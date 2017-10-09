Getting schmoozed by The Offspring’s hot sauce man

× Expand Photo by Chris Daly From left: Ryan Bradford, Dexter Holland and Jessica Bradford

"Have you ever been backstage?” asks Chris Daly, marketing director for Gringo Bandito Hot Sauce. I glance through a door that leads to Mattress Firm Amphitheatre’s stage and catch a glimpse of what a 19,000-person crowd looks like from a band’s point of view.

“Um, no!” I say, with the the gee-whiz awe of an eight-year-old who’s just been allowed to see the cockpit of an airplane. It’s minutes until The Offspring’s set time and members of the crew scramble around us. This intimate look at a major production seems surreal considering, only weeks prior, I had no idea that 1.) The Offspring were still touring; 2.) singer Dexter Holland had created a hot sauce and; 3.) it was called Gringo Bandito.

Sometimes, life is just a blessing.

Gringo Bandito had reached out to CityBeat, asking if we were interested in reviewing their product. They also invited us to the concert for an opportunity to “meet the team.” Whether they meant The Offspring or the hot sauce crew wasn’t clear, but did it matter?

The care package came and lo! Three bottles awaited me, each adorned with a cartoon rendition of Mr. Holland wearing a sombrero, bullet bandoliers and shades. The flavors: Original, Green and Super Hot.

Each flavor has a tempered, almost-sweet quality that I’m not used to in a hot sauce. It didn’t “suck” as some of my coworkers warned me, but it’s not like Beyoncé is gonna keep this shit in her bag. There’s also a rather crass personalized message printed on the bottle from Dexter himself assuring his audience that the sauce is “easy on the pooper.” And yes, I’ve already taken to referring to him on a first-name basis.

But one man’s hell nah is another man’s hell sure! During the week leading up to my fated meeting with “the team,” nary a frozen burrito in my household survived without a liberal splashing of the Gringo. It grew on me.

“How’s your pooper?” my wife would ask.

“Very good!” I would say.

Back at the concert, Chris Daly ushers me, my wife, a couple of teenage fans and some relatives of Dexter Holland (one of them introduces herself as “Aunt [Something]”) to a closed door which leads to The Offspring singer’s meet-and-greet room. The scent of weed floats heavily in the hallway.

“Sublime,” Daly says, referring to the smell and the night’s headliner, and that’s all the explanation anyone needs. I like Daly. Not that I’ve met many hot sauce PR men in my life, but I could imagine them being slick businessmen. Daly, on the other hand, is just an ordinary dude. I can tell that he’s stoked to sling Gringo Bandito, and to report directly to one of his punk icons.

Finally, the door opens, and a harried stagehand emerges and takes account of our group. It seems that his job is to make the show run on time, and he doesn’t state it explicitly, but his body language screams make this quick.

Dexter Holland stands by himself in the room— imposing at over six feet tall, but looking a little like a deer in headlights. I’m sure these meet-and-greets are nightmares for any performer, so I don’t blame him for looking frightened.

“This is the guy who wrote the Gringo Bandito story,” Daly says upon introduction.

“Actually, I haven’t written the article yet,” I say.

“Oh, sorry,” Daly says.

“What’s your favorite flavor?” Dexter asks. He’s surprisingly soft-spoken—not at all like the cursing voice I had to hide from my parents when I was 10 and secretly purchased the cassette of Smash (still The Offspring’s best album).

“I’m a fan of the original!” I speak in exclamations to compensate for this stilted, awkward conversation.

“I like the Green,” my wife says.

“I hear a lot of people are now liking Super Hot,” Dexter says. And we all excitedly nod, ultimately affirming that, indeed, all the flavors are our favorites.

“So,” I say, after hot sauce talk is over. “How’s the tour going?” It’s such a dumb thing to say, because, like, what do I know about music, or tours or really anything? And, to make it worse, the teenage fans are literally just staring at me bogarting the time with their hero, talking about hot sauce and generalities.

We get a picture with Dexter and then leave. “Sorry about that back there,” Daly says. “I thought you had already written the article.” I tell him that it’s OK, and he says, “Well, you want to watch the show from side stage?”

I know Daly is just trying to schmooze me, but I watch him throughout The Offspring’s set: A true fan. I ask him if he plays any instruments (“A little bit of guitar”), and if he’s ever done any Offspring songs at karaoke (“No,” he says, to which I proclaim: “They’re really hard!”).

When The Offspring busts out “Bad Habit” from Smash, we both sing along to the explicit breakdown: You stupid, dumbshit, goddamn motherfucker! It’s a nice moment. Two dudes, connected by hot sauce, swearing. If anyone ever has the ability to bottle that moment, you better believe I’d slather a burrito with it.