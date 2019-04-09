Punched out!

True story: I’ve never completed a punch card, but I love the idea of them. The prospect of a reward for simply following a routine is something my mind craves. Just do the same thing over and over again and get a prize? Yes, please.

A display of cards rests at the reception desk at the YMCA. I pick up one of the cards and examine it. Twelve blank, white squares—inviting like soft, little marshmallows—stare back, waiting to be filled in with signatures. A punch card.

“Oh, hello,” I exclaim. I read the details: If I get 12 signatures—one for each visit—I’ll be entered to win a free month of membership (approximately $70 value). “Hmmmm,” I say as a mix of excitement and anxiety washes over me.

I take the card. I promise myself that this won’t be like all the other times. My wallet is haunted by the ghosts of unredeemed sandwich punch cards. What’s the saddest short story ever written? I believe it goes: “Free hoagie, never eaten.”

Twelve days of exercise in a month doesn’t sound hard, but after sweating through my first punch (30 mins on a treadmill at 6.0 speed and 1.5 incline), I realize that I have to do this almost every other day if I want to succeed. I curse God under my breath. I curse the doctors who have discovered the health benefits of exercise. I curse my body for existing. I don’t know if anyone knows this, but it’s really easy to not exercise.

Plus, this is going to seriously fuck with my stack of other daily routines—which is the visual representation of everyday life in my head.

This mental stack has about four boxes that represent the processes that fill my day. These boxes are titled “Home,” “Work,” “Sleep,” and “Misc.” While those first three boxes are stagnant and solid, I can switch out the contents of the “Misc.” box. I can put “binge watch a show” or “work on my novel” in there, or, in this instance, “go to the gym 12 times.” There’s no room in the “Misc.” box for two items, because overfilling the box often leads to stress-induced breakdowns. And so resolving to do the gym thing means my novel will have to wait. But seriously, who needs artistic dreams when there’s a punchcard to be completed?

Imagine me breaking the intricacies of my neuroses while running on the treadmill—slack-jawed and tongue-a-flappin’—while staring at the punch card that I’ve placed gingerly beneath the machine’s digital display. After two punches on that card, it feels like the goal is impossible. If I were smarter, I’d be able to recognize that while I’m running in place, I’m breathing and grunting like a pug getting its belly scratched. The sweat flies off me, splatters the treadmill and probably the two women on either side of me.

During one particular week, I decide to hit the gym five days in a row because the white spaces on the cards bother me. Let’s get this mutha filled up! I tell myself in the most insincere coach voice. I run before work some days, and after work other days. The muscles threaten to separate from the shins. Everything takes on the stench of dirty gym clothes; I smell it everywhere. I dial my workouts back down to three days a week.

Sometimes I run, sometimes I swim and sometimes I lift. Each completed box fills me with unequivocal joy. With seven punches on my card, I feel like a new man, better than everyone else. I finally understand the gym-rat mentality, because exercise doesn’t make me happy per se, but fills me with superiority. When I add 10 lbs. to my bench press, it feels better than adding 10,000 words to my novel-in-progress. It’s not even about losing weight, getting stronger or feeling mentally healthy—the punch card is proof that I can be better than someone else.

One of the YMCA employees comments on my progress when he fills in the 10th square.

”You think you’re going to make it?” he asks.

“We’ll see!” I say, snatching the card back. Yeah, me gonna make it, I think, primitively. My brain is dumb from lack of intellectual stimulation that often goes in the “Misc.” box, which has grown to an enormous, insurmountable size. The other boxes in the stack crumple beneath it. Power surges through my legs, and I push the treadmill speed to a 7.0 speed.

I get the 11th box punched, but I don’t want it to end. Put some more white squares on this mutha! I think. My internal monologue now sounds like a ’roided-out bro.

No balloons drop from the ceiling when I get the 12th punch. No ticker-tape parade. But that’s fine. The Y employee sincerely congratulates me, and that feels good. Did I lose weight, or get any stronger? I don’t know. Probably not, but I do feel better than usual. It could just be the feeling of setting out to do something and actually doing it. It could also be the feeling of holier-than-thou self-righteousness that flows unmitigated through my veins. Or maybe it’s just the feeling that I never have to exercise again.

I hope I don’t win that free month.