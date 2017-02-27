Hell hath no fury like a writer scorned

× Expand Photo by Julia Evans

All I want to do is flip off the White House. I just want to raise a middle finger to that shit-ass, shitty shithouse where the world's ugliest and dumbest leader now resides. This symbol of reserved thought, dignity and complexity houses a man that possesses none of those qualities. And I just want extend a hearty "fuck you" to it.

But that's not the real reason we're in Washintgon, D.C. We're here to attend the Association of Writers and Writing Programs (AWP) conference, the largest writerly get-together in North America.

Each year, more than 12,000 elbow-patched schlubs descend upon an unsuspecting city to talk about books and writing, and pretend that we're accomplishing more than patting ourselves on the back.

But this year, we are. Maybe. Or, at least our delusions aren't so far-fetched.

The road from Dulles airport into Washington, D.C. is lined with dead trees. In the front seat, Julia Evans catches up with her friend, Kimberly. Julia is the program director for So Say We All, the literary nonprofit that I've volunteered with for over seven years, and we're representing San Diego's literary scene at this big ol' AWP thingy. We're on our way to meet up with SSWA's executive director Justin Hudnall and Matt Lewis, founder and publisher of the literary journal, The Radvocate.

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford So Say We All's program director, Julia Evans, and executive director, Justin Hudnall

I sit in the back seat—light shining through those dead trees creates a strobe effect. The landscape reminds me of Sleepy Hollow, but everything reminds me of horror movies. It suddenly occurs to me that The Exorcist might have been set in D.C. I look it up on my phone and—yes! I’m about to say something like “Hey, The Exorcist was filmed here,” but it’d pretty much be the only thing I’ve said to Kimberly thus far, and I’m trying hard to not look like a weirdo on this trip.

We crest a hill and Kimberly points out the Washington Monument through the trees. It's a massive symbol of power, but under this new administration, it just seems like a giant, throbbing shaft fucking the world over.

Secretly, in the back of Kimberly's minivan, I flip off the Washington Monument. I evoke my inner Oprah: You get a middle finger, and you get a middle finger, and YOU get a middle finger.

It's not petulance I'm feeling. Well, maybe it is. Actually, yes, petulance is exactly what I'm feeling. Bitterness, anger, sadness—it courses through my bloodstream. But this is not new, this is not something that has surfaced with the Trump administration. It's just the quality of being a writer. Writers: we were mad before it was cool. And now that outrage is thrown around like currency, we're kings. If your writing isn't—in some small way—an act of revenge, then you're doing it wrong.

The minivan descends into our nation's capitol, delivering us into the mouth of the beast.

****

We meet up with Justin and So Say We All's board member Jason Eliaser, who drives us to the convention center to set up our table. I'm pleasantly surprised by the quality of restaurants around D.C.'s convention center. Subway? Sbarro!? (which I've been referring to as "Sbarro's" my entire life until Julia corrects me).

We unload our books to sell at So Say We All's table. I've also brought a few of my zine, Donald Trump is a Loser, wherein I wrote the phrase "Donald Trump is a loser" ten thousand times.

We reward our efforts with a bottle of whiskey and—for some reason—four boxes of ginger ale cans. If there's one thing that writers are better at than being angry, it's drinking.

****

That night, Justin, Julia, Matt and I go to a reading at a small bar near Georgetown.

We meet up with Kevin Maloney, a six-and-a-half-foot-plus, red-headed/bearded, beautiful monolith of a man. He and his wonderful partner Tanna have kind of become So Say We All's unofficial AWP accomplices over the past couple years. Kevin's book Cult of Loretta was one of my favorites in 2015.

Kevin reads a story about smoking crack in an Alice in Chains mosh-pit. It's bonkers and exciting and we're getting drunk and, whoa, we're getting zotzed! I approach Kevin after he's finished and try to convince him that AIC's Jerry Cantrell is the nerdiest guitar player of all time.

We emerge from the bar, drunk and slap-happy, into the balmy D.C. night. Moisture in the cooling air puts halos around the street lights, giving everything a spooky, ethereal quality. Again, I think of The Exorcist and look it up on my phone. Turns out we are only four blocks away from the house that served as the exterior for the MacNeil residence, as well as the iconic stairs where Father Karran kills himself to destroy the demon. I force our crew to make the trek.

