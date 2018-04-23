Pretending to be an art director

There’s an old episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm where Larry David volunteers to be a car salesman for a day—a job he feels he could do despite having no training. Long story short: He’s not good at it.

I think about this episode quite often. If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my professional career, it’s the importance of winging it. The only job I’ve ever had that’s provided sufficient training has been a government job—the rest of the time I’ve been forced to improvise. And besides an existential hollowness that forces me to confront my own inadequacies on a daily basis, I’m better for it. Expertise be damned.

So, when CityBeat’s art director, Carolyn Ramos, left on a week-and-a-half vacation, I summoned my inner Larry David and stepped up to fill in.

Day 1: So this is one of those “computers” everyone is talking about, right? Ha ha. Just kidding. I know what a computer is. Enjoy your vacation, Carolyn! This paper is safe in my handss [sic].

Day 2: The first two pieces of content arrive, ready to be laid out. I open the corresponding template and begin pasting words and adding pictures. I feel a surge of power knowing that this work is going into irrefutable, uneditable print. I could get used to this kind of control. It almost feels divine. I don’t feel like God, per se, but a god.

I look at the clock and realize that I’ve spent the last two hours trying to squish a bunch of words to fit around a photo of a burger.

Day 3: I arrive to work with reignited vigor, ready to conquer the beast that is print media. I don’t necessarily want to reinvent the wheel, but I want to leave my mark. I look at the work I did on the previous day and am disgusted by it. How could I allow myself to make this? It is le trash! Dull. Uninspired. Not the work of an art director, but an art detractor!

I spend an hour digitally cutting a musician out of a picture using Photoshop, freeing his body from the confines of the photo’s square shape. There are too many goddamned squares in this paper’s layout. And in life! Too many borders, too many walls. Bodies need to be free. I magnify the picture 500 percent while I erase the background from between the musician’s legs, right underneath his crotch. Viva la revolución.

I look upon my creation: a goofy bassist who appears to be skanking among the lines of text. The image is so beautiful, I almost weep.

Day 4: Over the weekend, I have a stress dream about our upcoming deadline day. In the dream, none of the fonts I’ve chosen match CityBeat’s style guide. Not only that, but I’ve forgotten everything I know about fonts. I scroll through the endless variety and try to find the match, but—as per usual in my dreams—everything is just a little off. The entire staff watches over my shoulder as I attempt one font after another. “What’s the difference between Times New Roman and PT Serif?” I ask.

I wake up with a jolt. Considering the power of the mind to conjure unlimited wonder and possibilities during dreams, the fact that I just had a nightmare about scrolling through fonts makes me incredibly sad.

Day 5: I descend into a mental rabbit hole thinking about the nature of printed words. Why, as a news organization, are we limiting ourselves to these outdated Roman symbols? Shouldn’t we try expanding to different forms of visual interpretations? Like, what are words, really?

Then a sobering thought interrupts my downward spiral.

Day 6: I’m throwing words and pictures on the pages with lightning speed. Not even the computer can keep up with me. It’s like that scene in 2001 when the dude is traveling through space and seeing new colors, but all my colors are in the CMYK spectrum. I become a master of kerning—I can bend the shape of words to my will. Carolyn’s mouse becomes slick with my sweat (sorry, Carolyn). Might as well call this issue RyanBeat because I alone am saving the print medium.

Then a huge batch of calendar listings come in, and my brain gently processes this moment with 100 pt. font:

KILL ME NOW

Day 7 (deadline day): By the seventh day, I’m exhausted. My editor buys pizza to ease the stress and I eat it like a stupid wild animal. Somewhere in the back of my mind, there’s some humanity left, but it’s distant. I scroll through Carolyn’s Instagram stories and look at her exotic adventures with numb indifference.

We put the paper to bed five minutes before hitting the deadline. I’m done. Carolyn, come home. You can have your job back.