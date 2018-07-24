The five sexiest things I saw at Comic-Con

× Expand All photos by Ryan Bradford

Unngfff, Comic-Con. It’s a haven of sexiness, a mecca for lustfulness. How can anyone even walk around the convention center without their pants suddenly feeling weird? I don’t know! And this year proved to be no different. Everywhere you looked there was goddamn sexiness.

Despite our sexy-alarms going “wah wah woo woo” the whole time, here are the five sexiest things that stood out.

1. Respect: Wowee zowee! Humina humina humina! I saw many instances of women-identifying cosplayers get to be who they wanted to be without being harassed by entitled nerds. Nothing sexier than leaving women alone!

2. These nachos: I’ve heard that convention food is shitty, but tell that to my libido! That fake, melted cheese glopped over some corn circles made both of my eyes pop out and my jaw drop. Someone send a doctor, because I’ve got a case of STCheese!

3. Families being miserable together: An entire family sharing an expensive, personal pan pizza on the carpet of the convention hall may not seem sexy, but it probably is to capitalists! Cha-ching!

4. The Oogie Boogie spinny wheel: Okay, so this one is a little tough to explain. You see, I had eaten some weed gummies before arriving at Comic-Con, and they kicked in right as I approached this Nightmare Before Christmas-themed, illuminated spinny wheel. It was beautiful. I watched person after person spin the wheel for a prize. Everyone won something! I briefly considered waiting in line for my own turn at the wheel, but the line was too long, and everything outside of the wheel (the convention center, life, the universe) just seemed too confusing. The wheel was life. The wheel was goddamn sexy. Ow ow!

5. Self-control: Taco Bell opened a pop-up in honor of the 25th anniversary of Demolition Man, and the line to get in was hours long. You see, Comic-Con has this wicked power of tricking you into thinking you like Taco Bell or Demolition Man. Entire buildings are plastered with graphics for shows that you’d not give a shit about outside of Comic-Con: Mr. Mercedes, Jack Reacher (or is that Jack Ryan? Does it even matter?). All it takes is one sexy second to take a step back and wonder if the hype is worth it. That’s right, self-control, you lookin’ fine. Awoooga! Hubba hubba!

OTHER THINGS I SAW

