Mr. Awkward meets Mr. Bull

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Pitbull

I’m still not exactly sure who Pitbull is on the day before I’m supposed to meet him. I’m not so out of touch that I’m completely ignorant of Pitbull. After all, he’s just so ubiquitous in pop culture that, in my mind, he could be anything and everything at once. He could be a wrestler, a Kardashian-like celebutante, or some kind of reality star. Gun to my head, I’d have guessed he was one of the cast members on The Jersey Shore.

A google search of Pitbull (aka Mr. Worldwide [or as my editor mistakenly referred to him: “Mr. Everywhere”]) reveals he’s either a really big rapper or an adorable hound. Given the amount of publicity surrounding his appearance at the grand opening of Theatre Box San Diego, I’m going with rapper. Also, based on the scowling face he pulls in pictures, I’m certain that I do not like him. A quick sampling of his music reaffirms this fact.

Theatre Box San Diego is a new luxury theater and entertainment complex on the corner of Fifth and G in the Gaslamp—a location formerly occupied by Reading Cinemas. I doubt that anyone will miss Reading, but it was sort of cool how eerie and abandoned it was despite being in the heart of downtown. I also once saw a movie there about a telekinetic tire that could blow up people’s heads and that, for the most part, is a very pleasant memory.

In addition to the luxurious cinematic upgrade, Theatre Box boasts a dance club, restaurant, candy shop and an arcade. Because why stop at one thing in a building when you can have all the things?

My wife Jessica and I go to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. It’s a big event. Barriers hold back fans. There are spotlights! It’s the first time I’ve ever been this close to spotlights. I take a picture of the spotlights.

The press section is lined with camera people and anchors from big news outlets. I squeeze in as we all wait for Mr. Bull to arrive. We huddle together like a batallion, pretending that we’re doing something heroic, and as the anticipation swells, so do our feelings of duty and self-importance. It’s always funny to look back on these sort of events and pinpoint where the fabricated hype tricks you into liking something that you otherwise wouldn’t. Right now though, I’m the same as all these other journalists, salivating over the opportunity to get a good pic of Pitbull. My wife, hungry and wanting to get to the free food, says something along the lines of “someone please let the dog out,” and I give her a look that says: not in front of my fellow Pitbull fans.

When Pitbull does arrive, we all go batshit. He smiles for our cameras. He wears a tweed jacket and jeans, and he’s not even doing the mean, puckered face that I’ve seen him do in all the pictures. Pitbull signs a couple autographs for the folks who’ve been waiting in the freezing, 60-degree San Diego night. Pitbull seems genuinely thrilled to be here. I think: That Pitbull, what a swell guy!

“Without the fans, there would be no Pitbull,” he says before unveiling an ice sculpture shaped to say “iLove305”—a reference to Miami’s area code and the name of Pitbull’s signature restaurant, which is set to go on the roof of Theatre Box. It seems strange to me that anyone would go to a Miami-themed restaurant in San Diego, but I guess you don’t earn the nickname “Mr. Everywhere” by thinking inside the box.

Someone hands Pitbull a pair of large, novelty scissors and he cuts a ribbon with gusto. “Now,” Pitbull says. “Pardon my French, but it’s time to motherfucking party!”

Pitbull makes his way down the red carpet, stopping to speak to only one reporter, who asks about iLov305.

“Whatever happens at iLov305, never happens,” Pitbull says. “We have a good time, we put the phones away. No phones, no pictures, no social media—only memory... that way you can have a great night and not worry about what everybody’s talking about.” He winks and does this little smooth-guy nod, which is the most solid way I’ve ever seen anyone end a conversation. A reporter behind me even says, “He’s got the nod down,” before adding, meekly, “I gotta get that down.”

Inside, Theatre Box is futuristic and vaguely frightening, complete with bright decor that seems tailor-made for Instagram (sorry, Pitbull, but no one makes memories anymore). I watch people take selfies while I drink complimentary, super-sweet sangria. Everyone seems important—a mix of well-dressed and affluently schlubby. I can’t get comfortable. Wherever I stand, I’m in someone’s way. It’s like one of those nightmares where something easy (in this case, simply existing) seems way harder than it’s supposed to. Jessica comes out of the women’s bathroom and says there’s someone “barfing her brains out” in there. We leave.

I can’t say that I’ll ever go out of my way to visit Theatre Box or become a Pitbull fan, but I don’t actively hate them, which, in my book, counts for a successful grand opening.