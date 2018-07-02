Goodbye, Warped Tour, and good riddance.

× Expand Courtesy of Adrenaline PR Twiztid

In the year 2000, I declared my first Vans Warped Tour experience as the best day of my life.

I was new to punk, and I remember loving Green Day’s performance, but wouldn’t admit it in front of my new punk friends (Green Day, I had recently learned, were not punk). I fell in love with One Man Army. I saw a bigger circle pit during Suicide Machines than I’d ever seen. Anti-Flag scared me with their self-righteousness. And I was bored by NOFX. I even remember what I was I wearing all those years ago: cargo shorts and a heather-blue Mossimo shirt.

Later that night, while my chums and I were eating Taco Bell (back when they were still selling their only palatable item: the chili-cheese burrito), I earnestly told them that it had been the best day of my life.

The fact that I can remember all this—yet somehow manage to lose my gym card every three weeks—is a testament to the power that the festival had over me.

18 years later, and the Warped Tour has decided to call it quits. I thought I’d be more heartbroken about it, but I’ve moved on. My music tastes have evolved. I no longer wear cargo shorts.

However, when I get an email from Twiztid’s PR people to see if I’m interested in covering ”the craziest band on [Warped Tour’s] bill,” I can’t help but feel a little curious, so I reply yes. I wonder if it’s possible for me to rekindle some youthful enthusiasm toward a festival that shaped the emotions of so many—[record skip]—wait... Fucking Twiztid? The Insane Clown Posse protégés? Not even ICP, but an ICP spin-off?! I know I’ve been out of the game for awhile, but juggalos and punks? Together!? I have so many questions, all of which boil down to one statement: Fuck it. I mean, I’d be crazy not to go, right?

I pull into SDCCU Stadium’s parking lot a little after 1 p.m. and the thermostat in my car says 80-something. One thing I do remember about Warped Tour: it’s always hot, like it brings its own climate. I pull out the bag of old Halloween makeup that I’ve brought for the occasion, and begin to apply a thick layer of white all over my face. I figure this is the best way to win Twiztid’s approval—and fuck if I know why I want their approval aside from the fact that they’re one of the few bands on the bill that I recognize. I paint black circles around my eyes, complete with dripping tears. I’m going for “juggalo,” but end up looking more like “sad Norwegian black metal fan.”

× Expand All photos by Ryan Bradford

I’ve heard that scents are the most powerful memory triggers, which would explain the rush of nostalgia I feel upon my first whiff of the Warped Tour—a rich bouquet of nervous-teen sweat and stale cigarette smoke. Ah, my people, I think. I remember the Warped Tours from my youth were like meat markets for outcasts, one of the few opportunities for young punks to vie for the attention of other punks, and this is no different. Clusters of awkward kids roam the grounds in ill-fitting shorts and band shirts, sizing up strangers, trying to catch the eyes of other awkwards. A girl in a sports bra stands next to me while I peruse the schedule and fist bumps me.

“I should’ve worn makeup, too,” she says.

I catch Reel Big Fish (heh, get it?), but they’re so old now. The singer rocks a mustache and rockabilly chops, a look that might as well be dubbed, “The Over the Hill.” I can’t even summon the enthusiasm to skank.

I wander around for a couple hours, casting old-man judgment at a string of bands that confuse and vaguely frighten me: 3OH!3 (get a real name!), Every Time I Die (too screamy!), The Used (go back to Utah!).

Eventually, I make my way to the beer area because everyone keeps telling me to stay hydrated. It’s a stark, shadeless patch of asphalt that sizzles in the sun. Back in 2000, I drank water directly from the sink in the Utah State Fairgrounds’ bathroom. Now, I pay $15 for a tall PBR. I can’t say I’ve gotten smarter in the years since my first Warped Tour.

Finally, it’s time for Twiztid. Their fanbase is the most frightening of any of the bands, and I take note to stay clear of the three dudes in facepaint and matching “Super Killa” jerseys. Random whoop whoops (the international mating call of the juggalos) punctuate the anticipatory quiet.

×

Twiztid’s two rappers (and an insanely good live drummer [???]) emerge in their signature makeup and spooky contact lenses. They sing songs about killing people and not much else. I shoot pictures from the photo pit, vying hard for them to notice my own makeup. But they don’t, and I leave after their set, trying to come to terms with the fact that I feel dejected from not only the punk scene, but also the juggalo scene.

× Expand Whoop whoop

That night, I come down with a serious cold. I blame the youth. I blame the unrelenting sun. I blame dehydration. I blame juggalo germs. I blame $15 beers. I blame Warped.

Goodbye, Warped Tour, and good riddance.