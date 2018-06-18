One is not the loneliest number (when you’re eating solo at a casino buffet)

× Expand Illustration by Ryan Bradford

"Wouldst thou like to live deliciously?”

So says the devil in the 2015 horror flick The VVitch right before he bestows dark powers upon the supple, young protagonist. I often think of this line before doing anything stupid, because it’s so much better—so much more metal—than “YOLO.”

And I can’t think of a better/stupider application of the line than a solo trip to Viejas Casino’s all-you-can-eat buffet. Not only does it convey my surrendering to a dark force that will undoubtedly pervert me, but, uh, buffets are literally delicious. Right? Whatever. It’s a rare Saturday where I have absolutely zero plans, zero obligations, and the lure of doing something stupid outweighs the impending cabin fever that threatens to creep in if I don’t leave the house.

So yeah, I amst driving east on Interstate 8, on my way to live deliciously.

I actually like casinos. In fact, I won $160 from two slot machines during my last stay in Vegas, and I’ve lived the ensuing months under the false pretense that I’m therefore good at slot machines, as if that’s a skill that one can possess.

But this hubris quickly fades the moment I step into the casino. Viejas is not like Vegas. Not that I’d ever consider Vegas to be a particularly chill place, but it’s practically a monastery compared to a weekend at Viejas. No one in Viejas carries the deflated acceptance that the casino doesn’t give a shit about them—which is an easy sentiment to accept in Vegas when walking past casino after casino. Viejas, on the other hand, feels like a destination, a resort akin to Disneyland, and we all feel hysterically entitled to some reward for making the journey. I fall in line with other people shuffling along, and together—like a school of idiot fish—we marvel at bright and loud things.

At some point, I become acclimated to the stimuli, and I’m able to remember my original mission: the buffet.

Luckily for me, there’s no confusing the buffet at Viejas for anything else. Large, elegant, modern lettering spells out “The Buffet” and I can’t help but admire its fancy reclaiming of the lowbrow concept, but it also makes me nervous about the price tag. Nowhere do I see how much it costs. I suppose that I could just go up and ask somebody, but that would a.) require me to talk to someone and; b.) potentially expose me as a mark. A lonely, easy target. How much do I actually want to spend here?

I read online that if you sign up for a players card, you get 20 percent off the buffet, so I sign up for the bronze card (free!) and with that comes the guaranteed chance to win either a free buffet (fingers crossed!) or $15 of free play (um... decent). The membership associate points me to an electric kiosk that will determine my prize, and the robot fills my bronze card with $15.

“Better than nothin’!” says a woman standing behind me, a casino veteran by the sound of her smoker voice. “Happy birthday.”

With the discount, the baseline buffet costs $31. I don’t upgrade for booze, which, in hindsight, is a grave mistake. Instead, I cheap-out and choose “Coke products” and then, when the cashier asks which Coke product, I mishear and say “Coke products” again.

I look around. No one else is alone; no other parties of one. This is fine. I do enjoy the company of others, but it’s when you’re alone that you can make the best bad decisions and in these desperately social times, I think people forget this fact.

Due to the corrupting power that comes from being able to choose from so many foods, the first plate is always a strange menagerie: fried chicken, mashed potatoes, a beef potsticker and a strange asparagus-in-red sauce thing. That’s how they get you, I think as I feel the discordant slop unsettle my gut.

Nevertheless, I persist. My second plate is more congruent: rice, beans, chili verde. At no point during this feast can I tell if any of the food is actually “good,” but it’s plentiful and only giving me minor stomach issues, which I chalk up to a win.

× Expand What's sadder: eating a buffet by yourself, or all the attempts to take a selfie with your finished plates to prove you're having a good time?

I see a server carrying my drink from all the way across the dining hall. We meet eyes, and hold the stare while she carries a single glass over to me. It’s a prolonged reminder of just how alone I am, but I suck down my Coke product and the carbonation feels like God massaging the strange food into a more digestible shape.

My third plate is just two slices of pizza and a piece of cake because at this point, what do I have to prove?

On the way out, I use my $15 of free play money on a Johnny Cash slot machine. It seems like the most sense because Cash = cash, right? It doesn’t, and I lose everything. Still, as I step out in the dry heat with a belly full of mediocre food, I can’t help but feel that I’ve won. That I hadst spent the last couple of hours living deliciously.