We take pictures in front of the house. Across the street, there’s a bar called The Tombs, and it feels prophetic, poignant, appropriate. A group of well-dressed assholes (at this stage of inebriation, my asshole radar is on-point) stands outside. We’re taking pictures on the iconic death stairs when they approach us.

× Expand Matt Lewis (left) and Ryan Bradford succumb to the devil on The Exorcist stairs

“Hey, can you take our picture too?” Their faces all shine with the same insidious glee.

Matt snaps their photo. The group begins their descent, and Matt calls out, “Watch out for the Devil tonight!”

They laugh. “It’s cool, man,” one of them says. “I work for him, you know.” And—I swear to God—it’s like they disappear into the night.

****

The next day, Julia and I take the first shift running So Say We All's table at the book fair, which is cool because she's somehow functioning after a night of demon possession and alcohol.

The Lyft driver taking us to the convention center asks if we've seen any of the sights. I tell him about The Exorcist stairs and he goes, "Oh, OK," and then almost runs a red light.

At lunch, we go to Sbarro. There, we run into Duncan Barlow, a great editor who published my fiction in South Dakota Review. We lament how there's never enough time or money to complete our writing projects. Every writer is in this perpetual state of purgatory: waiting for fame, waiting for money, waiting for more time.

I take a bite of my slice of pepperoni. Yep, we're definitely in hell.

****

That night, our group descends into the underground U Street Music Hall to see a reading put on by the literary entities Barrelhouse, Catapult, Lit Hub and The Rumpus. This is a city in which you are always descending.

U Street is a deep, black, narrow room that looks like it was probably a dive at one point, but renovations have stripped it of its soul, replacing it with good bathrooms and an expensive bar. I pull out my wallet to pay for a drink and all my debit cards fly out and fall onto the floor. I crawl around trying to gather them, tapping people on the foot for them to move. "Uh, excuse me… Could I just, uh…?"

When the readers are finished, people are encouraged to stick around for a dance party, which is awkward. Writers always want to have dance parties, but have you ever seen a writer dance? Would not recommend.

I find Kevin Maloney in a corner, and we talk about our workout regimens. In the safety and darkness of this underground lair, we talk about how much we lift, how many times a week we go to the gym, how many sit-ups we can do. "I just want to be able to maintain this lifestyle," I say, shaking the dregs of my cheap beer at Kevin. I'm always saying the dumbest shit around him.

× Expand Photo by Julia Evans Kevin Maloney

There's a bar across from U Street called Sloppy's and we go there because of course we do. The Barrelhouse staff is there and they all love Julia because they've just published one of her stories in their latest issue. They adorn her with adulation, and I try to stand close to them to try and catch residual adoration that might bounce off. Justin and Matt have people to talk to, so I go to the second level to watch karaoke. I become transfixed by the performances. What writers lack in dance skills they make up for in shameless performance. I clap like an idiot, big ol' smile on my face.

I've succumbed to the power of Washington, D.C.

****

Friday. The book fair has become a microcosm, a miniature city. People begin bartering books as a makeshift system of commerce. The fluorescent lights seal us in in a perpetual state of unattractiveness. The woman at the table next to ours pulls out a box of Fireball whiskey. Get cozy, that box seems to say. We're going to be here for a while.

I feel my face slackening, and the onset of what I think of as "crowd shuffle"—the zombie-like, inattentive movement that affects people in large crowds. We all look the same in our drab fashion. Justin comes up with the idea of creating an Instagram account called "Writers Dressed as Writers," and it's an observation so profound that it transcends comedy. It takes a Misfits shirt to momentarily break me out of my stupor. I'm too busy staring at the shirt to notice it belongs to Quincy Rhoads, a prolific writer and book reviewer.

"Ryan!" he says. We've interacted online before, but this is the first time IRL. He's also into horror and it doesn't take long for us to dive into the movies we've seen. He pulls a copy of my novel Horror Business (a book that was published by a shady publishing company and has since been abandoned and out-of-print) and it feels like I’m in a dream. He asks me to sign it. I could kiss him.

