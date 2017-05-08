Getting stoked at the horror convention

× Expand Photos by Matt Lewis Stoked!

On the morning of StokerCon 2017, there’s a brief moment of panic when I realize that all of my black T-shirts are dirty.

Not today, I think. Oh, God, any day but StokerCon day.

I’ve never been to the annual convention put on by the Horror Writers Association—but I know what kind of crowd will be there. Pale skin, patchy facial hair (probably a couple glorious goatee/ponytail combos) and, of course, a sea of black T-shirts. This is the uniform of the horror aficionado.

I hold up a soft, denim-colored chambray button-up. I wonder what the punishment is for wearing something like this to a horror convention. Death? I hope it’s not too much to ask to get through the day without getting blood on my chambray.

The convention takes place on the Queen Mary, the notoriously haunted ship docked in Long Beach. I hitch a ride with my friend Matt Lewis (co-editor of the great States of Terror horror anthologies). I’m grateful that Matt wears a button-up too. If there’s a black-shirt rebellion, I won’t be the only death.

When we arrive, there’s a relaxed, I-don’t-give-a-shit vibe to everything. The white-haired woman checking us in can’t find my registration badge, so she writes my name on the back of someone else’s and duct tapes it to my chambray. She mouths the words, “this fucking day.”

The majority of StokerCon takes place in one hall on the third floor of the ship. Matt and I stroll the deck, check out the 12 or so vendors selling books with garish and bloody covers. There’s also an enthusiastic merchant selling H.P. Lovecraft-themed wine, and it looks like he stripped the labels off other bottles and replaced them with his own tentacle-filled artwork. Still, I keep saying “oh cool!” during his spiel because he’s so stoked and I’m so stoked. Everybody’s stoked.

× Expand Even more stoked!

And that’s the beauty of being a horror writer—we’re generally a pleasant bunch. Unlike other writing conventions I’ve been to, there’s very little pretense at StokerCon. There’s very little of the self-loathing, bitterness and cattiness that characterizes most artistic circles. Perhaps the scariest thing about being a horror writer is not the dismembered body parts or melty things creeping out of our imaginations—it’s how nice we are.

Or, maybe our pleasantness is just due to the sudden influx of vitamin D to our sun-averse bodies.

Matt and I sit in on a reading by Nathan Carson, author and drummer for metal band Witch Mountain, who reads a disgusting excerpt about a dog food-eating competition from his book Starr Creek. The reading takes place in one of the ship’s wedding chapels, which makes me wish every story told in church was about humans eating dog food.

After the reading, Matt and I walk past a line of people that stretches the entire length of the convention. Everyone’s holding a book, waiting to get it signed by George R.R. Martin, the keynote guest at this Con of Stokes. I pause to look at the line and some eager volunteer mistakes my hesitation for interest.

“This is the signing line,” he says. “You can buy a book for him to sign—just his name, no making it out to anyone. And you may also take a selfie with him.”

Oh, may I? Nothing against the old Grrrrr (as I like to refer to him), but I’ve never read or watched Game of Thrones, and I’m not going to abide that basic shit.

Matt and I head to the bar instead, and end up spending $50 on drinks and nachos to share. Horror plot twist: ‘twas us who were the basic ones all along.

Turnt—nay, stoked—on boat drinks, we stumble into a panel discussing Thomas Ligotti, the reclusive, philosophical nihilist whose work heavily influenced the first and only good season of True Detective. It’s difficult to fully convey the nerdery of watching a room of 20 people intensely discussing a mysterious (still living, mind you) author, but this is my jam. I’m on the edge of my seat. However, as with most horror discussions, it eventually becomes a dick-measuring contest between Ligotti and H.P. Lovecraft. Nothing makes horror bros excited like the opportunity to circle jerk over Lovecraft, and pretty soon the men are talking over the women, so Matt and I leave.

We idle through the halls of the ship. Things are clearing out in anticipation for the Bram Stoker Awards, or the “Stokies” as we call them. We pass within a few feet of Grrrrr waiting for an elevator, surrounded by four security people. I’m still not going to beg for that selfie—not even going to go for a creepshot. We run into Stephen Graham Jones, author of my favorite werewolf book ever, Mongrels. He recognizes my name and says that he’s read my book, and that, dear reader, is when I hit maximum stokeage. I might as well die and haunt the boat with the rest of the ghosts. Beware the chambray ghost next time you’re on the third floor of the Queen Mary.