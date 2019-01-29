I’m a fan of myself and I don’t care how many bots know it

If there’s one constant on the internet, it’s this: whatever we think is fun, joyful, harmless, good or praiseworthy, give it enough time and it will become the exact opposite of that. This is why, as I get older, I shrink away from audience participation memes.

But when I first started seeing people post the “10 Year Challenge” on Instagram, I felt an uncontrollable longing to be a part of it. I experienced a rush of nostalgia scrolling through friends’ pictures, amazed at not just the physical effects of aging, but the social, vocational, emotional and geographical effects that 10 years had on a person.

So, I dove into the annals of my Facebook profile, looking for photos of the past. It was a little like watching that Benjamin Button movie, but with a schlubbier, drunker and cringier version of Brad Pitt. On top of that, there was the sad realization that I’d been on that godforsaken social media platform for over a decade.

I found a photo of myself from 10 years ago. At the time, I was living in New York City and had recently been laid off from a telecommuting writing job that paid $250 a week. The only things I had going for me were the friends I lived with—people I had known from high school and college—and some meager unemployment benefits that covered rent, my metro card and little else.

In the picture, I’m sitting on the L Train to Brooklyn. My hair is stringy, grimy and shaggy, but not intentionally. Rather, I remember being too broke to get a haircut, and was probably using a bar of soap for shampoo. Honestly, I probably didn’t bathe much back then. It’s also obvious that I’m drunk based on my dumb smile and off-focused eyes, but this was during the fever pitch of Brooklyn hipsterism—which I guess is still a thing, but not rabid enough then to inspire blogs like, “Look at this Fucking Hipster.” It’s just that 10 years ago, everyone was drunk and ugly.

I wanted my 2019 photo to look great. I wanted to make 2009 Ryan jealous, so I took a shower, for starters. (Side note: The shower I used in Brooklyn required a vice grip to turn the water on and off, which was a reason I didn’t shower as much as I do now.) I combed—whoa!—combed my hair? Yes, here was 2019 Ryan, motherfuckers, and 2019 Ryan combs his hair.

I found a room with the best natural lighting and switched my phone to portrait mode. I had determined that part of 2009 Ryan’s unattractiveness was partially due to the blurry quality of digital cameras from the era. 2009 Ryan never had auto smoothening, filters and artful touch-up modes on his phone! Take that, 2009 Ryan, I thought.

I realized—in the midst of admonishing 2009 Ryan about his inferior technology—that perhaps I didn’t really like the guy I used to be.

I snapped the photo and posted the two decade-spanning photos.

Seeing them side-by-side on social media stirred an intense bout of panic—an “Oh god, what have I done?” feeling. The comments rolled in. People compared 2009 Ryan to Oasis, Owen Wilson, and emo music incarnate. My editor tweeted my 2009 photo out, saying that I looked like someone who would go to a Phish concert. Now, I may have been drunk a lot back then, but I was never so drunk that I’d go to a Phish concert.

But I didn’t mind the jokes. That part of my life was over, and I could now look at the difference between the photos and see the growth between then and now, which wasn’t solely aesthetic. For me, the most most thrilling part of the meme wasn’t the physical changes between the two images, but the ways in which each person—me, a friend, or anyone in my age group—had become an adult.

A couple days later, an article appeared on Wired that proposed the ways tech and facial recognition companies could co-opt the 10 Year Challenge meme and mine the data for their own insidious means. It made sense. After all, with Facebook tracking, data mining and all of us having seen Black Mirror, it’s probably safe to assume that anything we put on the internet will be used and/or commodified for someone else’s profit.

It bears repeating: We live in an age where everything that gives us joy will eventually bring us down.

I could feel bad about playing into the hands of Big Tech, but I didn’t really give a shit. There are a lot of things I regret more than participating in the 10 Year Challenge, like not demanding a better nozzle in my New York City shower, for example. Or foregoing decent food and living conditions so I could party every weekend in dingy Brooklyn bars. Or even the hairstyle I was rocking back in 2009—I big-time regret that.

But I’m a fan of myself now, and I don’t care how many bots know it. And by the time the next 10 Year Challenge rolls around, it’s likely we’ll all just be mummy-people living in the scorched, post-apocalyptic deserts of Alaska, and you best believe nobody’s going to have time to worry about likes on their Instagram posts.