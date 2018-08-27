My top enemies from the summer

It’s been a long time since I’ve really had an enemy. Come to think of it, my beefs have always been of the D-grade variety. I was never bullied in high school, which is not meant as a brag—it just further illustrates the innocuousness of my life. Floating pleasantly through life, avoiding conflict: that’s me.

But it’s been a hell of a summer, and it’s charred my once-benign outlook. It’s been too damn hot for too damn long, the president has upped his efforts to discredit my profession, and I never found a decent replacement for last season’s jorts. Suffice it to say, we live in angry times, and I’ve decided to have enemies now.

Here are the the top things/people that rubbed my hide raw over this past summer.

Seth Abramson: Look, I get it: Trump’s a very bad dude. If you melted the devil down to liquid pulp, strained out any redeeming qualities, allowed it to cool, and poured the result into a used sex doll, you may get something half as gross as Trump.

That said, there are a lot of wily hucksters trying to capitalize off people’s hatred of the president, and Seth Abramson is probably the most egregious. There’s nary a day that goes by without some frothy-mouthed liberal in my Twitter feed retweeting his schlubby face (often accompanied by the laziest form of social media discourse: the ubiquitous “This.”) The trouble, however, is that Abramson’s tweets are largely speculative and he makes huge logistical leaps to conclusions. And the left eats it up, because this administration has primed us to believe even the most lazy armchair reporting if it helps us deal.

Plus it only takes a cursory look at this quote from his book proposal (which is basically just repurposing of his tweets [barf]) to see his interest is not in altruistic victory, but personal gain: “Few if any have leveraged the advantage that books offer in collating, organizing, and amplifying in narrative form an intensely followed Twitter feed.”

Please, people, just follow real news outlets.

Actually, the entire internet: As CityBeat’s web editor, I see a lot of shit online. I don’t experience the level of gross vitriol that the average woman or POC endures online on a daily basis, but having to monitor petty fights and “edgy” humor this summer made me reconsider the virtues of free speech. The only people who should be allowed to post anything are sad-yet-emotionally-intelligent teens. Other than that, shut it down.

Ants/maggots (tie): I just can’t with ants. These little assholes have haunted me in every dwelling in which I’ve lived in San Diego. Two years ago, I decided to bite the bullet and get my house treated. And lo! Those were two marvelous ant-free years. But this summer, [movie trailer voice] they came back. With a vengeance. And this time, it was personal. They attacked from everywhere! I couldn’t even identify their trails. They seemed to have abandoned basic, evolutionary transport formations just to fuck me over. So, I shelled out another couple hundred dollars to get rid of them. I can still hear their tiny laughter in my head.

And, yes, I found an army of maggots in my trashcan one day during the heat spell. I’m going to blame the unrelenting heat/humidity for creating a perfect environment for maggots, and try not to think of it as a reflection on me or how I live my life.

Dockless scooters: I started this summer loving these—Oh, the novelty! Oh, the whimsy!—but now it’s hard to walk around in North Park without nearly getting run over by one. People ride them on sidewalks, get pissed when you’re in their way, and abandon them without consideration. Plus, everyone looks so dour when they’re riding, which is both funny and sad. With everybody zipping around with frowns on their faces, it feels like we’re living in a very depressing Jetsons episode.

City of San Diego parking enforcement: There’s nothing remarkable about hating the most hated department of law enforcement, but this summer I ended up paying nearly $300 in fines for briefly stopping in the red zone at Santa Fe train station to pick up a friend. I had pulled up behind a parking enforcement vehicle which was also stopped in the red. The sting was so fast that my friend hadn’t even climbed into my car when I heard an officer tapping on my window. I hadn’t even stopped 30 seconds—a shorter amount of time than if I had been waiting at the red light a few feet in front of me. The hell of it is that the same officer had to move his car in the middle of writing my ticket so a bus could get by. Way to lead by example, a-hole. The moral of this story is that you probably shouldn’t ever leave your house, lest you might fall victim to a two-bit parking sting operation.

The sun: Bro. Chill out. There’s no reason for you to be so hot. You know how many shirts I’ve sweated through this summer? You know how much weird acne I’ve gotten this summer from festering in swampy sweat clothes? Not cool. Next time we need you for, like, growing crops or some shit, we’ll let you know by sacrificing something. For now, just take your two Raisin Bran-makin’ scoops and back the fuck off.