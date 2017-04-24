A family trip to a polygamist stronghold (or, how I spent my spring break)

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Colorado City cemetery

Colorado City is not in Colorado, and calling it a city is generous. “Compound” is a more accurate description. It straddles the border of Arizona and Utah. Some of the roads are paved, but most aren’t. At first glance, the convenient grid-like system of roads that run through town is the same as most small towns in Utah, but the prison-caliber fences that surround Colorado City’s properties and the omnipresent security cameras hanging off every eave negate any and all small-town charm.

Above the fences and the trailers and the mansions, there’s a red rock plateau. It’s not enough to erase the hostility of the place, but there’s no denying the beauty of the landscape.

Polygamists definitely know how to pick their settlements.

Colorado City is a stronghold for followers of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS). Or, the offshoot of Mormonism that holds tight to polygamy, which remains illegal in all 50 states, essentially making Colorado City a haven for outlaws.

It is also where my family wants to go on Spring Break. We’re all ex-Mos, and I’ve recently read Jon Krakauer’s seminal masterpiece chronicling the Mormons’ violent history, Under the Banner of Heaven, so it’s not difficult to convince everyone else to make the side trip to Colorado City.

It’s a Sunday when we pile into my sister-in-law’s SUV to make the trip out to Polygamyville. When we arrive, it’s a ghost town, but there’s this eerie, unshakable feeling of being watched. I can’t help but feel that it’s an apt comparison to being religious: never at ease because God is always watching.

I sit next to my 5-year-old nephew in the very back of the car. He’s listening to an audiobook called The Magic Treehouse, but he doesn’t like to wear headphones, so the zany adventures of the central characters and their wizard friend fill the otherwise silent car. In the story, the character encounters a ghost.

“This is kind of creepy,” my nephew says, inadvertently voicing what everyone else in the car is thinking. Sure, ghosts aren’t the same kind of creepy as prairie-donned sister wives, incest and coerced child brides, but he’s saying what we’re all thinking.

“I think this is it,” my mom’s boyfriend says. We drive past a building with walls so high it’s nearly impossible to see the roof—a structure more akin to a small meatpacking warehouse than a home. It’s the former residence of Warren Jeffs, the leader of the FLDS, who is currently serving a life sentence for sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault of children. Jeffs, the man who was once on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list, just after Osama Bin Laden. Jeffs, the man whose imprisonment only strengthens the feeling of martyrdom in the eyes of FLDS followers.

Warren Jeffs' former compound

One book of The Magic Treehouse ends and another begins. Whoever they got to read the audiobook has a soft, raspy voice that veers into sultry moaning when she says dialogue—a disconcerting mix of grandmotherly dramatics and porno actress whisper. In this new book, the characters are planning to confront a giant spider. This is very exciting for my nephew because of his newfound obsession with bugs (he’ll often say inadvertently horrifying things like “wouldn’t it be cool if there were spiders everywhere?!”), but for the rest of us in the car, the spider plot exacerbates the feeling that we’re becoming prey—digging ourselves deeper into the web of this hostile, creepy town.

We pull into Colorado City’s cemetery. The burial plots jut from the ground, as if the polygs just lay the bodies on the ground and cover them with dirt. The only person who has a remarkable headstone is Rulon Jeffs, Warren’s father. Far off, two sister wives walk among the graves, a sight slightly reminiscent of the original Night of the Living Dead.

As we leave the graveyard, my sister-in-law notices a white SUV trailing us. Where it came from, no one knows, but it almost certainly belongs to the private FLDS cops who are known to hassle outsiders. We exit the graveyard and drive down Uzona Avenue, the street that runs along the border of Utah and Arizona, and enables polygamists to jump to a different jurisdiction if the law becomes too hot.

“Let’s get out of here,” my sister-in-law says. No one objects. The SUV follows us until we’re out of town.

Later, we get frozen custard in St. George, because that’s what you do in Mormon country. I’ve heard there’s a bar in this city, but I don’t see it.

As we park the car, we see a gang (gaggle? flock? murder?) of sister wives enter the custard shop. They’re the first of their kind that I’ve seen in the wild, and I can’t stop staring.

“They’re just like us!” my sister-in-law whispers, mimicking an US magazine article.

I take a creepshot, but I’m not very covert, and the oldest woman stares right into the camera. She doesn’t look happy. It’s petty, I know, but I take a little joy in how uncomfortable it makes them to be in our world. Eye for an eye, or something. I don’t know—is that something they say in the Bible?