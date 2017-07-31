Having zero chill at the San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival

× Expand Image by Ryan Bradford

The day is cloudy and muggy as fuck. My skin shines with the sweat and grime akin to a thousand McDonald’s PlayPlaces. In the South Pole, an iceberg the size of Delaware has broken off Antarctica, and in my peeved state, my discomfort is on par with that global calamity.

But my animosity toward the weather is just a symptom of a larger affliction, which doesn’t have an official name but often seems to infect the whole goddamn city of San Diego. It’s a result of perfect weather and an easy lifestyle. It’s caused by tan skin, reggae music and craft beer.

I call it The Chillening.

Both the world and I have zero chill right now.

This is no good, because I’m on my way to the San Diego Smooth Jazz festival, which, I assume, is the Chillest Place on Earth™. I’m imagining the event as less of a music festival and more of an endless waiting room with Muzak pumped through small speakers at subliminal levels. I’m also imagining an endless elevator ride where sexy saxophone will soundtrack my slow descent into hell. In fact, this excursion is not even an attempt to educate myself on smooth jazz, but to see how bad it is and how much I can endure.

Walking through downtown, I see a Toyota SUV with a license plate that reads “SUBLIME.” It makes me shudder, but it also feels like a bad omen. The universe is mocking me: hey Ryan, why can’t you just chill out? Here’s that white-boy reggae band that everybody loves except you. Hang loose! One love! Shaka!

When I hit the Embarcadero, I can already hear the shrill sounds of a saxophone emanating from a distance. It’s like a siren song—repulsive... but also a little seductive. I shake that thought out of my head.

Don’t succumb to The Chillening, I tell myself.

Flip-flopped, cargo-shorted tourists nod slightly to the music; overpriced ice cream drips from their cones and covers their fingers. It’s the epitome of “no bad days.”

The woman at the media check-in tent asks what organization I’m from.

“San Diego CityBeat.”

“Oh, that’s one I actually like!” she says. Her compliment is a light salve for my irritation, and I bask in it before she asks who my photographer is—a quick reminder that I am alone. Not just physically, but a sole island of irritation in a sea of chill.

“It’s just me,” I say.

I stroll through the festival, begrudgingly remarking that it is truly a beautiful venue for a festival. I’m immediately struck by how relaxed everything is. Of course, this is coming from a guy whose festival experiences are Warped Tours, rock radio shitshows and beer fests. Where are the shirtless bros? Why is no one puking or bleeding on themselves?

In front of the stage are tables for VIP ticket-holders, who drink water, lemonade and iced tea from a beverage station nearby. It’s delightful—even more so when I realize my press creds give me access to the beverage station.

Beyond the VIP section, the rolling green lawn is covered with people sitting in chairs. They’re wearing nice Sunday hats—an after-church crowd, for sure. The air is sweet with cigar smoke. No one is elbowing each other for a closer view. Yes, it’s chill, but a dignified chill.

I venture over to the press tent because I heard there’d be food for us. There’s a handful of photographers snapping pics of a group in front of a Smooth Jazz Fest background, so I take out my camera and take a couple too. I have no idea who they are.The photographers vie for their attention.

“Turn this way!”

“Over here!”

“Uh, yeah,” I say quietly.

After the group leaves, I ask a woman who seems to be in charge of the press area who it was that I just photographed.

“That’s Curtis Brooks’ band,” she says, raising her eyebrow like I just asked who Justin Bieber is. “Where are you from, sweetie?” I say CityBeat and she says, “OK,” and points me me to an area where they have brownies.

The clouds break apart. The mixture of sunshine and a cool ocean breeze have raised my spirits immensely. Plus, the brownies have been sitting underneath a window, so they’re nice and soft. I take two. I’m on the verge of chill, and it’s vaguely frightening.

Eric Darius takes the stage. He possess his sax—or the sax possesses him?—like the sexy sax man from The Lost Boys. I join the group of photographers as we all try to capture his passion, but what camera could ever capture the love between a man and his sax? Darius busts out a tinier sax and says “this one is for the lovers.” I look back and half the crowd is fanning itself. We have all reached maximum chillage.

Then, on my way out, a man jokingly sprays me in the face with a water bottle for walking on the wrong side of the sidewalk. I feel all that hard-earned chill wash away.