I meet up with my friend, professor and writer Natanya Ann Pulley (who, alongside Julia, co-edited SSWA's all-women horror anthology Black Candies: Gross and Unlikeable) and we get lunch. I don't even want to leave the convention center—the real world now seems too scary. I buy a $12 "Steakhouse Burger" within the confines of my new home, i.e. the convention center. The Steakhouse Burger has white cheese and barbecue sauce squirted on it. My sense of normalcy is so compromised that it tastes good.

That night, we go to a reading put on by the online literary stalwart, Monkeybicycle. Julia performs, reading a story about death, red skies and scorched bodies, and it seems extra poignant in Washington D.C.

After the reading, I chat with Monkeybicycle editor James Tate Hill. Turns out he ate the Steakhouse Burger at the convention center too. We commiserate on the shittiness of the burger, and although the logical part of my brain is screaming, J.T. is right!, a tiny part also remembers how good it was.

I feel the internal conflict changing me. What am I becoming? Will we all just eat the steakhouse burger until we like it?

This usage of the Steakhouse Burger as a figurative symbol makes me feel like the smartest writer in the room.

****

Saturday, the last day of the conference. We're not even hiding the whiskey we keep under the table. We bust out a collection of Stephen King short stories and give discounts to people who read aloud from it. We give someone five dollars off because they read a part with a piano wire through the eye. It's pandemonium.

Later, we end up at party at a fancy-ass house with Victorian decor and deep, red walls. Writer Jac Jemc (whose book My Only Wife is [thumbs up emoji]) tells me that the occupants of the house pay rent that's mind-blowingly low. In exchange, they have to throw two cultural events a month. As she tells me this, there's a dude passed out on the couch next to us, clutching a backpack against his chest. I wonder if I'd let strangers pass out in my house in exchange for cheap rent. Probably.

I talk with Sarah Rose Etter—another writer I've known a long time online but am just now meeting in-person (her story collection Tongue Party gave me crazy nightmares, so I highly recommend it). She tells me about a writing gig she had with a company in San Diego that predicts the lifespans of rich people based on their lifestyles. Do people change with that knowledge? I wonder. Or maybe I say it out loud. It's that kind of night.

My plastic wine cup is cracked, dribbling red onto my chambray shirt. I make a big deal out of it to Amelia Gray (whose short story collection Gutshot is another fave), and she hands me a boat-shaped candy dish. I pour the remaining wine in it and sip from the nose-end.

"Dumbass," Amelia says. "Just kidding." But she's right.

× Expand Photo by Julia Evans Amelia Gray ended up drinking out of the candy dish too

The party ends. The house clears out. Julia and I talk to Penina Roth, who runs Brooklyn's Franklin Park Reading Series until we're the only people left in the house. Then, we walk with Penina back to the conference hotel, and run into a man with a regal air about him. Penina stops him; Julia takes a creepshot. He's funny and charming in a way people with a shit-ton of life experience are, but I have no idea who he is.

Afterwards, Julia tells me it was Walter Mosley, author of Devil in a Blue Dress. "We read his books in high school," Julia says, and it occurs to me that I've never met anyone famous enough to be assigned by a K-12 institution.

× Expand Creepshot by Julia Evans Walter Mosley creepshot

****

On Sunday, we pull our suitcases through the National Mall. Our flight's in a couple hours. Just enough time to do what I came here to do.

We pass the museums in the Smithsonian. I doubt Trump will ever go in these museums. That's okay. Best to preserve our national treasures from fake-tan smudges.

× Expand Photo by Julia Evans

We climb the hill to the White House. It's been a good weekend. I feel optimistic. Despite the hellishness of D.C., I feel like we—writers, artists, thinkers—thrived. We have a tendency to succeed when the pressure is harsh. Give us hell, Trump. You can't do worse than what we've been doing to ourselves.

We reach the White House. It looks so small from where we're standing. So insignificant. I pull out a copy of Donald Trump is a Loser—the last one—and hold it up. I raise my other hand and extend my middle finger. It feels good. Chaos reigns.