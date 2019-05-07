From here to strippernity

× Expand allanswart Getty Images/iStockphoto 515975686 A regular empty stripper stage with a bronze railing and a strip of lights on a dark background

The eight hour drive from from the Bay Area to San Diego on Interstate 5 (without traffic) is a tour de force of minutia. The Central Valley stretches out in all directions, a landscape that provides food for so much of the nation (or so I’ve heard), and yet I don’t give a shit. It’s difficult to be impressed by America’s grandeur when I’m slightly hungover, shaking with hunger and nauseous from the Monster Energy drink that’s coursing through my veins.

It makes me feel like Sal Paradise. This is my delusional On The Road.

I just spent the last couple of days in Lafayette to attend a bachelor party for my good friend, Jay, whom I’ve known since my freshman year at UC Santa Cruz, which was—yikes—a while ago.

The bachelor party had been ideal: seven middle-aged dudes in an extravagant vacation rental with a cave pool and more booze and weed than we could ever consume. Instead of doing blow, we played board games; instead of a strip club, we watched Avengers. Seeing how Jay’s one of the last of my close friends to get married, I imagine that I won’t be going to many more bachelor parties, and that makes me sad.

But the endless drive through Central Valley gives my brain ample opportunity to dredge up past memories and self-doubt. I wallow in the should’ves and could’ves of life. Had we done Jay a disservice by not throwing him a bacchanalian descent into indulgence, vice and strippers?

Jay wasn’t with me the first time I went to a strip club, but that did occur in the Bay Area as well. A couple of my friends from home had driven out, picked me up from UC Santa Cruz and took me to San Francisco, where we spent the night in a cheap hotel in the Tenderloin. The hotel also just happened to be up the street from Crazy Horse, an all-nude strip club.

“We’re going to end up there tonight, aren’t we?” someone said, maybe joking. But within hours—fortified from plastic-handled booze and Swisher Sweets consumed in the hotel room—we strolled through the doors of Crazy Horse like we were Tenderloin royalty.

I wasn’t prepared for Crazy Horse’s neon display of flesh. The seedy club was a mix of carnival, late-night Cinemax and horror movie. My friend, Ryen, and I sat next to a fellow who wore a low-brimmed hat and—sensing our amatuership—advised us to roll dollar bills like cigarettes and put them in our mouths so dancers could retrieve them with their butt cheeks.

For a little while, it felt like there was a chance we could retain some innocence, but then a loud voice over the PA announced the next dancer and her “dildo show.” It was as if our innocence said, “Peace! I’m out.”

I’ll never forget the dancer’s dildo. It was green. Bright glow-in-the-dark green. And she was penetrating herself with it. Onstage. She writhed and bounced and crawled with that thing.

How is this legal? I thought. Nervously, I tried to focus on other aspects of her performance. Wow! She’s got great enthusiasm!

Perhaps sensing the same amateurishness as our dollar-rolling friend, the dancer sat down on the catwalk in front of Ryen, handed him the dildo, and spread her legs wide.

Then, dear reader, Ryen gently put the dildo in.

I covered my mouth and pointed, as if the unadulterated sexuality of the situation broke my brain and reverted me back to my 13-year-old consciousness. I ooooh’d as if Ryen had just landed a badass kickflip.

The next morning, I returned to Santa Cruz to regale my new friends—including Jay— with tales of Crazy Horse. It was a clear bonding moment.

Crazy Horse proved itself to be akin to an infection that proved weirdly intrinsic in my life, because, just a couple years ago, I found myself there again. I was in San Francisco for someone else’s bachelor party, and it just felt stupid not to go. We passed numerous nicer strip clubs on our way, but Crazy Horse had a dark pull on me ever since I first saw the green dildo disappear.

It was a weeknight, so the club was empty. We were the only patrons. The excitement of experiencing this homecoming of sorts quickly diminished, and I just felt like a middle-aged perv.

We sat in the front row and, given there were so few people in attendance, struck up a conversation with the dancer.

“It’s this guy’s bachelor party.”

“Congratulations,” she said. She was very nice. “You want a lap dance?”

We were noncommittal. She continued her routine, and stripped everything off. She leaned back on her elbows, spread her legs wide, giving us a good view of eternity.

“The secret to a good marriage is never going to bed angry,” she said.

I think about that woman a lot, and her advice. And the Crazy Horse. And the idea. Ultimately, I’m glad we didn’t take Jay to the strip club.

Perhaps I’m no Jack Kerouac, but the words of another great 20th century writer, Mark Hoppus, come to me as I drive into San Diego: I guess this is growing up.