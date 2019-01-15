No room for Jesus in death

× Expand Photo via iStock Photo 904784522

My grandpa dies a couple days before Christmas. He was 92 years old. My mom flies my wife and me to Utah to attend the funeral. I wasn’t very close to my grandpa—at least not as I got older—but my mom has just lost her dad, and her sadness is what kills me. The night of his death, I call my mom on Facetime and she says, “It wasn’t a surprise,” and I say, “I know, but it still sucks,” and with a shaking voice she says, “yeah.”

My grandpa was Mormon. Really Mormon. He was what Mormons call “a patriarch,” an ordained position that gave him the power to bless others with a patriarchal blessing, which, in my mind, is sort of like the equivalent to religious notary. He was active in the church until his death, and he tried a couple times to get my brothers and me to rediscover religion after our family separated from the church when I was 12. I’ll never forget the Christmas after I turned 21, unwrapping a gift from him only to reveal a Book of Mormon. Let me tell you, attempting to lure me back to religious righteousness after I’d become legally old enough to drink is about as easy as winning a fight on the internet.

But my grandpa was also gentle, quiet, honest and humble—characteristics that I strive to emulate more as I get older. He was a carpenter who built most of the houses he lived in. He had an understated sense of humor. He was the one who taught me the brilliance of a well-timed fart. These are the memories I want to hold onto.

His funeral is in Manti, Utah, a two-hour drive south of Salt Lake City. The town of Manti is deep red, politically, and attracts a lot of doomsday Mormons who want to be far away from the liberal bastion of Salt Lake City when the shit goes down. It’s also the former home of a cult leader who was recently sentenced to life in prison for child bigamy and sexual abuse charges. Fun.

My mom warns us that if we want coffee, we should stop at the McDonalds in the next town over. There’s no coffee in Manti—prohibited by the Latter Day Saints’ Word of Wisdom and all.

My grandpa’s viewing is in the Mormon church. I’ve been in a few Mormon churches, which pretty much means I’ve been in them all: Blandly ornate on the outside, white-painted cinder blocks on utilitarian carpet on the inside. I see cousins that I only see now when a family member dies—not all of them have remained in the church, but the ones that did have an eternally youthful glow.

My mom’s boyfriend, Gary, comes up and says, “You’re in for some real fucked-up stuff.” Gary’s ex-Mormon, too, but he knows nearly everything there is to know about the weirder tenets of the religion, including the funeral procedures. He also hates Mormonism with more fervor than most ex-Mos I know, so it doesn’t phase him to drop the F-bomb in church—a word that, if said, seemed tantamount to murder when I was growing up.

The casket is open, and my grandpa doesn’t look like himself. Smaller, somehow. I focus on the casket, which he built himself. That was the kind of guy he was. My grandpa kept it in his basement while he was alive, and I love it because it’s a little morbid but emblematic of his sense of humor.

Family members approach his body. I stay back, but watch my mom take his hand in hers and gently squeeze.

We assemble in the chapel for the service. Unbeknownst to me—later clarified by my mom—Mormon funerals are required to dedicate half of the service to Jesus Christ’s plan for salvation. The service becomes more about Jesus than my grandpa, who is now, apparently, spreading the Lord’s teachings in the afterlife. Can’t the guy just have a break? I think. What’s the point of spending a lifetime teaching the gospel only to have to keep doing it after death? Every time one of my relatives ends their eulogy with “And I say these things in the name of Jesus Christ. Amen,” it leeches any emotion out of the room. I’m bored. I wish we had stopped for coffee. I look over at Gary who has the “plan of salvation” Wikipedia article open on his phone. He and my mom are pointing out the janky clip art that outlines the divine plan.

We go to the house where my grandpa lived. I expect it will be my last time. His widow—whom he married two years prior (at age 90!)—still lives there and it’s my first time meeting her, but she’s big into Fox news conspiracy theories like QAnon and has pictures of Trump taped all over the refrigerator, so I doubt I’ll keep in touch.

But the house still smells like him. It’s the house he built with his bare hands. It’s the house where I spent many Thanksgivings and where I watched the entire 1996 Summer Olympics. It’s the house where my brothers and I lit a firework that flew into a neighboring field and my grandpa had to stomp it out. Those are the memories that give me comfort and Jesus isn’t in any of them.

Amen.