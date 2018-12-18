I got got!

× Expand fizkes Getty Images/iStockphoto This is a really funny stock image.

Shame is a powerful emotion. I want to think that I’m someone who reacts to situations with intelligence and grace, but there’s nothing that unlocks the lizard brain like embarrassment. Shit gets dark when it happens: vision becomes blurry, teeth clench and as Homer Simpson once said, “urge to kill rises.” So, when I was recently scammed out of $30 from an internet con artist named “Amanda Cesario,” I wanted blood.

It begins on Facebook. There’s an event that I want to attend—a film screening where local filmmakers adapt horror stories into movies. A couple of my stories have been chosen, so I already have my hubris working against me. Trouble is, money’s tight, and the tickets are a tad [rubs fingers together to indicate “pricy”].

And this is when Amanda Cesario strikes.

She posts in the Facebook event page that, due to unforeseen circumstances, she can’t make the screening, but she has tickets to sell at a discounted price. She looks friendly in her profile pic: a selfie in her car, with her child visible in the backseat. Sure, we have zero mutual friends, and maybe her grammar is a little strange, but really, whose isn’t in this workaday world? I send her a direct message on Facebook and when she doesn’t respond immediately, I text the number listed in her post.

“I am willing to sell ,how many you do you want ?” she replies.

I ignore the awkward spacing, thinking patronizing thoughts like, must be doing important mom stuff. Of course she’s not focused on typing correctly.

I tell her I want two tickets, and she says that’s something she can do. She offers a pair to me for $30, which saves me $20 total. It seems like we’ve reached a mutual understanding. It gives me faith in human kindness. We’re all just people looking out for people who want to see our horror stories luminously displayed 15 feet high.

Amanda doesn’t have Venmo and her Paypal is broken or something. Finally, after some deviously orchestrated hemming and hawing, she recommends that I send her an Amazon gift card for the amount. I do it.

She texts back a little later, saying the email I sent it to is not connected with an Amazon account, but that she’s already called Amazon to refund my money. If I could please resend the gift card to her correct account, that would be great.

At this point, I’m getting annoyed. I’m all for saving money, but this is, like, a lot of effort. I tell her that I’m going to wait for the refund to show up in my bank account before I send another card, and then she sends this:

“I understand you ,But why I am saying you should quickly send 30$ now so I can make use of it since I have verify my email is that me and my daughter are going out soon ,So I wanna give you the tickets before i go out with my daughter”

With that kind of grammar, and phrasing, Amanda might as well be a deposed Nigerian prince. Red clouds my vision, and I feel hatred welling up within me. I call Amazon to confirm and, yep, someone with the name of Parker has already spent the gift card. I explain the situation to the Amazon rep.

“I got got, huh?” I ask the rep.

“I’m sorry,” she replies.

I spend the immediate next few minutes swirling down the spiral of self-hate, embarrassment and shame. I text the number back, asking if Parker is proud of what he’s doing with his life—if he thinks his mom is proud. I even inquire as to what he’s spent the money on. “Some nerd shit?” I type. I realize all this is the digital equivalent of yelling “No you’re crying” through a veil of tears.

In the long run, it’s only $30. I’ve thrown more money away on slot machines and novelty contact lenses. So why does this scam make me so murderous? It’s not the money. It’s because the scam exposes my want for something easy, or—to be a little melodramatic—exploits a desire for life to finally go my way. It highlights my deep-seated desperation—a quality that doesn’t look good on anyone in any capacity. And that’s why these scams work: because nobody wants to admit they’re desperate for anything.

A couple hours later, “Amanda Cesario” responds to my Facebook message, obviously unaware that I’m the same person who she scammed via text. She says she has tickets for the movie still available. Just for fun, I tell her that I’m a man of wealth, and want to send her more money than she’s asking for. I offer to send her $300 for the tickets. She replies enthusiastically, “Yes!” I tell her that because it’s such a small amount from my massive account, that my bank is going to charge me a withdrawal fee, and if she could send me an Amazon card for that amount, it’s the least she could do for my generous support.

At that point, Amanda Cesario’s account disappears. It makes me feel a little better.