Raiding the estate sale of famed evangelical writer, Tim LaHaye

× Expand Photo by Drew Andrews, angel treatment by Ryan Bradford

The waiter puts a steaming plate of chicken-fried steak, eggs and potatoes in front of me. Jesus. It’s heaven. A heaven that—I’m fairly certain—is going to give me diarrhea.

My friend Drew Andrews sits across the table from me, seemingly impervious to the similar mess in front of him. Some people are gifted with ironclad stomachs. Blessed, you could say.

“Would you like some of our handmade salsa?” the waiter asks.

“Yeah, man. That would be great,” Drew says.

Good Lord. Toilet-Deathville, population: me.

The waiter is kind when he delivers my gastronomical death. A little too nice. God’s people, I think. Salt of the Earth. Sure, it’s a condescending way of thinking about the wait staff of Janet’s Montana Diner in Alpine, but certain divine circumstances have brought us out from the godless metropolis of San Diego, and it’s a little difficult to think in secular terms.

A couple nights prior, I received a text from Drew asking if I wanted to come with him to the estate sale of the late Tim LaHaye—famed evangelical Christian minister and co-author of the post-apocalyptic Left Behind series.

“He and [co-author] Jerry Jenkins created the biggest, best-selling End Times fiction in history,” Drew texts. “Jenkins was the writer and LaHaye created the frame work of doctrine that all conservative Christians lean on

“He’s like Jesus-Stephen King,” Drew adds, putting it in terms that a non-evangelical like me can understand. And, yeah, Drew’s right: Everyone I ask who’s even remotely aware of evangelical Christianity has heard of the Left Behind series.

Now, eating a breakfast that will undoubtedly spell End Times for my stomach, before raiding the estate sale of an End Times author, Drew talks about modern Christianity’s obsession with the end of the world.

“It all started with a book called The Late, Great Planet Earth by Hal Lindsey,” Drew says. He explains that that book was the first to align Biblical prophecies with current events: famines, wars, political turmoil and a European Union that paralleled the Biblical notion of a revived Roman Empire, which Hal Lindsey described as being ruled by the Antichrist. LaHaye, Drew says—in addition to many other evangelical writers—used Lindsey’s book as a basis for his own integration into pop culture.

Having known Drew for a couple years, I’m acutely aware of his own religious background—including time spent as a youth pastor—and his subsequent fall from God’s grace (hell, it’s practically the main subject of Drew’s super dark book, The Shepherd’s Journals). Because I have a similar history with Mormonism, we often find ourselves chatting about religion when he’s tending bar at the Whistle Stop, after the partiers have gone home.

We pay our bill. I take one last look at the empty ramekin that formerly contained the handmade salsa—the same salsa that, against all good judgment, I used to saturate my eggs.

Lord, give me strength, I think.

We drive the winding, wooded streets of Alpine until we end up at a dead end feeding into Tim LaHaye’s gated estate. “Compound” is a more apt description. A crowd of early-morning estate salers gathers just on the driveway, lined up according to their ticket number. It’s not the frenzy of religious fanatics that Drew anticipated, but definitely the kind of older enthusiasts that would shank me if I cut in line. Beyond the gate, the woman in charge of organizing the sale watches us like a prison guard, making sure we follow her rules.

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Early morning crowd, rabid to get at the goods

“Some people came last night to get their numbers,” she says. “We just want it to be fair.”

There are only, like, 15 people in line, but whatever.

They open the gate, and we swiftly walk to the godly merchandise that awaits us. I briefly consider sprinting ahead to stoke Black Friday-style pandemonium—because, man, how funny would that be? We haven’t even slowed pace before the woman in front of me calls out, “Where’s the jewelry?”

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Drew Andrews

Despite the religious-military complex quality of the property (including a golf cart to navigate between the house, the guest house and some barn-like structure), LaHaye’s house is quite modest. Almost boring. I don’t know what I expected—something bonkers like gold-plated crucifixes as furniture, maybe—but the sterile blandness and outdated TVs could belong to anyone’s grandparents.

We raid the dead man’s belongings: silverware, cleaning supplies, exercise equipment that hasn’t been used in three decades. His personal library is stocked with his own books—no first editions of Left Behind, but I find a book called The Act of Marriage: A Christian Guide to Sexual Love, which he co-wrote with his wife Beverly LaHaye. Hello! I’ve found what I’m buying today.

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Humina humina humina

Drew buys an official Tim LaHaye Bible Trivia game, plus a couple old books from LaHaye’s collection.

“My mom’s going to be stoked,” he says.

Before we leave I take one last look around LaHaye’s bland mansion. Is this what it’s like to achieve spiritual enlightenment, a calm acceptance of the rapture? The opposite of stimulating? Granted, I have not succumbed to my breakfast yet, so maybe he had the right idea.