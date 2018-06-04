How I became an all-star grill master

I’m going to come right out and say it: I’m not a tactically useful human being. I may be fairly competent with a turn of phrase, but that’s about it. I can’t fix things, build things, cook or use my hands for anything that might give me splinters. My skills are basically limited to the arts, petting dogs and cats, and doing dishes (I’m really fucking good at doing dishes, btw). I’ve often found myself discussing the inevitable zombie apocalypse with a small group of people, and when it’s time to assign job duties, someone in the group will eventually look at me with pity and say, “Well, we’ll need someone to document it.”

I was thinking about these inadequacies over Memorial Day weekend while hunched over a hot grill. We all know that Memorial Day is not only the unofficial start of grill season, but it’s also illegal not to have a barbecue on this day (don’t question me on this, I’m familiar with the law). But for whatever reason, I’m actually decent at grilling, which should theoretically stand in direct contrast to my general uselessness.

The road to grill master extraordinaire hasn’t been easy. Frankly (lol because of hot dog franks), I’ve suffered a lot for my art, and here are some of the lessons that I’ve learned. Fellow useless humans, take heed, and you too can hack your way through a successful barbecue.

Don’t forget the beer: The step toward becoming a good griller is barrelling through the self-doubt that keeps you from achieving your potential. Alcohol will allow you to do this. This may sound obvious since beer is a mainstay at any given barbecue, but it’s always worth reiterating. My advice? Don’t even turn on the gas until you’re a good three beers in. That way, no one can tell you how to do nothin’—not your family, not your neighbors, not your nephew—nobody! You’ll be deaf to their suggestions. If they know so much, why don’t they just throw their own barbecue?

Salt: A pinch of salt—especially garlic salt—will help conceal overcooked food. Health professionals don’t want you to eat a lot of salt, but it’s very tasty, and I don’t know why health professionals are always trying to keep you from enjoying life.

Provide vegetarian options: I mean, if you want. It’s a free country. Do whatever you want.

Make it exclusive: It’s tempting to invite a lot of people to your barbecue. This is a mistake. I’d recommend four other people, five max. That way, when your neighbor Steve walks by and sees a small group, he won’t be tempted to invite himself over and ask for his lawnmower back. Steve, can’t you see we’re trying to have a good time here? Keep walking, buddy.

Avoid chicken: Big Chicken corporations are always trying to convince you how healthy chicken is and, conversely, how detrimental beef is. In most situations they’re right, but not at a barbecue. Supplying chicken at a barbecue is a one-stop shop to Salmonellaville, especially if you’re pretending to know what you’re doing as grill master. Yes, there are also food-borne illnesses in beef, too, but it’s way easier to undercook chicken, and hell, undercooked beef like beef tartare is practically a delicacy in some countries, right? Forgive my ignorance—the only thing I know about beef tartare is that it was featured on an episode of Mr. Bean that I watched a long time ago, but if it’s good enough for Mr. Bean, it’s good enough for your guests.

Keep your shit together: A barbecue is not the most appropriate place to let your inner demons fly. If the smell of cooking flesh suddenly reminds you of a repressed horror, I’d suggest keeping it to yourself. People will not come back to your parties if they think you’re trying to scam them for free therapy. Caveat: You don’t have to keep your shit together if you burn yourself on the grill.

Prepare conversation topics: Lulls in conversation can kill a barbecue faster than a swarm of bees, so make sure you have plenty to talk about. For example, perhaps your house is haunted. You could talk about the cold spots in your home, or the way your animal’s hair stands on end in certain rooms, or the way that blood drips from the electrical outlets. Perfect conversation starters! Just make sure to keep the conversation new and refreshing. If you’ve been bragging about the ghosts in your house for awhile, people are just going to think that you’re a one-trick pony. And please don’t say anything that would further infuriate the spirits.

Remember that hell is just a construct of Judeo-Christian hysteria and that you should embrace the fire: Look at the fire. See how it burns. Take a sip of beer. Smile. Make small talk. But never forget the cleansing flame. Embrace your sublime power. Turn the gas up. Scorch the meat. The grill giveth. You giveth.

There you have it! Just follow the above steps, and you’ll be barbecue royalty in no time.