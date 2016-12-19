Five awkward moments of 2016

Maybe the best, most therapeutic way to assess the past year is to step back from the big picture and focus on the smaller pictures—look at the trees instead of the forest, if you will. That way, instead of falling into an apocalyptic, oh-my-God-we're-doomed mindset, we can focus on the small fiascos, which don't seem so intimidating when taken one at a time.

So, here are a couple small, awkward moments from a year that produced more than its fair share of apocalyptic events.

That election: Okay, so before completely moving on from the fatalism, let's revel in some fatalism. I imagine that future generations—if they haven't been exterminated, deported or burned up by a depleted atmosphere—will ask "What were you doing when Trump was elected?" with the same mixture of awe and incredulousness as when you asked your parents what they were doing when JFK was shot.

Here's what I was doing: I was at the Whistle Stop. It was a packed and pungent room—like, sweaty with anticipatory celebration. Everyone was drinking like a Hillary win was in the bag, which, in hindsight, was a mistake we had been making during the entire yearlong campaign.

The numbers trickled in. The results were worrisome, and then got worse. I blindly stress-ate my friend's tater tots. An amorphous blur of sad faces replaced the once-joyful crowd. People cried. I stopped drinking—for what's the point escaping reality via alcohol when the concept of reality becomes so fucked?

My wife and I went home before the official results came in. We watched a cat documentary; I fell asleep on the couch. I woke up around 2 a.m. and my wife was looking at her phone.

"Trump is the next president," she said.

I rolled over and went back to sleep, maybe hoping it was a nightmare. It wasn't.

Batman triathlon: Over Halloween weekend, I participated in a mini-triathlon at City Heights' YMCA. We were encouraged to wear costumes, so I wore a Batman mask and cape that seemed festive enough without impeding my mad athletic skills.

There was another Batman there, which pushed me into a downward spiral of self-consciousness. And when the other Batman addressed me with a gruff rendition of the trademark "I'm Batman," instead of reciprocating the badassery, I responded with an all-too-enthusiastic "Me too!"

Turns out a head-covering foam mask is really hot, and it quickly turned into a sweat facial that caused a severe acne breakout over the following days. Also, I focused too hard on my costume that I forgot to bring swim trunks, and ended the triathlon by plopping into the pool with my gross-ass shorts and boxers. Sorry, YMCA. Hope you adjusted the chlorine levels accordingly.

My Jack in the Box flub: My wife and I were driving home one evening and she mentioned that she had to pee. In an attempt at chivalry, I pointed at a Jack in the Box. "We should stop," I said. She insisted that she could wait until we got home, but I became deaf to her protests, mentally upgraded her need to "urgent," and turned into the parking lot.

While she was in the restroom, I thought, Well, I should probably order something. Don't want them to think that we're just taking advantage of their bathrooms. Don't ask me why I suddenly cared so much about Jack in the Box's feelings. I don't even like Jack in the Box.

I bought two tacos and fries. My wife emerged and I was holding my receipt. "You bought food?" she asked.

"Just a quick snack." Turns out two tacos and fries is quite a lot of food, as evidenced by the platter they dropped in front of me. "Uhhh, you want anything?" I asked—a futile attempt at reconciliation, because who ever wants anything from Jack in the Box?

"Yeah, I wanted to have a real dinner with you," she said, and then watched in silence as I ate my terrible food.

Farting in crossfit class: Yeah, everyone farts in an exercise class—isnít it a rite of passage for Yogis?—but this one was, like, really loud. (Silver lining: we were listening to dubstep, so maybe people were unfazed from having already listened to an hour of fart noises).

The Alien Ant Farm fiasco: I went back to Utah, my birthplace, to celebrate the 4th of July weekend with my family. On one of the nights, I invited a couple old friends over to my mom's house, and it didn't take long to dive headfirst into the obscure, esoteric inside jokes that happen when I'm hanging with friends I've known since high school.

We were deep in the joke pool when, somehow, the band Alien Ant Farm (famous for their 2001 cover of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal") came up.

Coincidently, my mom's boyfriend just happens to be the uncle to the drummer who currently plays with Alien Ant Farm, and he was sitting close by while my friends gently chided a semi-obscure band that was famous 15 years ago.

"Guys," I said, "Cut it out. One of the guys in Alien Ant Farm is related to my mom's boyfriend." It was the most random caveat I'm sure I'll ever have to give.

P.S.: For the record, Gary, I have no problem with Alien Ant Farm, and your nephew is a great drummer.

P.P.S.: You're not my dad.