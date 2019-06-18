Hold me close, tiny horses

× Expand Photos by Julia Dixon Evans

I spend the weeks leading up to Mini Horse Beach Day obsessed with the zero-chill comments posted on the event’s Facebook page. The event’s hosts appear to be two tiny white horses named Jiggy and Tubby.

One message reads: I’ve had a lot of people ask if they can bring their “big horses.” Every day is “big horse day” at fiesta island; the minis only have a few days each year, let’s leave this day for them!

Another urgent message—bookended by siren emojis—reiterates this request, because apparently mofos love to ruin Mini Horse Beach Day by riding in on their large boys:

I’ve already asked but PLEASE DO NOT BRING YOUR LARGE HORSES, LARGE HORSES ARE NOT TO BE A PART OF THIS EVENT. It’s called mini horse beach day for a reason.

Honestly, I feel for Jiggy and Tubby. It’s not easy to be taken seriously when you’re so small and cute, let alone a variant of a larger, more majestic species whose domestication heralded humanity’s supremacy.

But I agree with the manic posts—to hell with large horses. The reign (or... rein?) of the large horse has gone on for far too long. It’s not that I hate them (in fact, I pray for the day that the Del Mar Racetrack gets Blackfish’d), I just think they all want to kick me in the face. I generally don’t trust animals that are bigger than me, and this rule of thumb has kept my face nice and unbroken.

Perhaps mini horses, on the other hand, are made for people like me. I decide to investigate.

Mini Horse Beach Day takes place on Fiesta Island, which may be the most egregious misnomer in all of San Diego, unless “riding jet skis in shallow water while breathing manure-scented air” counts as a fiesta. I’m not going to place all the blame on large horses for the dour setting—the Eastbound and Down contingent plays a huge role—but I immediately understand why the mini horse people would not want to associate with the shit-spreading regular horse crowd.

As my friend Julia and I approach the mini horse gathering, I’m reminded of a Renaissance painting—a measured image of perfection. Tiny horses trot through the white sand, led by cherubic tweens. Ocean breezes rustle the lil’ horses’ manes, which have been styled, feathered and ponytailed. It’s a vision of innocence, pure and simple.

“How much horse dong are we going to see today?” I ask.

“Ah, always asking the hard hitting questions,” Julia replies.

At that moment, a horse whinnies behind us, as if on cue. We both turn around and see a woman leading a little brown horse with a toddler riding it. The littlest cowboy! I think, and just let my jaw hang open, with no regard for how much Fiesta Island shit-air is getting in there.

The first horse I meet is Checkers, a young buck who is vaguely patterned like its namesake. I tentatively lay my hand on the tiny horse, and feel the angled musculature under his coarse hair. Despite Checkers’ youth and size, he’s still a powerful animal. I ask the young owner (who wears a hoodie with the words “Horse Crazy” emblazoned across the front) if mini horses kick.

“Yeah,” she says in a way that sounds either guarded or threatening, and I step away. One of the things I quickly realize about mini horse girls is they possess an incredible devotion and reverence to their animals. The horse’s human companions are willing to share their steeds up to a point, but the animal’s needs come first. If Checkers were to kick me, I know I’d get no remorse from his person, only scorn.

We meet Cooper and Callie, two older—but no less handsome—ponies. Then there’s Tiara, a majestic mini who jumps over cute knee-high hurdles. I also become acquainted with Nicki, who’s not a horse, but the largest, fluffiest caucasian shepherd dog I’ve ever seen, and seeing a large dog in contrast with mini horses breaks my brain’s ability to understand animal sizes.

We meet Nacho, another sweet boy.

“Nacho average-sized horse,” Julia says.

We only see one dong, but wow. Way to defy all expectations, mini horses.

Two white ponies stand at the edge of the gathering, surrounded by a couple of people in folding chairs. The smaller of the two wears a green jacket, which makes him look distinguished yet tired (why the long face? Okay I’m done). I overhear someone refer to the horse as Jiggy.

“This is Jiggy and Tubby?” I nearly shout. “From the Facebook event page?” It feels a little like I’m in the presence of a celebrity. I give Jiggy some room because it’s been a long day for him and he’s apparently “carrot-ed out” according to the person with him. I ask if they’re ever allowed in the house, and the people laugh and tell me that they’ve been in the house a couple of times, but Jiggy can get a little too rambunctious. Classic Jiggy, I think. I lean down and give Tubby a big hug. I still don’t trust big horses, but I am now a fan of these animals—nay (neigh)—friends.