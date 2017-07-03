I considered buying a $600 rock at the Gem Faire

× Expand Photo by Kelly Davis

Before attending the Gem Faire [sic?] in Mission Valley, I do some half-assed research on the properties of gemstones. On one hand, rocks are dope. Crystals are dope! Who doesn’t want to see some dope crystals?

On the other hand, I’m about the most skeptical person when it comes to mystical bullshit. With so much pseudo-science and anti-intellectualism propagating our culture, it almost seems irresponsible to give any credence to anything that’s not hard science. This is also my attitude toward astrology, but as a Libra, I also don’t want my opinions to come off as too aggressive.

I find a site that lists nine of the most common gemstones and their healing abilities. I get the impression that quartz crystal is a beginner stone, and make a mental note to stay away from that. Imagine the embarrassment of strolling into the faire [sic?] and looking like a complete gem noob!

But rose quartz—now that’s a stone. According to the web, the properties of these pretty, pink gems include dispelling negativity and creating a calm atmosphere, making it the hella chillest stone of them all, bruhs. It also says these stones are commonly used as apology gifts, and since I live in a constant state of apologizing, they’re perfect.

There’s an 18-wheeler parked in front of the Scottish Rite event center in Mission Valley, displaying a banner that reads “GEM FAIRE [sic?] THIS WEEKEND ONLY.” Surely it takes all the willpower of everyone driving past on Interstate 8 to not turn off the road, crash through the fence and scramble over each other to get to those sweet, sweet gems.

The parking lot is a madhouse—I’ve never seen so many people at the event center. Perhaps I was wrong about people violently driving their cars off the highway, but the fervor is there nonetheless. I have to park in the over-overflow lot.

I meet up with my friend and former CityBeat associate editor Kelly Davis, who serves as my gem faire [sic] guide. She’s in the market for materials to fix some jewelry, but the first room we enter is dedicated to beads, and, as we all know, it’s easy to lose all sense of purpose and time when confronted with a shitload of beads. There are beads of every shape and color, plus miniature figurine beads. And because both Kelly and I are rabid cat people, it soon becomes a game to see who can find the cutest cat-shaped bead.

One room flows into the other, and bead world gives way to rock town. There’s a disorienting—almost insidious—sameness to each room, making it feel slightly like a hall of mirrors. I can see how it’s easy to get worn down and beguiled into buying something. Due to my unfortunate track record of getting caught up in fads (see: Pokemon GO, fidget spinners and pumpkin spice lattes), my wife had warned me not to bring my wallet to the gem faire [sic?]. Of course, I didn’t listen because c’mon, give me a little credit. Still, heeding her warning becomes increasingly difficult with room after room of sexy stones, even though I wouldn’t know what to do with them in the first place.

I strike up a conversation with a man working behind a glass case displaying an assortment of stones that look like miniature Fortress of Solitude crystals from the old Superman movies.

“So, um,” I say hesitating, “What... are… these… for?”

“Excuse me?” the man says.

“What do people do with these? Who are these for?” And then (probably insulting his profession) I add: “Like, are they paperweights?”

“People collect them. They have value,” he says. I ask him if he’s into mystical or healing properties of gems, to which he says no.

I move onto another booth and see a magnificent rose quartz carved into the shape of a skull. Hello, beautiful! I pick it up and the weight feels powerful. I could definitely wreck up some shit Libra-style with this thing.

“How much does this go for?” I ask, reaching for my wallet.

“I can sell you that for $600,” the man says.

I actually laugh out loud. Six-hundos? For a rock?! I put it down. I notice the booth is a company located in Mountain View, and ask the man about it. “Oh yeah, I can practically see Google from my house.”

“Oh really?” I ask. “Are these popular with Google employees?”

“No.”

I catch up with Kelly and ask if I can borrow $600 for the rose quartz skull. She says no. Some friend.

I quickly get my fill of the faire [¯\_(ツ)_/¯], but Kelly wants to continue browsing. On my way home, she texts me a picture of a box of pearl-colored fish stones with a handwritten sign that reads: “Genuine Mother of Pearl Fetish—$1 each or pc. for $5.” Neither of us can tell if the word “fetish” is intentional. Honestly, it makes me a little uncomfortable (probably the Libra acting out). If only I had that rose quartz skull to soothe the discomfort.