? Thought I could hang

But guess I forgot

Spice is a young man’s game

****

Even though I know, a cup of Pepto

Will not stop this flow, or these logs!

****

Despite all this ranch I’ll still need new underpants

Despite all this ranch I’ll still need new underpants

I thought it was gas, but I pushed, and it busted my ass

Despite all this ranch I’ll still need new under[FART SOUND!!!]

****

Sorry that I have the runs, my butt is going number one

Jesus was an only son

Tell me that you have the Tums

Jesus was an only son for you

****

Despite all this ranch I’ll still need new underpants

Despite all this ranch I’ll still need new underpants

I thought it was gas, but I pushed, and it is not gas

Despite all this ranch I’ll still need new under- [FART SOUND!!!]

****

Despite all this ranch I’ll still need new under

Despite all this ranch I’ll still need new under

Despite all this ranch I’ll still need new under

Despite all this ranch I’ll still need new underpants

****

Sorry that I have the runs, my butt is going number one

Jesus was an only son

****

But I’ll still eat wings until I’m dead in the grave

But I’ll still eat wings until I’m dead in the grave

But I’ll still eat wings until I’m dead in the grave

But I’ll still eat wings until I’m dead in the grave

MY CHOPPED BONER (in the style of My Sharona)

OOh, my little penis gone, my penis gone

When you gonna help me find my chopped boner

Who will clean up all the blood, all the blood

Gotta put it in a cup of ice, chopped boner

****

Never gonna fuck, get it up, so much wounded pride

Now it’s just a stump, from the cut of a kitchen knife

Bye bye bye bye-ye, whoa!

M-m-m-my chopped boner

****

Look a little closer there, or maybe there

Shouldn’t be too hard to find, my chopped boner

Because it is so big, you see. Seriously!

I swear to you my dick is big!!! my chopped boner!

****

Not that I’m ashamed, of the size, of my cut-off dick

Normal for a guy, be between, one and two inches

Right? Right? Right? Ry-rye whoa!

M-m-m my chopped boner

M-m-m my chopped boner

****

So now you’re gonna run from me, with my pee-pee

And put it in the mouth of a canine?? Chopped boner

Now the dog is digesting, digesting

Forever now a pubic Frankenstein, chopped boner

****

Wish I kept it in, bye bye skin, that was dumb of me

Feel like this a thing, we coulda solved, in couple’s therapy

My, my, my, aye-ay, whoa!

M-m-m-m-m-m-m-my, my, my, aye-aye, whoa!

*****

M-m-m my chopped boner

M-m-m my chopped boner

M-m-m my chopped boner

M-m-m my chopped boner

[Instrumental: Read wiki entry on “Penis removal”: lhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Penis_removal]

Ooooooo-ohhh, my choppped boner

Ooooooo-ohhh, my choppped boner

Ooooooo-ohhh, my choppped boner