I FUCKING LOVE CROWS!!

Admittedly, before attending the San Diego Bird Festival, I had not recently spent a lot of time thinking about crows. Unless we’re talking about the movie The Crow (which I think about nearly every day), I’ve generally reserved my thinking capacity to non-crow-related subjects.

But now, after listening to the festival’s opening night lecture, “The Uncommon Crow: The Hidden Life of a Familiar Bird,” I’m obsessed. It’s like that scene in Hitchcock’s The Birds where all the crows are perched on the playground, but replace the playground with my brain.

The festival goes down at Marina Village, which has always felt a little ghost-townish whenever I’ve been there, but the birders are out tonight. I arrive at the tail end of the opening reception, which features a build-it-yourself taco bar and free booze. Most attendees sport the mountaineering, Patagonia-vested look, both rugged and distinguished. I look and feel out of place, basically going into this festival without knowing the first thing about birds. I pray that no one tries to engage me in bird talk, because I can’t imagine I’d last very long without reverting to bushtit references.

Rather than socializing, I help myself to a couple tacos. It seems kind of scandalous that they’re offering chicken, but I also imagine that no serious birder respects chickens. And hey: bird fest! Let’s get caww-razy!

On my way to the Captain’s Room—the room where the opening night’s lecture on crows is to take place—I hear a voice behind me.

“Are you going to the crows? Can I follow you?” The woman’s name is Cheryl, and she’s come all the way from Albuquerque to attend this bird fest. “There should be little crow footprints that lead you to the room.”

“Or, like, a flock of actual crows that swoop down and take you there,” I say, and her ensuing laughter suggests she’s taken advantage of the free booze a lot longer than I have. Birders are cool, I think. My people.

The Captain’s Room is packed. Festival coordinator Jen Hajj stands in the front of the room to welcome everyone to the opening night. The response is electric. I look around and see a crowd of beaming faces, just waiting to get their crow on. The excitement is infectious, and when Hajj pulls a raffle ticket to win a plush crow, I feel brief-yet-intense sadness for not winning it.

Hajj introduces the evening’s speaker, Kevin McGowan Ph.D., a professor at Cornell University who’s studied crows for 30 years. His expertise has been featured on NOVA, NPR and The Washington Post. No doubt he’s a rockstar of the ornithology world, but he’s got a chummy demeanor and a holster of dad jokes that make him an A+ speaker. And—oh my god—he’s wearing a blue shirt that says “CROW” on it.

“Who here likes crows?” he asks. Most of the crowd raises their hands. “Now, who here hates them?” A few brave souls among the crow-lovers raise their hands. “Why do you like them?”

“They’re smart!” someone yells.

“They know who I am!” yells a lady behind me, and... um... what?

“Why do you hate them?”

“THEY KILL BABY BIRDS!” someone yells.

McGowan displays a slide titled “Chipmunks: The Real Killers” with a pie graph showing how many more baby birds chipmunks and snakes kill compared to crows. The next slide shows a chipmunk chowing down on an egg and just like that, he turns everyone pro-crow and really anti-chipmunk.

For the next hour and a half, McGowan fires off so many sweet facts and stories about crows, including:

Crows can assess a new situation and react quickly: We watch a video of a crow turning a piece of wire into a hook to fish a piece of food out of a bottle, and that, my friends, is dope as hell. It’s also way better than my own method of reacting to new situations, which is just getting as drunk as fast as possible. Or retreat to the nearest taco bar.

“Ravens are cool, but they’re boring socially”: I love listening to McGowan talk shit about ravens and making fun of something due to social behavior, because it makes me feel like a popular kid.

“Crows are medium at everything,”: McGowan describes crows as “generalists,” which means they are decent at everything and incredibly smart, but being a scavenger in a world of apex hunters means you’ll never be at the top. I find this very relatable to my own mediocrity.

He ends the lecture by taking questions from the audience. Someone asks where “murder of crows” comes from, and McGowan pleads with us to discontinue the term, as it reinforces an evil stereotype. He wants to make “bouquet of crows” a thing.

For a moment, I think about life as a crow—how cool it would be to hang with your “murder,” everyone just being medium together and using wires to get food. Hell, as scavengers we could still eat tacos! But would it still be as cool if we were called “a bouquet”? It’s the one point where McGowan loses me. I just don’t think “bouquet” will fly.